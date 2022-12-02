ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mickey Arthur extends stay as Derbyshire’s head of cricket

By Rory Dollard
 3 days ago

Derbyshire’s head of cricket Mickey Arthur has penned a new three-year deal at the county.

The appointment of the vastly experienced South African , who has coached his country on the international stage as well as Australia , Pakistan and Sri Lanka , was seen as a major coup and he has now committed himself for the long haul.

His first season saw a swift upturn in T20 cricket, with a club record nine wins in the Vitality Blast, while the signing of Shan Masood proved a masterstroke as he scored heavily across all formats.

The 53-year-old, who is currently working with Galle in the Lanka Premier League, said: “I’ve always said that Derbyshire is a county close to my heart since working with the likes of Eddie Barlow and Fred Swarbrook, and my first season with the club has only made that feeling grow.

“Supporters have made me feel instantly welcome, we have a squad full of potential and I’m looking forward to developing it and challenging for silverware at the very top of county cricket.”

Club chair Ian Morgan added: “When we appointed Mickey as our head of cricket, we saw it as a statement of our ambition, and the developments made in the last 12 months have highlighted our potential.

“We’re delighted to extend Mickey’s deal with Derbyshire, he’s started an exciting project and wants to bring success and silverware back to our county.”

