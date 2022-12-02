ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 5

Related
hoodline.com

Bay Area bagel shop made famous by the New York Times opens new shop on the Peninsula

A Bay Area bagel shop that got national recognition as being among the best in the country, even compared to New York City standards, has opened a new outpost on the Peninsula. Boichik Bagels just opened a storefront at Palo Alto’s Town & Country Village shopping center at 855 El Camino Real. Owner Emily Winston opened the original shop, at College and Alcatraz avenues in Berkeley, after bringing her bagel love and knowledge to the West Coast from New York City.
sfstandard.com

Time Is Running Out for a Great-Great-Grandmother Facing Eviction

Evelyn Shauf’s landlord gave her 72 hours to vacate the Mission apartment she’s called home for the past 40 years. If she had lived alone, she would probably have just gone. But the 82-year-old San Franciscan has a family to worry about. “I got love right here,” she...
sfstandard.com

San Francisco Is Getting Hit by a Covid Sneaker Wave

Covid is once again on the rise, and most infected San Franciscans might not even know they have it. Roughly 1 in 20 people who come to UCSF hospitals are now asymptomatic and testing positive for Covid, according to public health expert Bob Wachter. Though the sample is not random, Wachter and other experts say that this data helps provide an idea of community risk.
San José Spotlight

Silicon Valley elite defend nonprofit CEO with dark past

As the civil case against former eBay executive and longtime San Jose political insider Steve Wymer drags on, some experts are raising concerns about a local nonprofit’s decision to hire him as CEO. One of Wymer’s most powerful political allies, San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo, is meanwhile defending him. Wymer is accused in an ongoing... The post Silicon Valley elite defend nonprofit CEO with dark past appeared first on San José Spotlight.
sfstandard.com

We Asked an AI To Write a Typical SF Story. Here’s What it Came Up With

Move over, killer robots. The hottest technology out of San Francisco is now OpenAI’s new chatbot. Called ChatGPT, the bot is currently in its testing phase and free to use for anyone with an OpenAI account. And the internet is taking notice. The premise is simple: You type in...
KTVU FOX 2

COVID-19 rates climbing in Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO - COVID cases are on the rise in the Bay Area and experts consider it more than just a bump from the Thanksgiving holiday. Experts point out overall trends show rates of infection climbing. And while there’s no widespread consideration of bringing indoor masking back to the Bay...
San Francisco Examiner

Father Harry Schlitt, S.F.’s rock ’n’ roll priest, dies at 83

San Francisco’s Father Harry George Schlitt, the ever-youthful “rock ‘n’ roll priest” who was born on a kitchen table in Missouri, ordained at St. Peter’s in Rome and built a global (and local) ministry through television, radio and buckets of kindness, was found deceased in his bedroom at the St. Vincent de Paul rectory in San Francisco on Thanksgiving Day. He was 83. “He had a great life and was a man of faith, of energy, of creativity,” said the San Diego Archdiocese’s Cardinal Robert...
sfstandard.com

Lead, Arsenic Found at SF School With Troubled Building History

Lead and arsenic were found in the courtyard of Buena Vista Horace Mann, prompting its closure on Wednesday, The Standard has learned. In the process of designing a modernization project for the beleaguered campus, SFUSD found that soil samples showed “higher than acceptable levels of lead and arsenic” in the courtyard, according to an email sent to BVHM staff and families.
1017thepoint.com

Neal Schon Crashes San Francisco Tree Lighting

Journey – guitarist Neal Schon performed with special guest Teddy Swims, who is nearing 1 billion streams of his own version of ‘Don’t Stop Believin’’, at the annual tree-lighting ceremony in San Francisco. They were accompanied by the San Francisco Philharmonic Orchestra as they kicked off the holidays with a special concert.
NBC Bay Area

SF State Lecturer, Jazz Musician Killed in Burlingame Train Crash

A man who was killed in a recent vehicle versus trains accident in Burlingame, has been identified as a San Francisco State University lecturer. Investigators identified the victim as 58-year-old Andrew Speight. Speight lived in Burlingame and was a well-known fixture of the local jazz community. He played the alto...
californiaglobe.com

San Francisco Elections Director Could Lose His Job Because He is White

The Merriam Webster online dictionary defines the word alliteration as:. Alliteration (noun) uh-lit-uh–rey-shuhn: the repetition of usually initial consonant sounds in two or more neighboring words or syllables (such as wild and woolly, threatening throngs). Called also head rhyme, initial rhyme. I gained an appreciation for writing from my...
sfstandard.com

Your Guide to Classic and Contemporary Holiday Theater Productions

What would the holidays be without The Nutcracker? San Francisco Ballet presents the granddaddy of them all with one of the most elegant and sumptuous renditions of the Yuletide classic around. In fact, the 89-year-old ballet company actually pioneered the tradition of presenting the Tchaikovsky ballet in the U.S. around Christmastime with then-director William Christensen’s 1944 production–the first fully staged Nutcracker to be performed in the U.S.

Comments / 0

Community Policy