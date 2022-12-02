Read full article on original website
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-Record Giroud, sublime Mbappe send France into quarter-finals with Poland win
DOHA (Reuters) -Kylian Mbappe was in another league yet again, while the ever-reliable Olivier Giroud netted a record goal, to send defending champions France into the quarter-finals of the World Cup with a 3-1 victory against Poland on Sunday. Les Bleus, who will face either Senegal or England for a...
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-Uruguay opt for Suarez against Ghana in re-run of 2010 showdown
AL WAKRAH, Qatar (Reuters) – Uruguay give a start to veteran striker Luis Suarez and have dropped captain Diego Godin from their defence for their must-win World Cup Group H decider against Ghana on Friday. Suarez, playing in his fourth World Cup, will be at the centre of a...
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-Group stage excels as World Cup just keeps giving – now for the serious bit
DOHA (Reuters) – The first World Cup hosted by an Arab nation enters its knockout phase on Saturday, but such has been the daily rollercoaster of shocks, comebacks and head-spinning group climaxes that everyone involved should perhaps lie down for a week in a dark room before carrying on.
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-World Cup quarter-finals a step too far for gritty underdogs Poland
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (Reuters) – Poland’s World Cup last-16 exit on Sunday may have ended a run fuelled by hopes and dreams but their fighting spirit was a fitting tribute on Miners’ Day in Poland to celebrate their patron saint of ‘hard work and good death’.
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-Promising Serbia get rude awakening with another early World Cup exit
DOHA (Reuters) – Half-fit players, a leaky defence and a controversial flag that raised diplomatic tensions underlined yet another exit for Serbia in the group stage at the World Cup, proving that their resurgence earlier this year was nothing but a false dawn. Under coach Dragan Stojkovic, Serbia were...
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-Argentina will ‘break our backs’ to beat Australia, says Scaloni
DOHA (Reuters) – Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni complained about the limited recovery time ahead of his squad’s World Cup last-16 clash against Australia but promised his team would play out of their skins to ensure there are no more surprises at the tournament. Argentina beat Poland late on...
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-Relentless Son drives battling South Korea into last 16
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (Reuters) -South Korea talisman Son Heung-min is still without a goal at this World Cup but he will not care about that after running himself into the ground on Friday to ensure his team reached the last 16 in the most dramatic fashion. The Asian side simply...
104.1 WIKY
Athletics-Kiptum, Beriso win Valencia marathons in rapid times
(Reuters) – Kelvin Kiptum and Amane Beriso won the Valencia men’s and women’s marathons on Sunday, both clocking the third-fastest times in history for their events. Kenyan Kiptum, 23, finished in 2:01:53, close to the world record mark of 2:01:09 set by his compatriot Eliud Kipchoge at the Berlin marathon in September.
