SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 5, 2022-- Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS) (“Momentus” or the “Company”), a U.S. commercial space company that offers transportation and other in-space infrastructure services, has signed a contract with CONTEC Co. of the Republic of Korea to provide space transportation services for the JINJUSat-1 CubeSat. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221204005052/en/ Momentus Vice President of International Business Development, Jean-Philippe Divo, and CONTEC Co. Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Sunghee Lee, at Space Tech Expo Europe 2022. (Photo: Business Wire)

25 MINUTES AGO