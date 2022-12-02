Medical Report: Don't lose sleep over late-night leg cramps

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Have you ever been awakened by a severe muscle contraction in your calf — a spasm, followed by intense pain that can leave a soreness that lingers for days?

Leg cramps that occur in the middle of the night can be extremely painful. There is an increased chance of nighttime leg cramps for people who are pregnant and people who are more than 60 years old.

In the vast majority of cases, these cramps are nothing more than a temporary inconvenience. However, depending on the cause, they could be a sign of other issues.

Other contributing factors include electrolyte imbalances, vascular disease, a sedentary lifestyle and excessive alcohol consumption. There is also a long list of medications that can help.

If you do get a cramp, try to stretch the muscle: Straighten the leg and flex your foot toward your knee. And be sure to call your doctor if you have any questions.

