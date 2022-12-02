Read full article on original website
NOLA82
2d ago
How about getting the billion dollars back marked for public schools in 2006 and rehiring and apologizing to the 7,000 teachers fired for the charter failed experiment!!? 🤔
Reply
3
Related
NOLA.com
Jefferson Parish to open Head Start in former Our Lady of Divine Providence School
Jefferson Parish will open a new Head Start center in January in the building that once housed the Our Lady of Divine Providence Catholic School in west Metairie. The center will provide free, early childhood education to 92 children ages six weeks to 5 years old from low-to-moderate income households.
NOLA.com
13 New Orleans schools tried to renew their charters. One failed.
ENCORE Academy will close at the end of the current academic year, after New Orleans public school officials decided not to renew the charter for the 11-year-old, art-based school in the 7th Ward. It was the only one of 13 renewal applicants not to gain the endorsement of schools Superintendent...
Council approves 2023 budget with surprise addition of $124M in federal coronavirus relief spending
After a month of budget hearings, the New Orleans City Council on Thursday gave final approval to the city’s roughly $1.5 billion 2023 operating budget. The council insisted on modest changes to the $736 million general fund budget — which is made up of local recurring revenues like property and sales taxes — laid out in the draft budget Mayor LaToya Cantrell released in late October.
NOLA.com
How Hancock Whitney educates entrepreneurs on building revenue and sustaining financial success
When an entrepreneur decides to open a business, it’s often a way to fulfill a creative passion and share their talents with others. However, for the endeavor to be a success, it is crucial that small business owners stay on top of their finances and record-keeping on a regular basis.
canalstreetchronicles.com
Gayle Benson donates $5 million dollars to Archbishop Rummel High School
On Thursday, December 1st, at Archbishop Rummel High School in Metairie, Archbishop Gregory Aymond presided over Mass which also served as a dual celebration to commemorate the school’s 60th anniversary and recognize New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson for her generous donation of $5 million dollars to the school.
NOLA.com
New Orleans City Council approves $2.2 million Wisner funding requests
The New Orleans City Council on Thursday approved giving $2.2 million from the Wisner Trust to a half dozen nonprofit and quasi-public organizations, amid a court dispute with Mayor LaToya Cantrell over control of the fund. Cantrell had already committed the spending, before Judge Kern Reese ruled in September that...
NOLA.com
St. Tammany offers multiple giving options at Christmas
Giving to others -—including those they will never meet — is the true meaning of Christmas for many people. And in St. Tammany, there are plenty of opportunities to donate through trustworthy sources. For example, the Christmas season can be a time of great joy for families gathered...
NOLA.com
Clancy DuBos: Will ‘dark money’ sway Public Service Commission race?
The Dec. 10 runoff for the District 3 seat on the Louisiana Public Service Commission (PSC) reflects an interesting new trend in American politics: attempts by national progressives to sway — critics would say “buy” — local elections by pumping truckloads of “dark money” into contests that never before generated outside interest.
gentillymessenger.com
Viewpoint: Relationship between Mayor Cantrell and City Council reaches new low
This week’s drama that pitted Mayor LaToya Cantrell against City Council President Helena Moreno and the majority of council members is just another example of the deep rift between the two branches of city government. Don’t expect it to heal anytime soon. The council was quick to call...
fox8live.com
French First Lady Bridgett Macron visits French public school charter school Lycée Français
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The First Lady of France, Brigitte Macron, visited the local French public charter school Lycée Français. She arrived around 3 p.m.; Madame Bridgett Macron toured the uptown school. She is a former educator and made a unique point to be here. This is the...
City Council Member, Former Police Chief in Louisiana, and another Co-Conspirator Sentenced in Vote Buying Conspiracy in Louisiana
City Council Member, Former Police Chief in Louisiana, and another Co-Conspirator Sentenced in Vote Buying Conspiracy in Louisiana. Washington D.C. / Amite City, Louisiana – On Wednesday, November 30, 2022, the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of Louisiana announced that a former police chief in Amite City, Louisiana, and a former Amite City councilmember were each sentenced on November 29, 2022, to one year in prison for violating federal election laws as part of a conspiracy to pay, or offer to pay, voters for voting in a federal election.
usf.edu
An investigation could lead to the termination of HART's CEO
Board members for Hillsborough County's bus system have authorized an investigation into why a high-level official had been doing the same job — at the same time — for another city. But it could call the role of the agency's director into question. The board of the Hillsborough...
WDSU
Former Amite police chief, council member sentenced to prison for buying votes
AMITE CITY, La. — Two former south Louisiana officials have been sentenced to a year in prison as part of a scheme to pay voters during a federal election. The U.S. Department of Justice, in a news release Wednesday, said 73-year-old Jerry Trabona and 50-year-old Kristian Hart pleaded guilty in July to violating federal election laws.
NOLA.com
Kenner buying 55 more license plate readers for 'investigatory purposes'
Kenner is buying 55 more license plate readers for $294,250, to help police track vehicles traveling through the city. Police Chief Keith Conley said the cameras will be used only for “investigatory purposes,” not for enforcing traffic laws or determining whether a driver has liability insurance. The City...
wgno.com
Zulu Club gives back this holiday
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — As we usher ourselves further into the holiday season the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club hosted a giveaway to help feed families in need. On Saturday (Dec. 3) the Zulu club and it’s members got together to give away over 200 holiday baskets for residents across the city of New Orleans.
Louisiana Business Owner Charged with Tax Crimes After Allegedly Collecting Taxes From Employees and Not Sending them to the IRS
Louisiana Business Owner Charged with Tax Crimes After Allegedly Collecting Taxes From Employees and Not Sending them to the IRS. New Orleans, Louisiana – On Wednesday, November 30, 2022, United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Rene Clement (“Clement”), age 75, of Houma, Louisiana, was charged with failing to account for and pay federal income taxes and Federal Insurance Contributions Act (“FICA”) taxes, in violation of Title 26, United States Code, Section 7202.
fox8live.com
ZURIK: New records the city didn’t want to turn over reveal more questions about Mayor Cantrell and security detail
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - FOX 8 obtains records the City of New Orleans first refused to turn over after a FOX 8 attorney sent a demand letter to the City Attorney’s Office. The City Attorney first said the records were part of an ongoing investigation. However, a letter from attorney Scott Sternberg argued the timesheets FOX 8 requested were indeed public records and should be turned over.
houmatimes.com
Mary Bird Perkins Announces Royal Krewe for The Gala Goes to Mardi Gras!
Terrebonne General and Mary Bird Perkins recently announced that The Gala Goes to Mardi Gras will be on January 13, 2023! The Royal Krewe was announced for The Gala Goes to Mardi Gras, presented by Louis Mohana Furniture last night. The event is the Cancer Center’s signature fundraising event that...
NOLA.com
75-year-old from Missouri beaten to death in his Avenue Plaza hotel room on St. Charles Avenue
A 75-year-old from Missouri who was visiting New Orleans with his wife was beaten to death in his St. Charles Avenue hotel room, New Orleans police say. The suspect in the grisly attack — 29-year-old Martin Hurtado — was arrested and booked into Orleans Parish Justice Center with second degree murder in connection with the homicide at the Avenue Plaza hotel Thursday night.
myneworleans.com
Jan A. Cooper, MD
Inspired by two physician parents and a passion to treat the whole patient, Dr. Jan Cooper started practicing general internal medicine in 1988. Dr. Cooper’s deep knowledge of the community her patients live in allows her to factor in medical, social, and personal issues into their personal health care plans. As a primary care physician at New Orleans East Hospital, she’s a firm believer in the hospital’s primary care team motto – that primary care is “your first line of defense.” Dr. Cooper continues to dedicate her professional efforts to offering accessible and extraordinary healthcare that promotes disease prevention and helps patients live their best lives.
Comments / 3