The Bank of London, the next-generation technology company and the world’s first purpose-built global clearing, agency, and transaction bank, today announced the appointment of Marc Jenkins as Chief Financial Officer UK – SMF 2, subject to regulatory approval, and Member of the Executive Management Committee of the UK Bank. As Chief Financial Officer UK, Marc will be responsible for all accounting, finance, and corporate treasury for the UK Bank and will also work with the Senior Leadership Team to support its commercial agenda.

2 DAYS AGO