Read full article on original website
Related
nevadabusiness.com
Nevada Health Link Enrolls 17,925 Nevadans in First Month of Open Enrollment Period
(CARSON CITY, Nev.) – The Open Enrollment Period (OEP) through NevadaHealthLink.com is the most convenient time for Nevadans to enroll or make changes to their qualified health and dental plans; this year 17,925 Nevadans have enrolled in plans in the first 30 days of open enrollment. The 2023 Plan Year OEP began on November 1 and runs through January 15, 2023.
nevadabusiness.com
Patricia Cafferata Elected to the National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges Board of Directors
(RENO, Nev.) – The National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges (NCJFCJ) has elected Nevada leader Patricia Cafferata, Esq. to the Board of Directors. Cafferata served as state treasurer and state assemblywoman for Nevada. She has also served as the special assistant attorney general for law enforcement, counties and municipalities and communications director for former attorney general, Adam Laxalt. Cafferata was district attorney in three Nevada counties – Lander, Lincoln and Esmeralda counties and was deputy district attorney in Eureka County. Throughout her career, she has held myriad positions in the legal field, namely as judicial law clerk for the second judicial district court and the ninth judicial district court, in addition to managing her own law practice. She is currently associate tribal judge for the Fallon Paiute-Shoshone Tribal Court.
nevadabusiness.com
Nevada State Apartment Association and its members partner with The Good Deed Project, providing needy families with 20,000 pounds of food
LAS VEGAS – Members of the Nevada State Apartment Association (NVSAA), including Silver Lands, Inc., are teaming up with The Good Deed Project (TGDP) to provide holiday meals to local families in need this season. TGDP’s Holiday Dinner Box program provides families with a ham, pie, rolls and fixings...
Comments / 0