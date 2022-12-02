Today, Cashplus Bank, the leading digital SME bank, has announced the launch of next-generation credit card functionality for small businesses and sole traders. The new, enhanced credit card, delivered as part of Cashplus Bank’s £5m BCR Capability and Innovation Fund grant commitments, employs Open Banking technology and other advanced features to create a highly flexible credit product that can offer guaranteed lower interest rates compared to customers’ existing credit facilities, cardless payments through the Faster Payments network and allows SME customers to change payment terms in order to manage cashflow.

