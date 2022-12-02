ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Warriors Star’s Cousin Hits Six 3-Pointers in Four Minutes on His Birthday

While Jonathan Kuminga’s Golden State Warriors were facing the Chicago Bulls on Friday night, his cousin put on a show six miles away. Riordan junior Nathan Tshamala hit six 3-pointers in the final four minutes of the third quarter, making his 17th birthday one to remember as his Crusaders beat Wilcox 90-39 in the semifinals of the 63rd Crusader Classic.
Lakers reportedly leaning toward packaging Beverley, Nunn in trade

While the Lakers have looked better of late winning 6-of-8 with a top-10 offense and defense in the league in that stretch, plus Anthony Davis continues to play at an All-NBA level at center. That run — which still has Los Angeles sitting 13th in the West — came against...
Recruiting ace Nick Williams joining Deion Sanders staff to coach the defensive line

Deion Sanders is the new head football coach at Colorado as he aims to return a Buffaloes program to glory that’s had just two-winning seasons dating back to 2006. To do that, Sanders is going to need a terrific coaching staff and he’s already building one. His defensive line coach is going to be Nick Williams who comes from Texas A&M where he was a defensive analyst that helped field some talented defenses while also recruiting some of the best defensive prospects in the country to College Station.

