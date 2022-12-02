Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Brother Martin made changes on offense that will impact title showdown against John Curtis
The second meeting between Brother Martin and John Curtis might not be much like the first. In October, Brother Martin put sophomore Seth Dazet at quarterback for the first time and moved Clayton Lonardo back to wideout, the position where he was an all-district player as a junior. The move...
NOLA.com
Women's basketball: LSU has late answer for persistent Tulane
The No. 11-ranked LSU women's basketball team turned back a furious Tulane rally that reached into the start of the fourth quarter on its way to an 85-72 victory Sunday at Devlin Fieldhouse. “I thought we held our composure,” LSU second-year coach Kim Mulkey said. “This was our first big...
NOLA.com
See how John Curtis took advantage of Catholic High's mistakes for a semifinal win
John Curtis traveled up to Baton Rouge and defeated Catholic High on Friday night in a 24-21 nail-biter. With the win, No. 3 John Curtis (11-2) advances to the LHSAA Division I select championship game next weekend in the Caesars Superdome. The victory at Memorial Stadium came in true Curtis...
Lake Charles American Press
Madison Prep, St. Thomas More to meet in boys finals at Showdown in the Lake
Madison Prep built up a bit 17-2 lead on its way to a 54-46 win over Ruston in the boys semifinals at the Hamilton Christian / Showdown in the Lake tournament at Hamilton Christian School on Saturday. Madison Prep (4-0) will face St. Thomas More at 7:30 p.m. in the...
crescentcitysports.com
Destrehan clears semifinal hurdle with 21-6 victory over Westgate
DESTREHAN – Marcus Scott has worked in the coaching profession for a long time. The Destrehan head coach has worked to build several programs into successful ones in the state of Louisiana. His journey sometimes was rough but Scott has had some great opportunities in his career. Destrehan has been his best opportunity.
tigerrag.com
No. 11 LSU takes show on road against Tulane
The No. 11 LSU women’s basketball team puts its perfect 8-0 record in the line Sunday with a road trip at 4 p.m. Sunday at Tulane (5-2) in Fogelman Arena. The game will be streamed on ESPN+ and can also be heard locally over 107.3-FM. “They are going to...
NOLA.com
Notebook: Tulane relishes rowdy atmosphere at sold-out Yulman Stadium
Tulane’s final appearance in its ninth year at Yulman Stadium had a pre-game atmosphere like no other in the venue’s history. The student section in one end zone was packed an hour before kickoff. And unlike most regular-season games, the students stuck around en masse for the second half and stormed the field when the 45-28 Tulane victory over Central Florida in the American Athletic Conference championship game was complete.
NOLA.com
Jeff Duncan: Tulane basks in glory of championship, unprecedented Cotton Bowl berth
Tulane is going to the Cotton Bowl. That’s not a misprint. Or a pipe dream. Or a figment of your imagination. It’s actually going to happen, thanks to the Green Wave’s landmark 45-28 victory over Central Florida in the American Athletic Conference championship game on Saturday night.
NOLA.com
LSU bowl game: Tigers' destination to finish the 2022 season has been set
ATLANTA — After losing its last two games, No. 17 LSU will play in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl against Purdue with the chance to complete a 10-win season in coach Brian Kelly’s first year. The game is Jan. 2 at noon in Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida,...
NOLA.com
Scott Rabalais: LSU needs Citrus Bowl win to craft its best 2023 narrative possible
ATLANTA — LSU is going to the Citrus Bowl. Again. The Tigers are Orlando-bound for the third time in the past seven seasons. And they’re playing Purdue — like LSU, a conference runner-up. Tiger fans are probably going to need a little holiday cheer to move the...
LSU bowl game selection officially announced
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers were selected to compete in the Citrus Bowl during an announcement on Sunday, Dec. 4. The team will take on Purdue on Monday, January 2, in Orlando, Florida. The bowl game announcement came after the Tigers lost to the Georgia Bulldogs in...
NOLA.com
Destrehan gets back to the Dome with a big play on defense. Here's what happened against Westgate.
Destrehan senior Kevin Adams returned an interception 41 yards to the end zone in the third quarter, and quarterback Jai Eugene Jr. iced the game with a 1-yard touchdown run in the fourth as the No. 3-seeded Wildcats defeated No. 10 Westgate 21-6 in a Division I nonselect state semifinal Friday.
NOLA.com
What you need to know about Georgia, LSU's opponent in the SEC championship game
In his seventh season as head coach at Georgia, Kirby Smart has led the Bulldogs to its first back-to-back perfect regular seasons in school history. And he’s done so after losing 15 players to the NFL draft from the first year, including nine defenders — five of which went in the first round.
NOLA.com
Scott Rabalais: Georgia manhandled an LSU team that cost itself with its own mistakes
ATLANTA — Jalen Carter, Georgia’s massive defensive tackle who is large enough to draw other players into his orbit with his gravitational pull, wrapped up Jayden Daniels, hoisted the LSU quarterback in the air with his left arm like he was lugging a sack of potatoes and made a No. 1 signal with his right index finger.
saturdaydownsouth.com
What Brian Kelly said following LSU's SEC Championship loss to Georiga
Head coach Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers did not have the game they were hoping for against the defending national champions, Georgia. The Tigers fell 50-30 in a game that never felt very close. Kelly brought up the point a couple times that Georgia was simply the better team...
NOLA.com
Live: High school football state semifinal scores in the New Orleans area
The high school football playoffs are in the semifinals in the New Orleans area, and this will be the place to keep up with scores from all the big playoff games in the region, and across South Louisiana. You can follow below to keep up with the important games across...
NOLA.com
AAC championship: Time and TV for UCF-Tulane, Guerry Smith's analysis and what's at stake
Line: Tulane (Over/Under: 57) When Tulane and UCF met Nov. 12 at Yulman Stadium, it was hard to tell who was the home team. The stadium did not sell out, even though it was the first ranked-on-ranked home matchup for the Green Wave since 1949. After the Knights took a quick a 24-7 lead, their large contingent of fans made almost as much noise as Tulane’s. The rematch should be different. The first wave of tickets sold out in a matter of hours, and it should be a packed, intense environment as Tulane plays in and hosts its first championship game.
canalstreetchronicles.com
Gayle Benson donates $5 million dollars to Archbishop Rummel High School
On Thursday, December 1st, at Archbishop Rummel High School in Metairie, Archbishop Gregory Aymond presided over Mass which also served as a dual celebration to commemorate the school’s 60th anniversary and recognize New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson for her generous donation of $5 million dollars to the school.
NOLA.com
Inside the betting line, odds for LSU vs. Georgia in SEC championship
LSU (+17½) vs. Georgia, 3 p.m. Saturday, CBS. This line is up two points from where it opened nearly three weeks ago, after the matchup was confirmed. Part of that is reaction to LSU's performance against Texas A&M, but Caesars Sportsbook trends writer Max Meyer said part of it also was an ankle injury suffered by LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels.
