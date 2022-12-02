ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOX8 News

2 people found dead from gunshot wounds in Whitsett home: sheriff’s office

WHITSETT, N.C. (WGHP) — The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of two people. At 8:15 p.m. on Saturday night, deputies came to the 6700 block of Long Meadow Drive to conduct a welfare check. At the scene, deputies discovered two people inside the home dead from gunshot wounds. The deaths are currently […]
FOX8 News

Forsyth County high-speed chase ends in fatal crash: sheriff’s office

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A high-speed chase involving Forsyth County deputies turned deadly on Friday night, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. At 9:38 p.m. on Friday, a Forsyth County deputy on routine patrol attempted to pull over a Honda Accord for a “Chapter 20 violation of auto law.” The deputy turned on […]
WRAL News

Salisbury shooting injures 2 officers, 1 firefighter; suspect dead

SALISBURY, N.C. — Three first responders were injured after a shooting in Rowan County overnight. It happened shortly after midnight, around 12:40 a.m. on Friday. That's when Rowan County 911 received a call reporting a fire with a possible person inside the 500 block of Mahaffey Drive, near Goodman Drive, in Salisbury.
860wacb.com

Catawba County Deputies Find Body Near Conover

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after a body was found Saturday afternoon. Deputies found the deceased person in a wooded area along Lee Cline Rd near the intersection of Eckard Road, just north of Conover. According to Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, the deceased person...
qcnews.com

2 kids killed, adult seriously burned in house fire

Two children are dead and an adult is seriously injured following an early morning house fire in Salisbury, authorities confirm with Queen City News. 2 kids killed, adult seriously burned in house fire. Two children are dead and an adult is seriously injured following an early morning house fire in...
wccbcharlotte.com

Thousands Without Power In Moore County After Act Of “Intentional Vandalism”

MOORE COUNTY, N.C. — A state of emergency is set to go into effect Sunday night in Moore County, North Carolina. That is where thousands of homes and businesses remain without power following an attack on at least two Duke Energy substations. Officials say someone fired shots, disabling numerous...
WXII 12

Woman killed in deadly car crash after running into utility pole, police said

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are investigating a crash that killed a woman Saturday morning in Winston-Salem. It happened around 6:45 a.m. in the 4800 block of Morningside Drive. Police said Shawonda Wright was driving East when the car ran off the road and crashed into a utility pole. Wright...
WFMY NEWS2

Man dead after shooting on Donlora Drive in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — UPDATE: Xavier Wells, 22, has died from injuries sustained in the shooting. The shooting is being investigated as a homicide. A person went to the hospital after a shooting in Greensboro Saturday night, according to Greensboro Police. Officers responded to a call for shots fired at...
wccbcharlotte.com

Second Suspect Arrested In Relation To Deadly Drive-By Shooting

HICKORY, N.C. — A second suspect is now in police custody in connection to a deadly drive-by shooting on Highland Avenue NE. Police arrested 18-year-old Jakeis Harris on Friday for the November 5th murder of Khalil Rhynhart and attempted murder of Eric Rhynhart. Police found Harris at a home in NW Hickory.
FOX8 News

31-year-old man killed in Winston-Salem shooting: sheriff’s office

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Thursday night shooting that left one person dead. At around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, deputies came to the 1600 block of Hartman Plaza in Winston-Salem after getting a report of a man being shot. At the scene, responding deputies found Trey-Monteil Decarus Money-Brown, […]
wccbcharlotte.com

Police Investigate Fatal Shooting In Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. — Police are investigating a homicide in Gastonia Friday night. It happened in the 3100 block of Spring Valley Drive around 9:30pm. Police say a woman was killed and a man is in custody. Police say there is no danger to the public.
WSOC Charlotte

Salisbury police officer arrested, charged with DWI, department says

SALISBURY, N.C. — A police officer was arrested and charged for driving while impaired, the Salisbury Police Department announced Friday. Israel McCants was arrested and charged Thursday in Mecklenburg County by the state highway patrol, the department said. He has worked at the department since November 2018, police said,...
WBTV

Police charge 9 juveniles after large fight breaks out at Statesville High School

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Nine juveniles have been charged after a large fight broke out at Statesville High School on Friday, officials said. According to the Statesville Police Department, police responded to the school to aid resource officers in breaking up the fight. Police said the juveniles are facing charges...

