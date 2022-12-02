Line: Tulane (Over/Under: 57) When Tulane and UCF met Nov. 12 at Yulman Stadium, it was hard to tell who was the home team. The stadium did not sell out, even though it was the first ranked-on-ranked home matchup for the Green Wave since 1949. After the Knights took a quick a 24-7 lead, their large contingent of fans made almost as much noise as Tulane’s. The rematch should be different. The first wave of tickets sold out in a matter of hours, and it should be a packed, intense environment as Tulane plays in and hosts its first championship game.

2 DAYS AGO