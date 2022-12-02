Read full article on original website
Soccer-Teams focused on World Cup, not politics, had easier passage to last 16 – Wenger
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (Reuters) – The outcome of the World Cup group stages showed the teams that advanced without complication were those best prepared mentally and not distracted by political issues, according to former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger. Referring to shock exits by Germany, Belgium and Denmark, Wenger, speaking...
Soccer-Group stage excels as World Cup just keeps giving – now for the serious bit
DOHA (Reuters) – The first World Cup hosted by an Arab nation enters its knockout phase on Saturday, but such has been the daily rollercoaster of shocks, comebacks and head-spinning group climaxes that everyone involved should perhaps lie down for a week in a dark room before carrying on.
Soccer-Record Giroud, sublime Mbappe send France into quarter-finals with Poland win
DOHA (Reuters) -Kylian Mbappe was in another league yet again, while the ever-reliable Olivier Giroud netted a record goal, to send defending champions France into the quarter-finals of the World Cup with a 3-1 victory against Poland on Sunday. Les Bleus, who will face either Senegal or England for a...
Soccer-Argentina will ‘break our backs’ to beat Australia, says Scaloni
DOHA (Reuters) – Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni complained about the limited recovery time ahead of his squad’s World Cup last-16 clash against Australia but promised his team would play out of their skins to ensure there are no more surprises at the tournament. Argentina beat Poland late on...
Soccer-Promising Serbia get rude awakening with another early World Cup exit
DOHA (Reuters) – Half-fit players, a leaky defence and a controversial flag that raised diplomatic tensions underlined yet another exit for Serbia in the group stage at the World Cup, proving that their resurgence earlier this year was nothing but a false dawn. Under coach Dragan Stojkovic, Serbia were...
Athletics-Kiptum, Beriso win Valencia marathons in rapid times
(Reuters) – Kelvin Kiptum and Amane Beriso won the Valencia men’s and women’s marathons on Sunday, both clocking the third-fastest times in history for their events. Kenyan Kiptum, 23, finished in 2:01:53, close to the world record mark of 2:01:09 set by his compatriot Eliud Kipchoge at the Berlin marathon in September.
Soccer-De Arrascaeta double in vain as Uruguay win fails to take them through
AL WAKRAH, Qatar (Reuters) – Giorgian de Arrascaeta scored twice as Uruguay beat Ghana 2-0 on Friday but it was not enough to keep them in the World Cup after South Korea pipped them to the Group H runners-up spot with victory over Portugal. Ghana, who famously missed an...
Soccer-‘One match, one chance’ – unfazed South Korea eye Brazil World Cup upset
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (Reuters) -Wild cards South Korea say they have nothing to fear and nothing to lose when they take on five-times champions Brazil on Monday, with their sights set on another giant-killing feat in a World Cup where big names have taken a beating. After an extraordinary group...
Soccer-Relentless Son drives battling South Korea into last 16
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (Reuters) -South Korea talisman Son Heung-min is still without a goal at this World Cup but he will not care about that after running himself into the ground on Friday to ensure his team reached the last 16 in the most dramatic fashion. The Asian side simply...
Motor racing-Chinese F1 Grand Prix cancelled for fourth year in a row
LONDON (Reuters) – Formula One’s Chinese Grand Prix was cancelled for the fourth year in a row on Friday due to strict local measures to curb the spread of COVID-19. The 2023 race in Shanghai had been scheduled for April 16 as the fourth stop on a record 24-round calendar, but the cancellation came as no surprise.
