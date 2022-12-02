Read full article on original website
ffnews.com
Finaro Joins Forces With European Payment Powerhouse Ginger Payments to Offer One-stop-shop PSP Services in the Nordics
Finaro, a global cross-border payment provider and fully-licensed bank, has today announced its partnership with Ginger Payments, under which Finaro will empower the Ginger Payments platform with its pioneering suite of acquiring and transaction routing capabilities. As eCommerce volumes continue to surge across Europe, banks and fintechs are looking to...
ffnews.com
OCR Labs’ Russ Cohn on Leaving the Heavy Lifting to AI and Machine Learning
Joining us for a cocktail at Fintech Talents, we caught up with Russ Cohn, the General Manager of EMEA at digital ID company OCR Labs, to discuss KYC and ID verification methods and protecting businesses from fraud. For Cohn, automation is the main priority for further development in financial technology...
ffnews.com
Thales Addresses Inclusivity With Its ‘Voice Payment Card’
Today, most banking services are not adapted for people with disabilities. 90% of visually impaired people have once in their life faced fraud or encountered a mistake at a point of sales. This statistic prompted Thales to develop a solution which offers trust and autonomy to people with impaired vision in their daily payment experiences. This unique innovation that vocalises each step of a transaction, is now certified by Visa and Mastercard.
ffnews.com
The Bank of London Appoints Marc Jenkins as Chief Financial Officer UK
The Bank of London, the next-generation technology company and the world’s first purpose-built global clearing, agency, and transaction bank, today announced the appointment of Marc Jenkins as Chief Financial Officer UK – SMF 2, subject to regulatory approval, and Member of the Executive Management Committee of the UK Bank. As Chief Financial Officer UK, Marc will be responsible for all accounting, finance, and corporate treasury for the UK Bank and will also work with the Senior Leadership Team to support its commercial agenda.
ffnews.com
Airwallex Partners With Agoda to Support Hong Kong Business Travelers
With the surging demand of international business travel, leading global fintech platform Airwallex is partnering with Agoda, a global digital travel platform, to make travel planning easier for Hong Kong SMEs and startups. Starting today, Airwallex Hong Kong customers will be able to enjoy exclusive discounts on accommodation bookings using their Airwallex Borderless Cards.
World Cup Viewer’s Guide: Neymar expected to play for Brazil
DOHA, Qatar — Welcome back, Neymar, at just the right time at the World Cup. Neymar seemed healthy in training before Monday&
