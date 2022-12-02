ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

HollywoodLife

Brigitte Macron Is Elegant In Long White Gown For State Dinner With Joe Biden: Photos

President Joe Biden, 80, hosted the first state dinner of his presidency on Dec. 1, and former French educator Brigitte Macron, 69, stunned in a long-sleeve white dress that featured silver embellishments around the neck and waist. The 69-year-old opted to wear her blonde tresses in an elegant updo, and accessorized with diamond earrings. She also carried a silver clutch and rocked her wedding ring and a silver watch for her other jewelry pieces. First Lady Jill Biden, 71, also shined in a black long-sleeve gown that featured geometric cutouts. Their husbands, on the other hand, opted for classic black tuxedos with pins on their lapels of their respective countries.
CBS News

Bidens' first White House state dinner a star-studded affair

President Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden held their first White House state dinner of the Biden administration Thursday night, hosting French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, along with a star-studded guest list with big names from fashion, entertainment, politics and business. In his toast, Mr....
HollywoodLife

Ashley Biden, 41, Slays In Blue Strapless Gown At Dad’s 1st State Dinner

President Joe Biden’s daughter Ashley stunned as she arrived for the state dinner with France on Thursday, December 1. The first daughter, 41, rocked an eye-catching blue, strapless gown for the black tie event, which was held at the White House on the South Lawn. She looked ready to celebrate the momentous occasion, which marked a first for her dad, 80, and his presidency.
TheStreet

Elon Musk Announces His Choice for President

Elon Musk has already made his choice for the 2024 presidential election. After having voted Democrat in the last three presidential elections, the billionaire has already announced that, in two years, he will vote for the Republican candidate. The question remains for which Republican candidate when former President Donald Trump...
Washington Examiner

Macron chooses China over the US, rebuking Biden's state visit honor

The struggle between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party is the keystone geopolitical issue of our time. Whether the U.S. is able to preserve the post-1945 democratic international order, or whether China replaces said order with a Beijing-led mercantilist rule, will heavily determine global freedom and prosperity in the 21st century. Americans may soon fight and die over this contest. The support of U.S. allies in constraining China’s imperial excesses is thus absolutely critical.
Footwear News

French First Lady Brigitte Macron Shines in White Louis Vuitton Gown & Chrome Pumps at White House State Dinner

French first lady Brigitte Macron and her husband, the current President of France Emmanuel Macron, joined first lady Jill Biden and U.S. President Joe Biden at last night’s White House state dinner. The event marked the first state dinner of the Biden administration. Dressed in Louis Vuitton, Brigitte wore a classic white column dress. The ensemble featured silver trim around the neck and waist. Brigitte carried a silver clutch and also sported silver hoops to match the sparkling details on her gown. On her feet, Brigitte sported silver pumps with pointed toes and a reflective metallic sheen. The pair was accompanied by...
New York Post

Joe and Jill Biden dine out with the Macrons at pricey DC restaurant

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden dined out at an expensive Washington, DC, restaurant on Wednesday with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, ahead of Thursday’s White House state dinner.  The Bidens and the Macrons went out to Fiola Mare, an Italian restaurant on the Georgetown Waterfront overlooking the Potomac River that boasts of its “see and be seen ambiance.” The world leaders and their wives headed to dinner after the Bidens presided over the lighting of the National Christmas Tree Wednesday night.  “Welcoming some friends to town,” a tweet read from the 80-year-old president’s Twitter account Wednesday that included...
New York Post

United Furniture owner ‘disappeared’ after firing 2,700 workers: sources

The owner of United Furniture Industries — which last week fired 2,700 workers through texts and emails while they slept — has disappeared after squabbling with the company’s board and bankers over whether to file for bankruptcy, The Post has learned. David Belford, a wealthy Ohio businessman, has kept mum since the layoffs of his entire workforce in Mississippi, North Carolina and California in the days before Thanksgiving — despite efforts by lenders and lawyers representing axed workers to reach UFI, according to multiple sources. “No one has heard from the owner. He’s not returning anyone’s phone calls. It’s such a horrible...
ktalnews.com

French President Macron lands in NOLA, ready for cultural immersion on the Bayou

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Bonjour, New Orleans! Today, French President Emmanuel Macron visits the Big Easy for discussions on culture, climate change, the French language, and history (and maybe a few beignets!). WGNO is live in NOLA as we cover the visit of President Macron and his wife, French...
New York Post

French President Macron has surprise meet with Elon Musk in New Orleans

French President Emmanuel Macron took a meeting with Elon Musk during his tour of the French-founded New Orleans late Friday. “In accordance with our ambition to decarbonize and reindustrialize France and Europe, I discussed today with @elonmusk on future green industrial projects, in particular on the manufacture of electric vehicles and batteries,” Macron said in a tweet while sharing a photo of himself and the new Twitter boss in a one-on-one conversation. Musk replied that “It was an honor to see you again. Looking forward to exciting plans in France!” In a follow-up statement, Macron also said he pressed Musk on content moderation...

