Kamala Harris Is Regal In Black Gown For President Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photos
Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The Vice President arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shouldered black dress. The top portion of the gown featured sparkles that twinkled in the light.
Watch: Jon Batiste performs at White House state dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron
Jon Batiste performed at the White House state dinner Thursday night that was held in honor of French President Emmanuel Macron. It was the first White House state dinner during President Joe Biden's administration. Macron wraps up his U.S. visit with a tour of New Orleans on Friday. (Follow our live coverage)
Brigitte Macron Is Elegant In Long White Gown For State Dinner With Joe Biden: Photos
President Joe Biden, 80, hosted the first state dinner of his presidency on Dec. 1, and former French educator Brigitte Macron, 69, stunned in a long-sleeve white dress that featured silver embellishments around the neck and waist. The 69-year-old opted to wear her blonde tresses in an elegant updo, and accessorized with diamond earrings. She also carried a silver clutch and rocked her wedding ring and a silver watch for her other jewelry pieces. First Lady Jill Biden, 71, also shined in a black long-sleeve gown that featured geometric cutouts. Their husbands, on the other hand, opted for classic black tuxedos with pins on their lapels of their respective countries.
Bidens' first White House state dinner a star-studded affair
President Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden held their first White House state dinner of the Biden administration Thursday night, hosting French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, along with a star-studded guest list with big names from fashion, entertainment, politics and business. In his toast, Mr....
Ashley Biden, 41, Slays In Blue Strapless Gown At Dad’s 1st State Dinner
President Joe Biden’s daughter Ashley stunned as she arrived for the state dinner with France on Thursday, December 1. The first daughter, 41, rocked an eye-catching blue, strapless gown for the black tie event, which was held at the White House on the South Lawn. She looked ready to celebrate the momentous occasion, which marked a first for her dad, 80, and his presidency.
Macron chooses China over the US, rebuking Biden's state visit honor
The struggle between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party is the keystone geopolitical issue of our time. Whether the U.S. is able to preserve the post-1945 democratic international order, or whether China replaces said order with a Beijing-led mercantilist rule, will heavily determine global freedom and prosperity in the 21st century. Americans may soon fight and die over this contest. The support of U.S. allies in constraining China’s imperial excesses is thus absolutely critical.
Macron to become first French president in more than 45 years to visit New Orleans
French President Emmanuel Macron will visit New Orleans next week during his brief trip to the United States, becoming the first French president to travel to the once-French city in more than 45 years. Macron is only the third French president to visit the former colony of Louisiana, after Charles de Gaulle in 1941 and…
French First Lady Brigitte Macron Shines in White Louis Vuitton Gown & Chrome Pumps at White House State Dinner
French first lady Brigitte Macron and her husband, the current President of France Emmanuel Macron, joined first lady Jill Biden and U.S. President Joe Biden at last night’s White House state dinner. The event marked the first state dinner of the Biden administration. Dressed in Louis Vuitton, Brigitte wore a classic white column dress. The ensemble featured silver trim around the neck and waist. Brigitte carried a silver clutch and also sported silver hoops to match the sparkling details on her gown. On her feet, Brigitte sported silver pumps with pointed toes and a reflective metallic sheen. The pair was accompanied by...
President of the French Republic visits NOLA
The Biden administration will visit the city of New Orleans with President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron and his wife French First Lady Brigitte Macron to discuss cultural affairs.
Joe and Jill Biden dine out with the Macrons at pricey DC restaurant
President Biden and first lady Jill Biden dined out at an expensive Washington, DC, restaurant on Wednesday with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, ahead of Thursday’s White House state dinner. The Bidens and the Macrons went out to Fiola Mare, an Italian restaurant on the Georgetown Waterfront overlooking the Potomac River that boasts of its “see and be seen ambiance.” The world leaders and their wives headed to dinner after the Bidens presided over the lighting of the National Christmas Tree Wednesday night. “Welcoming some friends to town,” a tweet read from the 80-year-old president’s Twitter account Wednesday that included...
French President Macron lands in NOLA, ready for cultural immersion on the Bayou
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Bonjour, New Orleans! Today, French President Emmanuel Macron visits the Big Easy for discussions on culture, climate change, the French language, and history (and maybe a few beignets!). WGNO is live in NOLA as we cover the visit of President Macron and his wife, French...
French President Macron has surprise meet with Elon Musk in New Orleans
French President Emmanuel Macron took a meeting with Elon Musk during his tour of the French-founded New Orleans late Friday. “In accordance with our ambition to decarbonize and reindustrialize France and Europe, I discussed today with @elonmusk on future green industrial projects, in particular on the manufacture of electric vehicles and batteries,” Macron said in a tweet while sharing a photo of himself and the new Twitter boss in a one-on-one conversation. Musk replied that “It was an honor to see you again. Looking forward to exciting plans in France!” In a follow-up statement, Macron also said he pressed Musk on content moderation...
