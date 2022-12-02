Read full article on original website
Salisbury housefire that tragically left two kids dead still under investigation
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Salisbury fire investigators are still working to learn what caused a fire that left two children dead and one adult injured. 2 kids killed, adult seriously burned in house fire Investigators say the fire broke out just after midnight Saturday on South Church Street. At the time of […]
2 people found dead from gunshot wounds in Whitsett home: sheriff’s office
WHITSETT, N.C. (WGHP) — The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of two people. At 8:15 p.m. on Saturday night, deputies came to the 6700 block of Long Meadow Drive to conduct a welfare check. At the scene, deputies discovered two people inside the home dead from gunshot wounds. The deaths are currently […]
WXII 12
Man found dead underneath roof that collapsed during house fire, deputy said
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro EMS is working to identify a man who died inside a home during a fire at a Forest Ridge Townhouses. Deputy Chief Dwayne Church said they received the call at 9:37 p.m. on Friday about a fire on 3000 block of Cyprus Park Road in Greensboro.
Forsyth County high-speed chase ends in fatal crash: sheriff’s office
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A high-speed chase involving Forsyth County deputies turned deadly on Friday night, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. At 9:38 p.m. on Friday, a Forsyth County deputy on routine patrol attempted to pull over a Honda Accord for a “Chapter 20 violation of auto law.” The deputy turned on […]
Salisbury shooting injures 2 officers, 1 firefighter; suspect dead
SALISBURY, N.C. — Three first responders were injured after a shooting in Rowan County overnight. It happened shortly after midnight, around 12:40 a.m. on Friday. That's when Rowan County 911 received a call reporting a fire with a possible person inside the 500 block of Mahaffey Drive, near Goodman Drive, in Salisbury.
860wacb.com
Catawba County Deputies Find Body Near Conover
The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after a body was found Saturday afternoon. Deputies found the deceased person in a wooded area along Lee Cline Rd near the intersection of Eckard Road, just north of Conover. According to Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, the deceased person...
2 children dead, 1 person in the hospital after house fire in Salisbury
SALISBURY, N.C. — Salisbury Fire Department and Rowan County Emergency Services got a call at 12:30 a.m. Saturday, after a reported structure fire. It was on the 800 block of South Church Street. When crews arrived, the fire department said there were flames and smoke showing from the home...
wccbcharlotte.com
WCCB Exclusive: Suspect’s Ex-Wife Speaks After First Responders Were Shot During House Fire Call
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. —The ex-wife of a man accused of shooting at first responders as they were responding to a house fire spoke exclusively to WCCB reporter Deirnesa Jefferson. “He was a really good father, a great man and would do anything for anybody”, says Tiffany Rusaw. She...
‘That was not him’: Ex-wife of man killed during Rowan County house fire says he was suffering mentally
The incident began at 12:38 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, at a home on Mahaffey Drive in Rockwell.
Death investigation underway in Conover after body discovered, sheriff’s office says
CONOVER, N.C. — Deputies in Catawba County are conducting a death investigation after a body was discovered Saturday afternoon, the sheriff’s office confirmed. The department sent a release on Saturday night saying they responded to a report of a deceased person on Lee Cline Rd. Responding officers said...
qcnews.com
2 kids killed, adult seriously burned in house fire
Two children are dead and an adult is seriously injured following an early morning house fire in Salisbury, authorities confirm with Queen City News. 2 kids killed, adult seriously burned in house fire. Two children are dead and an adult is seriously injured following an early morning house fire in...
wccbcharlotte.com
Thousands Without Power In Moore County After Act Of “Intentional Vandalism”
MOORE COUNTY, N.C. — A state of emergency is set to go into effect Sunday night in Moore County, North Carolina. That is where thousands of homes and businesses remain without power following an attack on at least two Duke Energy substations. Officials say someone fired shots, disabling numerous...
WXII 12
Woman killed in deadly car crash after running into utility pole, police said
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are investigating a crash that killed a woman Saturday morning in Winston-Salem. It happened around 6:45 a.m. in the 4800 block of Morningside Drive. Police said Shawonda Wright was driving East when the car ran off the road and crashed into a utility pole. Wright...
Man dead after shooting on Donlora Drive in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — UPDATE: Xavier Wells, 22, has died from injuries sustained in the shooting. The shooting is being investigated as a homicide. A person went to the hospital after a shooting in Greensboro Saturday night, according to Greensboro Police. Officers responded to a call for shots fired at...
wccbcharlotte.com
Second Suspect Arrested In Relation To Deadly Drive-By Shooting
HICKORY, N.C. — A second suspect is now in police custody in connection to a deadly drive-by shooting on Highland Avenue NE. Police arrested 18-year-old Jakeis Harris on Friday for the November 5th murder of Khalil Rhynhart and attempted murder of Eric Rhynhart. Police found Harris at a home in NW Hickory.
31-year-old man killed in Winston-Salem shooting: sheriff’s office
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Thursday night shooting that left one person dead. At around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, deputies came to the 1600 block of Hartman Plaza in Winston-Salem after getting a report of a man being shot. At the scene, responding deputies found Trey-Monteil Decarus Money-Brown, […]
wccbcharlotte.com
Police Investigate Fatal Shooting In Gastonia
GASTONIA, N.C. — Police are investigating a homicide in Gastonia Friday night. It happened in the 3100 block of Spring Valley Drive around 9:30pm. Police say a woman was killed and a man is in custody. Police say there is no danger to the public.
Man taken into custody after woman shot and killed in Gastonia: Police
Gastonia Police said a man has been taken into custody after a woman was found shot and killed Friday night.
Salisbury police officer arrested, charged with DWI, department says
SALISBURY, N.C. — A police officer was arrested and charged for driving while impaired, the Salisbury Police Department announced Friday. Israel McCants was arrested and charged Thursday in Mecklenburg County by the state highway patrol, the department said. He has worked at the department since November 2018, police said,...
WBTV
Police charge 9 juveniles after large fight breaks out at Statesville High School
STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Nine juveniles have been charged after a large fight broke out at Statesville High School on Friday, officials said. According to the Statesville Police Department, police responded to the school to aid resource officers in breaking up the fight. Police said the juveniles are facing charges...
