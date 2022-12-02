Read full article on original website
sfstandard.com
‘Like a Piece of Luggage’: SF Sends Away More Foster Kids Than Any County in California
Laura Tate was 15 when foster care moved her from San Francisco to a home some 40 miles east in the suburbs. “At that time, I didn’t even know a Pittsburg existed in California,” Tate said. Tate was born in SF and grew up between Haight-Ashbury and the...
These overlooked fixtures of San Francisco tell the story of who built the city
You've likely trodden upon hundreds of these small artifacts embedded in San Francisco's sidewalks.
‘When they took the foundation, everything started crumbling’: California group fights eminent domain, racism
Where is My Land aims to help Black families regain property, sometimes decades after a government takes it. Though hundreds seek this help, founder Kavon Ward says her group focuses on a few cases at a time.
hoodline.com
Bay Area bagel shop made famous by the New York Times opens new shop on the Peninsula
A Bay Area bagel shop that got national recognition as being among the best in the country, even compared to New York City standards, has opened a new outpost on the Peninsula. Boichik Bagels just opened a storefront at Palo Alto’s Town & Country Village shopping center at 855 El Camino Real. Owner Emily Winston opened the original shop, at College and Alcatraz avenues in Berkeley, after bringing her bagel love and knowledge to the West Coast from New York City.
sfstandard.com
Time Is Running Out for a Great-Great-Grandmother Facing Eviction
Evelyn Shauf’s landlord gave her 72 hours to vacate the Mission apartment she’s called home for the past 40 years. If she had lived alone, she would probably have just gone. But the 82-year-old San Franciscan has a family to worry about. “I got love right here,” she...
sfstandard.com
San Francisco Is Getting Hit by a Covid Sneaker Wave
Covid is once again on the rise, and most infected San Franciscans might not even know they have it. Roughly 1 in 20 people who come to UCSF hospitals are now asymptomatic and testing positive for Covid, according to public health expert Bob Wachter. Though the sample is not random, Wachter and other experts say that this data helps provide an idea of community risk.
Is Nuru attorney Ismail Ramsey the man to clean up San Francisco?
That was Ismail “Izzy” Ramsey at Willie Brown’s side as Hizzoner made a presentation at a long conference table in a private room stocked with a “bunch of high-rollers,” in the recollection of an attendee. It was a “pitch for dough” to foot Ramsey’s legal...
Silicon Valley elite defend nonprofit CEO with dark past
As the civil case against former eBay executive and longtime San Jose political insider Steve Wymer drags on, some experts are raising concerns about a local nonprofit’s decision to hire him as CEO. One of Wymer’s most powerful political allies, San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo, is meanwhile defending him. Wymer is accused in an ongoing... The post Silicon Valley elite defend nonprofit CEO with dark past appeared first on San José Spotlight.
NBC Bay Area
This Bay Area City Ranks as One of the Most Expensive in the World, According to New Economist Intelligencer Report
San Francisco is one of three U.S. cities ranked as the most expensive in the world amid rising inflation and cost of living, according to a new report by the Economist Intelligencer Unit. Californians are all too familiar with the high price of living, especially in the Bay Area. San...
marinlocalnews.com
Marin goes to a higher COVID status thanks to the so-called ‘Thanksgiving Effect’
In what is being called the “Thanksgiving Effect,” the Bay Area saw an 80% increase in COVID-19 cases, causing medical experts to recommend the wearing of high-quality masks when indoors. The Marin County health office reported last week that the county remains a viral soup of flu, RSV,...
sfstandard.com
We Asked an AI To Write a Typical SF Story. Here’s What it Came Up With
Move over, killer robots. The hottest technology out of San Francisco is now OpenAI’s new chatbot. Called ChatGPT, the bot is currently in its testing phase and free to use for anyone with an OpenAI account. And the internet is taking notice. The premise is simple: You type in...
KTVU FOX 2
COVID-19 rates climbing in Bay Area
SAN FRANCISCO - COVID cases are on the rise in the Bay Area and experts consider it more than just a bump from the Thanksgiving holiday. Experts point out overall trends show rates of infection climbing. And while there’s no widespread consideration of bringing indoor masking back to the Bay...
Father Harry Schlitt, S.F.’s rock ’n’ roll priest, dies at 83
San Francisco’s Father Harry George Schlitt, the ever-youthful “rock ‘n’ roll priest” who was born on a kitchen table in Missouri, ordained at St. Peter’s in Rome and built a global (and local) ministry through television, radio and buckets of kindness, was found deceased in his bedroom at the St. Vincent de Paul rectory in San Francisco on Thanksgiving Day. He was 83. “He had a great life and was a man of faith, of energy, of creativity,” said the San Diego Archdiocese’s Cardinal Robert...
sfstandard.com
Lead, Arsenic Found at SF School With Troubled Building History
Lead and arsenic were found in the courtyard of Buena Vista Horace Mann, prompting its closure on Wednesday, The Standard has learned. In the process of designing a modernization project for the beleaguered campus, SFUSD found that soil samples showed “higher than acceptable levels of lead and arsenic” in the courtyard, according to an email sent to BVHM staff and families.
KQED
Lowell High School's Admissions Policy Is a 'Looming Question,' Says New SF School Board Member
Lowell High School's merit-based admissions policy is not settled and is instead a "looming question" for the San Francisco Unified School District. That's according to one of the San Francisco Board of Education's newest members, Alida Fisher, who won her seat on the board in something of an upset this November.
1017thepoint.com
Neal Schon Crashes San Francisco Tree Lighting
Journey – guitarist Neal Schon performed with special guest Teddy Swims, who is nearing 1 billion streams of his own version of ‘Don’t Stop Believin’’, at the annual tree-lighting ceremony in San Francisco. They were accompanied by the San Francisco Philharmonic Orchestra as they kicked off the holidays with a special concert.
sfstandard.com
Your Vines: Your Guide to the Best Plant Shops and Nurseries in and Around San Francisco
Like many cities across the world, San Francisco fell in love with houseplants during the pandemic. And while a monstera might no longer fetch $4,000, the joy a bloom or bud may bring to one’s home during the holiday season could be priceless. We’ve rounded up a selection of...
NBC Bay Area
SF State Lecturer, Jazz Musician Killed in Burlingame Train Crash
A man who was killed in a recent vehicle versus trains accident in Burlingame, has been identified as a San Francisco State University lecturer. Investigators identified the victim as 58-year-old Andrew Speight. Speight lived in Burlingame and was a well-known fixture of the local jazz community. He played the alto...
californiaglobe.com
San Francisco Elections Director Could Lose His Job Because He is White
The Merriam Webster online dictionary defines the word alliteration as:. Alliteration (noun) uh-lit-uh–rey-shuhn: the repetition of usually initial consonant sounds in two or more neighboring words or syllables (such as wild and woolly, threatening throngs). Called also head rhyme, initial rhyme. I gained an appreciation for writing from my...
sfstandard.com
Your Guide to Classic and Contemporary Holiday Theater Productions
What would the holidays be without The Nutcracker? San Francisco Ballet presents the granddaddy of them all with one of the most elegant and sumptuous renditions of the Yuletide classic around. In fact, the 89-year-old ballet company actually pioneered the tradition of presenting the Tchaikovsky ballet in the U.S. around Christmastime with then-director William Christensen’s 1944 production–the first fully staged Nutcracker to be performed in the U.S.
