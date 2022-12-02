Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Brother Martin made changes on offense that will impact title showdown against John Curtis
The second meeting between Brother Martin and John Curtis might not be much like the first. In October, Brother Martin put sophomore Seth Dazet at quarterback for the first time and moved Clayton Lonardo back to wideout, the position where he was an all-district player as a junior. The move...
NOLA.com
LSU bowl game: Tigers' destination to finish the 2022 season has been set
ATLANTA — After losing its last two games, No. 17 LSU will play in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl against Purdue with the chance to complete a 10-win season in coach Brian Kelly’s first year. The game is Jan. 2 at noon in Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida,...
Louisiana's Prep Classic high school football championship games now set
By Buck Ringgold Destrehan photo courtesy of the St. Charles Parish Public Schools Facebook page A total of 16 high school football teams across Louisiana will now make the trip to New Orleans in hopes of seeing dreams realized. The schedule for next weekend's Louisiana High School Athletic ...
NOLA.com
Women's basketball: LSU has late answer for persistent Tulane
The No. 11-ranked LSU women's basketball team turned back a furious Tulane rally that reached into the start of the fourth quarter on its way to an 85-72 victory Sunday at Devlin Fieldhouse. “I thought we held our composure,” LSU second-year coach Kim Mulkey said. “This was our first big...
gueydantoday.com
VC's defense shuts down St. Martin's five-star running back
Before Monday, few in Vermilion Parish had heard of St. Martin’s running Harlem Berry. So when the semifinal game against the Vermilion Catholic Eagles was over, Vermilion Parish residents were still unsure who Harlem Berry was. Berry came into the game said to be a four- to five-star running...
NOLA.com
LSU opens as Citrus Bowl favorites over Purdue; see betting odds
The LSU Tigers have their bowl locked in, and the oddsmakers are liking their chances against the Purdue Boilermakers. LSU will be facing Purdue in the Citrus Bowl, and the early betting line has the Tigers as 5.5-point favorites. LSU and Purdue have had similar seasons, as they both qualified...
theadvocate.com
St. Thomas More returns to the state finals over E.D. White
St. Thomas More’s 38-7 rout of E.D. White in the state semifinals Friday night began with a mistake. On E.D. White’s opening possession, a STM linebacker positioned himself too far off the line, allowing Cardinals quarterback Ben Guidry to break a 41-yard touchdown run to put them up 7-0.
Lake Charles American Press
Madison Prep, St. Thomas More to meet in boys finals at Showdown in the Lake
Madison Prep built up a bit 17-2 lead on its way to a 54-46 win over Ruston in the boys semifinals at the Hamilton Christian / Showdown in the Lake tournament at Hamilton Christian School on Saturday. Madison Prep (4-0) will face St. Thomas More at 7:30 p.m. in the...
Ex-Alabama star puts LSU on notice with Bulldogs warning before SEC title game
Jayden Daniels will almost surely be playing at less than 100 percent in Saturday’s SEC Championship game. As one conference veteran sees it, though, the LSU quarterback’s balky ankle is only the start of his team’s likely problems against undefeated and top-ranked Georgia. Former Alabama star and...
tigerrag.com
No. 11 LSU takes show on road against Tulane
The No. 11 LSU women’s basketball team puts its perfect 8-0 record in the line Sunday with a road trip at 4 p.m. Sunday at Tulane (5-2) in Fogelman Arena. The game will be streamed on ESPN+ and can also be heard locally over 107.3-FM. “They are going to...
crescentcitysports.com
Destrehan clears semifinal hurdle with 21-6 victory over Westgate
DESTREHAN – Marcus Scott has worked in the coaching profession for a long time. The Destrehan head coach has worked to build several programs into successful ones in the state of Louisiana. His journey sometimes was rough but Scott has had some great opportunities in his career. Destrehan has been his best opportunity.
NOLA.com
Notebook: Tulane relishes rowdy atmosphere at sold-out Yulman Stadium
Tulane’s final appearance in its ninth year at Yulman Stadium had a pre-game atmosphere like no other in the venue’s history. The student section in one end zone was packed an hour before kickoff. And unlike most regular-season games, the students stuck around en masse for the second half and stormed the field when the 45-28 Tulane victory over Central Florida in the American Athletic Conference championship game was complete.
NOLA.com
Tulane one win away from proving linebacker Nick Anderson a prophet
Tulane had finished its first preseason practice in early August when linebacker Nick Anderson uttered what appeared to be an almost unthinkable proclamation. “I think we are going to break the internet,” he said. “We are going from 2-10 to a conference championship.”. Hopefully those servers have been...
andthevalleyshook.com
Playing Dirty: Georgia
The past is the past. Doesn’t matter what happened last week. All that matters is the LSU Tigers are playing for an SEC Championship this Saturday and the only team in their way is the 12-0 Georgia Bulldogs. Since LSU only plays them every few years, we don’t know...
canalstreetchronicles.com
Gayle Benson donates $5 million dollars to Archbishop Rummel High School
On Thursday, December 1st, at Archbishop Rummel High School in Metairie, Archbishop Gregory Aymond presided over Mass which also served as a dual celebration to commemorate the school’s 60th anniversary and recognize New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson for her generous donation of $5 million dollars to the school.
These Louisiana Cabins Give You Front Row of the Beautiful Bayou
When You Think Cabins, You Probably Don't Think of Louisiana. That's okay I didn't think of cabins either. What if in the heart of Cajun country you found yourself in a cozy cabin that lets you take in the beauty of the Bayou state? No, you're not going to be in a swamp area, that's where my head first went, yes you're in a cabin, but it's not a cabin on a swamp.
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: The Chimes
Daily lunch specials at restaurants around Baton Rouge. Baton Rouge lies halfway between two food meccas of the world: Cajun Acadiana and Creole New Orleans. That puts it at a crossroads for excellent cuisine. Combined with a wide array of International and American possibilities, it's a wonderful place to dine out.
33-Year-Old Jeremiah Guilbeau Dead After Collision In Lafayette Parish (Lafayette Parish, LA)
Official reports state that a motorcycle accident took place on Thursday at 7 AM, specifically in the 2900 block of NE Evangeline Thruway. The victim, identified as a 33-year-old Carencro man named Jeremiah Guilbeau passed a vehicle in a no-passing zone. His motorcycle then struck the front quarter panel of the vehicle that was turning into a parking lot. Police Spokesperson for the Lafayette Parish added that he then died at the scene.
Loyola Maroon
New Orleans fishing industry suffers sourcing issues
Fishing runs through Merlin Schaeffer’s blood. He has been fishing in Louisiana waters for decades, and before him, so were his father and his grandfather. While primarily a fisherman in Lake Pontchartrain, Schaeffer is also the owner of Schaeffer’s Seafood. Located in Bucktown, a small community that thrives on the fishing industry, Schaeffer’s is a shop that sells anything from crabs to shrimp to catfish.
This Is Louisiana's Best 'Bucket List' Restaurant
Cheapism found the must-try restaurants around the country, including this elegant fave in Louisiana.
