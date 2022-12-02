Have England and Senegal ever played each other?

England face Senegal in the last 16 of the World Cup on Sunday.

The Three Lions finished top of Group B after finishing ahead of the United States, Iran and Wales.

Gareth Southgate ’s side were the tournament’s top goalscorers in the group stages but the last 16 is where the World Cup really begins.

Senegal qualified as the runners-up of Group A, with Aliou Cisse’s side responding well to the loss of Sadio Mane and beating Ecuador in their final match.

It sets up a first-ever match between England and Senegal, with the countries never having met before in international football.

Senegal are the champions of Africa, having lifted the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time earlier this year.

Mane scored the winning penalty as Senegal defeated Egypt in a shoot-out, with the Lions of Teranga receiving a hero’s welcome when they returned home.

Senegal reached the quarter-finals of the World Cup in 2002, in a memorable tournament run after they defeated holders France in the group stages.

Cisse was captain of that side, and can create history again as Senegal look to beat England and match their best tournament performance.

From there, they will hope to become the first African side to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup - with either France or Poland waiting.

They will be underdogs against England, however, and Senegal struggled at times in Group A - despite recovering to beat Ecuador in the decider.

The match will be a historic occasion in what is their first meeting, but it is also not the first time England have played a new opponent this year.

England played the Ivory Coast for the first time in March, while their meeting with Iran in the opening game of the World Cup was also their first competitive fixture.