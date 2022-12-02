Read full article on original website
Related
DeSantis' administration will freeze almost $2 billion worth of assets belonging to BlackRock
Governor DeSantis and his administration will pull about $2 billion worth of assets managed by BlackRock, following in the same footsteps as Louisiana and Missouri. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.Photo byGage Skidmore / Flickr.
Pharma's expensive gaming of the drug patent system is successfully countered by the Medicines Patent Pool, which increases global access and rewards innovation
Biomedical innovation reached a new era during the COVID-19 pandemic as drug development went into overdrive. But the ways that brand companies license their patented drugs grant them market monopoly, preventing other entities from making generics so they can exclusively profit. This significantly limits the reach of lifesaving drugs, especially to low- and middle-income countries, or LMICs. I am an economist who studies innovation and digitization in health care markets. Growing up in a developing region in China with limited access to medications inspired my interest in institutional innovations that can facilitate drug access. One such innovation is a patent...
Benzinga
Microsoft, Motorola Solutions And These 3 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
US crude oil futures traded higher this morning on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Frontdoor Names Jessica Ross as New CFO
MEMPHIS, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 5, 2022-- Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTDR), the nation’s leading provider of home service plans, announced today that it has appointed Jessica P. Ross as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, replacing Brian Turcotte, who will step down on December 30, 2022. To ensure a smooth leadership transition, Turcotte will remain with the company through March 31, 2023 as an advisor to the CEO. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221205005194/en/ Frontdoor names Jessica Ross as new CFO (Photo: Business Wire)
The Possibilities are Endless with 17th Annual K12 Art Competition
RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 5, 2022-- Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN) invites students across the U.S. to show off their artistic side in the 17th Annual K12 Art Competition. This year’s competition is open through January 31, 2023, and for the second year in a row is open to students both inside and outside of K12-powered schools. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221205005131/en/ K12 Art Competition Now Open - Entries Due by January 31, 2023! (Photo: Business Wire)
3 Things About Palo Alto Networks Stock That Smart Investors Know
The software business just posted another quarter of profitability.
Redfin Adds Zoning Data for More Than 70 Million Homes
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 5, 2022-- (NASDAQ: RDFN) — Redfin ( www.redfin.com ), the technology-powered real estate brokerage, today added zoning and land use information to more than 70 million home description pages on its website. Powered by a partnership with Zoneomics, Redfin is the first real estate site to provide users with a detailed view that educates them on the implications of their local zoning guidelines for almost any home in the U.S. and Canada. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221205005179/en/ Redfin now displays zoning and land use data on home description pages. (Graphic: Business Wire)
ffnews.com
OCR Labs’ Russ Cohn on Leaving the Heavy Lifting to AI and Machine Learning
Joining us for a cocktail at Fintech Talents, we caught up with Russ Cohn, the General Manager of EMEA at digital ID company OCR Labs, to discuss KYC and ID verification methods and protecting businesses from fraud. For Cohn, automation is the main priority for further development in financial technology...
UK new car sales rise as industry leaders say recovery ‘within grasp’
Sales of new cars in the UK have grown for the fourth month running, with purely electric vehicles accounting for a fifth of the total. In the best November for the industry since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, almost 143,000 new vehicles were registered. Sales for the month were...
ffnews.com
Nationwide Building Society launches API integration with Smartr365
Following a successful pilot, Nationwide, the world’s largest building society, has today announced an API integration with Smartr365, the UK’s leading end-to-end mortgage platform. The integration of Nationwide’s API solution with the Smartr365 platform means intermediaries can submit customer Decision in Principle (DIP) applications without needing to rekey data in the Nationwide portal.
ffnews.com
FF Awards 2022 Highlights
The Highlights from the FF Awards 2022 are finally here! Our second iteration of the awards was a fantastic success, featuring special guests, entertainment & rising stars in fintech. Can anyone spot themselves in the highlights?
ffnews.com
Airwallex Partners With Agoda to Support Hong Kong Business Travelers
With the surging demand of international business travel, leading global fintech platform Airwallex is partnering with Agoda, a global digital travel platform, to make travel planning easier for Hong Kong SMEs and startups. Starting today, Airwallex Hong Kong customers will be able to enjoy exclusive discounts on accommodation bookings using their Airwallex Borderless Cards.
ffnews.com
The Bank of London Appoints Marc Jenkins as Chief Financial Officer UK
The Bank of London, the next-generation technology company and the world’s first purpose-built global clearing, agency, and transaction bank, today announced the appointment of Marc Jenkins as Chief Financial Officer UK – SMF 2, subject to regulatory approval, and Member of the Executive Management Committee of the UK Bank. As Chief Financial Officer UK, Marc will be responsible for all accounting, finance, and corporate treasury for the UK Bank and will also work with the Senior Leadership Team to support its commercial agenda.
ffnews.com
Zimpler Launches Paylink Solution to Make Invoice Payments More Efficient
Zimpler, a leading fintech company born in Sweden, announced today the launch of its Paylink solution. Brommapojkarna, the largest football club in Europe*, were the first to try it out. Paylink allows customers to pay through a link on the digital invoice which redirects them to their banking app, or...
ffnews.com
Thales Addresses Inclusivity With Its ‘Voice Payment Card’
Today, most banking services are not adapted for people with disabilities. 90% of visually impaired people have once in their life faced fraud or encountered a mistake at a point of sales. This statistic prompted Thales to develop a solution which offers trust and autonomy to people with impaired vision in their daily payment experiences. This unique innovation that vocalises each step of a transaction, is now certified by Visa and Mastercard.
Comments / 0