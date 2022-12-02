Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Woman killed in hit and run on Canal Street identified as Arizona tourist
The woman who was killed after a vehicle hit her on Canal Street late last month has been identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office as a 33-year-old tourist from Arizona. Nicole McKeon, 33, of Bagdad, Arizona, was in New Orleans for a late celebration of her July 2021 marriage...
fox8live.com
1 dead in Central City double shooting, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people were shot -- one fatally -- in Central City early Sunday morning (Dec. 4), New Orleans police said. The NOPD initially provided no details on the victims’ ages or genders, saying only the two were wounded by gunfire around 8:35 a.m. in the 2900 block of Danneel Street. Both were taken by New Orleans EMS personnel for treatment at a hospital, where one of the victims died.
Tampa police chief placed on leave after golf cart traffic stop
The police chief of Tampa, Fla., has been placed on administrative leave after flashing her badge at a deputy who had stopped her while she and her husband were riding golf cart.
brproud.com
New Orleans councilman compares police chief to captain of Titanic
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — New Orleans City Councilman JP Morrell continues to demand the resignation of New Orleans Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson. During the Council’s approval of the 2023 budget on Thursday (Dec. 1st), the NOPD was allocated $3.2 million dollars for a retainment and recruitment incentive program. The goal is to increase the current force of 965 officers by 20% within a six month span.
Rollover crash in Sarasota County leaves one seriously injured
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla.– One truck and a car were involved in a roll-over crash on I-75 near mile marker 173 near Sarasota County this morning. Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said a pickup truck with a trailer was involved. At least one person was severely injured. FHP camera footage showed...
995qyk.com
Single Mother Honored By Fellow Tampa PD Officer
Single Mother honored by a fellow Tampa PD officer. for First Responder Friday this week. Sean told us about Jodie and she has been a police officer for over 10 years now. Jodie was recently promoted to corporal. Sean tells us about Jodie, “She really cares about community service. She worked with homeless a lot and helping people that were in need of services and so she would go that extra mile and help them.”
fox8live.com
ZURIK: New records the city didn’t want to turn over reveal more questions about Mayor Cantrell and security detail
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - FOX 8 obtains records the City of New Orleans first refused to turn over after a FOX 8 attorney sent a demand letter to the City Attorney’s Office. The City Attorney first said the records were part of an ongoing investigation. However, a letter from attorney Scott Sternberg argued the timesheets FOX 8 requested were indeed public records and should be turned over.
2 teens seriously injured in fiery Pasco County crash
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Pasco County that shut down all southbound lanes of I-75 on Saturday night.
Irate passenger bit, kicked, spat on six deputies while refusing to exit plane, reports say
Officials say a woman bit, kicked and spat on six sheriff’s deputies while refusing to exit a plane at an airport in Louisiana early Thanksgiving Day, The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported Saturday. Authorities said the 25-year-old woman attacked Jefferson Parish sheriff’s deputies at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International...
cltampa.com
The St. Pete home of former Burger King president and UF board member John Dasburg is for sale
Well, you can certainly "have it your way," with this home currently on the market in St. Petersburg. Located at 4987 59th Ave. S, the home belongs to John H. Dasburg and his wife Mary Lou. Dasburg is currently the owner and CEO of Astar Cargo, but has an impressive resume that includes a stint as a board member at the University of Florida, the president of Burger King from 2001-2003, and the CEO of Northwest Airlines though most of the '90s.
NOLA.com
Blake Pontchartrain: Louisiana resident Angela Alvarez is the Latin Grammy Awards' oldest winner
Is it true that 95-year-old Latin Grammy Award winner Angela Alvarez lives in or around New Orleans? I believe I heard her say something like that in an interview. Angela Alvarez is a Baton Rouge resident who, at age 95, is the Latin Grammy Awards’ oldest winner. She was named best new artist at the Latin Grammys ceremony on Nov. 17.
Coast Guard airlifts cruise ship crew member to Marrero hospital
The Coast Guard dispatched a helicopter crew to the ship, which was located near Port Sulphur at the time of the rescue. The woman was flown to the hospital.
WWL-TV
1 dead, 1 injured when car slams into back of parked 18-wheeler on N. Claiborne
NEW ORLEANS — One man was killed and another injured when a car crashed into the rear of a parked 18-wheeler trailer early Sunday morning, according to New Orleans Police. The incident occurred shortly after 5 a.m. near the intersection of Claiborne Avenue and Tricou Street. According to police,...
McKnight's
As legal obligations mount, another religious group abandons the nursing home business
Ongoing financial difficulties and a need for money to settle sexual-abuse cases is forcing the Archdiocese of New Orleans to sell its nursing homes and other elder care interests. Notre Dame Health System, a nonprofit run by Archbishop Gregory Aymond, sold Notre Dame Home Health and Notre Dame Hospice last...
Tampa police chief placed on leave after bodycam video shows her flashing badge during traffic stop
Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said Police Chief Mary O'Connor will be on leave during an investigation into her actions on Nov. 12, when she and her husband were pulled over for driving a golf cart without a license plate tag.
Trial over DeSantis removal of Andrew Warren ends
Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wasn't seeking political retaliation when he removed a prosecutor over abortion and transgender views, but simply wanted to ensure state law would be enforced, the governor's attorney told a federal judge Thursday.
FHP seeks public’s help to find suspect after fatal crash in Winter Haven
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is looking for a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Winter Haven that happened Saturday evening. The crash happened on North Lake Howard Drive close to 7 p.m. Troopers said that a vehicle was traveling eastbound when it hit the 59-year-old...
WDSU
Man found shot on Harvey street, dies at the scene
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide that occurred just after 11 p.m. Friday. Officers were first called to the 2600 block of Max Drive in Harvey and then alerted to a second scene in the 3700 block Long Leaf Lane. Once there,...
wgno.com
1 dead, another injured after crash in 9th Ward
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — A crash in the Ninth Ward has left one man dead and another injured. It happened around 5:00 a.m. near the intersection of North Claiborne Avenue and Tricou Street. At the scene, NOPD officers say they found two men inside of a the vehicle....
Woman arrested after allegedly attacking deputies at New Orleans airport
A woman has been arrested and accused of injuring six deputies at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport.
