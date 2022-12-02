ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zack Fox fans resurface comedian's 2018 tweet after Kanye West's shocking Hitler claim

By Nicole Vassell
 3 days ago

A 2018 tweet from comedian Zack Fox has been making the rounds after Kanye West claimed he “likes Hitler ”.

The controversial rapper, also known as Ye, appeared on right-wing commentator Alex Jones’s web streaming show InfoWars on Thursday (1 December).

During his appearance on the programme, the musician responded to Jones’s attempt to defend him from recent criticisms for antisemitic comments.

“You’re not Hitler, you’re not a Nazi, so you don’t deserve to be demonised,” Jones told West.

In response, the “All Falls Down” rapper said: “Well, I see good things about Hitler also.”

He later said as the cameras cut to a commercial break: “I like Hitler.”

West’s comments have been widely denounced on social media , with figures such as Frozen star Josh Gad speaking out against the message.

Among the reaction, a screenshot of an old tweet from comedian Zack Fox has been recirculated on the platform.

In a tweet posted originally in September 2018, Fox said: “Highly recommend getting off the Kanye train before it inevitably reaches the 'Hitler was a good guy' stop.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JsGQd_0jUveOdt00

Fellow comedian Felonious Munk reposted Fox’s tweet on Thursday and added the caption: “My son told y’all.”

By September 2018, when Fox shared that prophetic warning, West had made a series of unsavoury comments that had drawn the criticism of fans and public figures.

In May 2018, he remarked that “slavery was a choice” during an interview with TMZ . He had also revealed himself as a supporter of Donald Trump during his presidential campaign.

Prior to this recent declaration, West had been dropped from campaigns with Adidas , GAP and Balenciaga following a string of antisemitic comments.

After West’s appearance on Infowars , it was announced that plans for him to buy the right-wing, “free-speech” platform Parler had been terminated .

He was then suspended from Twitter after posting a picture of a swastika inside the Star of David.

