Prep football: Four downs, games to watch and players to know for New Orleans area schools in state semifinals

crescentcitysports.com
Winfield carries Lutcher to title game in win at West Feliciana
His nickname is “Lunch.” All season long, Lutcher senior quarterback D’Wayne Winfield has been nurturing himself at the expense of devouring opposing defenses. That trend continued Friday night against unbeaten West Feliciana in the Non Select Division II state semifinals. Winfield put the Bulldogs on his back...
Lake Charles American Press
Madison Prep, St. Thomas More to meet in boys finals at Showdown in the Lake
Madison Prep built up a bit 17-2 lead on its way to a 54-46 win over Ruston in the boys semifinals at the Hamilton Christian / Showdown in the Lake tournament at Hamilton Christian School on Saturday. Madison Prep (4-0) will face St. Thomas More at 7:30 p.m. in the...
theadvocate.com
St. Thomas More returns to the state finals over E.D. White
St. Thomas More’s 38-7 rout of E.D. White in the state semifinals Friday night began with a mistake. On E.D. White’s opening possession, a STM linebacker positioned himself too far off the line, allowing Cardinals quarterback Ben Guidry to break a 41-yard touchdown run to put them up 7-0.
crescentcitysports.com
Destrehan clears semifinal hurdle with 21-6 victory over Westgate
DESTREHAN – Marcus Scott has worked in the coaching profession for a long time. The Destrehan head coach has worked to build several programs into successful ones in the state of Louisiana. His journey sometimes was rough but Scott has had some great opportunities in his career. Destrehan has been his best opportunity.
theadvocate.com
Live: High school football scores in South Louisiana for the state semifinals
The high school football postseason is in the semifinals in South Louisiana, and this will be the spot to follow scores from all the big playoff games in the Baton Rouge, Lafayette and New Orleans areas. You can follow below to keep up with the important games across the region...
NOLA.com
Women's basketball: LSU has late answer for persistent Tulane
The No. 11-ranked LSU women's basketball team turned back a furious Tulane rally that reached into the start of the fourth quarter on its way to an 85-72 victory Sunday at Devlin Fieldhouse. “I thought we held our composure,” LSU second-year coach Kim Mulkey said. “This was our first big...
NOLA.com
LSU bowl game: Tigers' destination to finish the 2022 season has been set
ATLANTA — After losing its last two games, No. 17 LSU will play in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl against Purdue with the chance to complete a 10-win season in coach Brian Kelly’s first year. The game is Jan. 2 at noon in Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida,...
theadvocate.com
See how Lutcher upsets West Feliciana in the semifinals
Last spring, D’Wanye “Lunch” Winfield made his teammates a promise. The senior quarterback ran for 331 yards on 45 carries and scored all five touchdowns as sixth-seeded Lutcher ousted No. 2 West Feliciana 35-21 in a Division II nonselect semifinal Friday night at WFHS. With the game...
KSLA
LSU bowl game selection officially announced
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers were selected to compete in the Citrus Bowl during an announcement on Sunday, Dec. 4. The team will take on Purdue on Monday, January 2, in Orlando, Florida. The bowl game announcement came after the Tigers lost to the Georgia Bulldogs in...
NOLA.com
LSU opens as Citrus Bowl favorites over Purdue; see betting odds
The LSU Tigers have their bowl locked in, and the oddsmakers are liking their chances against the Purdue Boilermakers. LSU will be facing Purdue in the Citrus Bowl, and the early betting line has the Tigers as 5.5-point favorites. LSU and Purdue have had similar seasons, as they both qualified...
Ex-Alabama star puts LSU on notice with Bulldogs warning before SEC title game
Jayden Daniels will almost surely be playing at less than 100 percent in Saturday’s SEC Championship game. As one conference veteran sees it, though, the LSU quarterback’s balky ankle is only the start of his team’s likely problems against undefeated and top-ranked Georgia. Former Alabama star and...
tigerrag.com
No. 11 LSU takes show on road against Tulane
The No. 11 LSU women’s basketball team puts its perfect 8-0 record in the line Sunday with a road trip at 4 p.m. Sunday at Tulane (5-2) in Fogelman Arena. The game will be streamed on ESPN+ and can also be heard locally over 107.3-FM. “They are going to...
theadvocate.com
See how Ruston eliminated Zachary in the state finals
RUSTON — No. 1-seeded Ruston took over in the second quarter and dominated down the stretch, eliminating No. 5 Zachary 37-22 in the Division I nonselect semifinals Friday night before a packed house at LJ "Hoss" Garrett Stadium. After a scoreless first quarter, the teams traded early second-quarter scores....
Yahoo Sports
Dr Pepper Challenge ends in stunning controversy at SEC title game, but company makes it right
ATLANTA — The Dr Pepper Challenge, a yearly conference-championship ritual where students sling footballs into giant cans to win tuition money, is as confounding and maddening as the rest of college football. This year, even more so. Two students, Reagan Whitaker of Baylor and and Kayla Gibson of the...
Louisiana Ticket Claims $50,000 in Saturday’s Powerball
In recent weeks Powerball players in cities like Lake Charles and Baton Rouge have been fortunate enough to add to their Christmas holiday budgets by claiming big wins in that multi-state lottery game. But after series of big wins in the first two weeks of November, it appeared that Louisiana's Powerball luck had dried up just a bit. That was until the Saturday December 3rd drawing.
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: The Chimes
Daily lunch specials at restaurants around Baton Rouge. Baton Rouge lies halfway between two food meccas of the world: Cajun Acadiana and Creole New Orleans. That puts it at a crossroads for excellent cuisine. Combined with a wide array of International and American possibilities, it's a wonderful place to dine out.
theadvocate.com
New hires at Baton Rouge General, b1Bank
-- Dr. Lyndsey Bruno, a surgeon specializing in bariatrics and minimally invasive general surgery, has joined Baton Rouge General’s Advanced Robotics Institute. Bruno is the fourth surgeon to join the institute since September. She graduated from LSU School of Medicine in New Orleans and completed a general surgery residency...
brproud.com
3 juveniles arrested by Baton Rouge police after car chase Saturday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Three juveniles were arrested Saturday night by the Baton Rouge Police Department. According to the police, the juveniles were arrested after they were caught inside an unauthorized vehicle that refused to stop for officers. Three others ran off on Blackwater Road in Central and are still at large.
Louisiana Man Wanted in Connection with a Shooting Death in Baton Rouge Shot and Killed by Police in West Virginia
Louisiana Man Wanted in Connection with a Shooting Death in Baton Rouge Shot and Killed by Police in West Virginia. Lousiana – On December 2, 2022, the Baton Rouge Police Department reported that Napoleon Crane, 29 was shot and killed by West Virginia State Troopers in West Virginia on Interstate 77 near the West Virginia Turnpike during a traffic stop.
WAFB.com
La. murder suspect killed in shootout with troopers in W. Va., BRPD says
Baton Rouge Union of Police donates gifts to the Salvation Army Angel Tree Program. The LSU Tigers are in Atlanta for the SEC championship and then there is another type of football. Companion Animal Alliance partners with Bissell Pet Foundation to empty the shelters. W. Va. State Police: La. murder...
