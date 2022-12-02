Read full article on original website
Soccer-World Cup quarter-finals a step too far for gritty underdogs Poland
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (Reuters) – Poland’s World Cup last-16 exit on Sunday may have ended a run fuelled by hopes and dreams but their fighting spirit was a fitting tribute on Miners’ Day in Poland to celebrate their patron saint of ‘hard work and good death’.
Soccer-Teams focused on World Cup, not politics, had easier passage to last 16 – Wenger
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (Reuters) – The outcome of the World Cup group stages showed the teams that advanced without complication were those best prepared mentally and not distracted by political issues, according to former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger. Referring to shock exits by Germany, Belgium and Denmark, Wenger, speaking...
Soccer-Uruguay opt for Suarez against Ghana in re-run of 2010 showdown
AL WAKRAH, Qatar (Reuters) – Uruguay give a start to veteran striker Luis Suarez and have dropped captain Diego Godin from their defence for their must-win World Cup Group H decider against Ghana on Friday. Suarez, playing in his fourth World Cup, will be at the centre of a...
Soccer-Group stage excels as World Cup just keeps giving – now for the serious bit
DOHA (Reuters) – The first World Cup hosted by an Arab nation enters its knockout phase on Saturday, but such has been the daily rollercoaster of shocks, comebacks and head-spinning group climaxes that everyone involved should perhaps lie down for a week in a dark room before carrying on.
Soccer-Argentina will ‘break our backs’ to beat Australia, says Scaloni
DOHA (Reuters) – Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni complained about the limited recovery time ahead of his squad’s World Cup last-16 clash against Australia but promised his team would play out of their skins to ensure there are no more surprises at the tournament. Argentina beat Poland late on...
Soccer-Relentless Son drives battling South Korea into last 16
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (Reuters) -South Korea talisman Son Heung-min is still without a goal at this World Cup but he will not care about that after running himself into the ground on Friday to ensure his team reached the last 16 in the most dramatic fashion. The Asian side simply...
Soccer-De Arrascaeta double in vain as Uruguay win fails to take them through
AL WAKRAH, Qatar (Reuters) – Giorgian de Arrascaeta scored twice as Uruguay beat Ghana 2-0 on Friday but it was not enough to keep them in the World Cup after South Korea pipped them to the Group H runners-up spot with victory over Portugal. Ghana, who famously missed an...
Athletics-Kiptum, Beriso win Valencia marathons in rapid times
(Reuters) – Kelvin Kiptum and Amane Beriso won the Valencia men’s and women’s marathons on Sunday, both clocking the third-fastest times in history for their events. Kenyan Kiptum, 23, finished in 2:01:53, close to the world record mark of 2:01:09 set by his compatriot Eliud Kipchoge at the Berlin marathon in September.
Motor racing-Chinese F1 Grand Prix cancelled for fourth year in a row
LONDON (Reuters) – Formula One’s Chinese Grand Prix was cancelled for the fourth year in a row on Friday due to strict local measures to curb the spread of COVID-19. The 2023 race in Shanghai had been scheduled for April 16 as the fourth stop on a record 24-round calendar, but the cancellation came as no surprise.
