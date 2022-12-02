ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Glenville wins first State High School Football Championship

CANTON, Ohio — After spending much of the last 20-plus years becoming a mainstay in the playoffs, Glenville High School can now add "State Champions" to their history defeating Cincinnati Wyoming Saturday in the Division IV state final. For the 19th time since 1999, head coach Ted Ginn Sr....
North Haven, December 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Wilton High School football team will have a game with North Haven High School on December 04, 2022, 09:30:00.
St. Mary’s girls basketball looks to take the next step

WESTFIELD – One year ago, the St. Mary’s High School girls basketball team had the region abuzz with a 10-game win streak to begin the season. The Saints were unbeaten through the first half of the season before suffering a narrow 3-point loss to the Mohawk Trail Warriors.

