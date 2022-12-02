ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NOLA.com

Woman killed in hit and run on Canal Street identified as Arizona tourist

The woman who was killed after a vehicle hit her on Canal Street late last month has been identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office as a 33-year-old tourist from Arizona. Nicole McKeon, 33, of Bagdad, Arizona, was in New Orleans for a late celebration of her July 2021 marriage...
fox8live.com

1 dead in Central City double shooting, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people were shot -- one fatally -- in Central City early Sunday morning (Dec. 4), New Orleans police said. The NOPD initially provided no details on the victims’ ages or genders, saying only the two were wounded by gunfire around 8:35 a.m. in the 2900 block of Danneel Street. Both were taken by New Orleans EMS personnel for treatment at a hospital, where one of the victims died.
brproud.com

New Orleans councilman compares police chief to captain of Titanic

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — New Orleans City Councilman JP Morrell continues to demand the resignation of New Orleans Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson. During the Council’s approval of the 2023 budget on Thursday (Dec. 1st), the NOPD was allocated $3.2 million dollars for a retainment and recruitment incentive program. The goal is to increase the current force of 965 officers by 20% within a six month span.
NBC2 Fort Myers

Rollover crash in Sarasota County leaves one seriously injured

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla.– One truck and a car were involved in a roll-over crash on I-75 near mile marker 173 near Sarasota County this morning. Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said a pickup truck with a trailer was involved. At least one person was severely injured. FHP camera footage showed...
995qyk.com

Single Mother Honored By Fellow Tampa PD Officer

Single Mother honored by a fellow Tampa PD officer. for First Responder Friday this week. Sean told us about Jodie and she has been a police officer for over 10 years now. Jodie was recently promoted to corporal. Sean tells us about Jodie, “She really cares about community service. She worked with homeless a lot and helping people that were in need of services and so she would go that extra mile and help them.”
fox8live.com

ZURIK: New records the city didn’t want to turn over reveal more questions about Mayor Cantrell and security detail

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - FOX 8 obtains records the City of New Orleans first refused to turn over after a FOX 8 attorney sent a demand letter to the City Attorney’s Office. The City Attorney first said the records were part of an ongoing investigation. However, a letter from attorney Scott Sternberg argued the timesheets FOX 8 requested were indeed public records and should be turned over.
cltampa.com

The St. Pete home of former Burger King president and UF board member John Dasburg is for sale

Well, you can certainly "have it your way," with this home currently on the market in St. Petersburg. Located at 4987 59th Ave. S, the home belongs to John H. Dasburg and his wife Mary Lou. Dasburg is currently the owner and CEO of Astar Cargo, but has an impressive resume that includes a stint as a board member at the University of Florida, the president of Burger King from 2001-2003, and the CEO of Northwest Airlines though most of the '90s.
WWL-TV

1 dead, 1 injured when car slams into back of parked 18-wheeler on N. Claiborne

NEW ORLEANS — One man was killed and another injured when a car crashed into the rear of a parked 18-wheeler trailer early Sunday morning, according to New Orleans Police. The incident occurred shortly after 5 a.m. near the intersection of Claiborne Avenue and Tricou Street. According to police,...
WFLA

Trial over DeSantis removal of Andrew Warren ends

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wasn't seeking political retaliation when he removed a prosecutor over abortion and transgender views, but simply wanted to ensure state law would be enforced, the governor's attorney told a federal judge Thursday.
WDSU

Man found shot on Harvey street, dies at the scene

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide that occurred just after 11 p.m. Friday. Officers were first called to the 2600 block of Max Drive in Harvey and then alerted to a second scene in the 3700 block Long Leaf Lane. Once there,...
wgno.com

