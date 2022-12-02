Read full article on original website
San Francisco Examiner
Police seek additional victims of counselor who allegedly assaulted middle school student
Police sought the public's help to locate additional possible victims of a 27-year-old youth counselor who allegedly sexually assaulted at least one girl at a San Jose middle school. The San Jose Police Department responded on Nov. 28 to a home on reports of the sexual assault and interviewed the...
Oakland man accused of being involved in homicide sought by police
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — Oakland police are looking for a man who is a suspect in the shooting death of another man in late October, according to a press release from the Oakland Police Department. Juan Lopez, 26, of Oakland, is accused of being connected to the homicide of Pablo Garcia Junior. Junior was found […]
Employee at Berkeley elder care facility charged with stealing from dying patients
The former employee at Kyakameena Care Center in Berkeley has been arrested for allegedly stealing from elderly residents while they were on their deathbeds.
KTVU FOX 2
Police break up sideshows on the Bay Bridge, Brentwood
OAKLAND, Calif. - Bay Area police were busy this weekend breaking up more dangerous sideshows. One broke out on Friday night on the Bay Bridge. The Instagram account, Bay Area Alert, posted video of several cars spinning donuts across the eastbound lanes of the bridge. As traffic backed up, people...
Burglars steal nine cars from business in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Burglars broke into a car dealership in San Francisco in the early hours of Saturday morning, and they made off with nine vehicles, according to the San Francisco Police Department. Officers received reports that a burglary had occurred at a business on the 1600 block of Howard Street around 4:30 a.m. […]
4 pounds of fentanyl seized from Richmond home; 2 arrested
RICHMOND – Two Richmond residents were arrested last week on suspicion of selling fentanyl in Marin County after authorities seized more than 4 pounds of the narcotic, described as "enough to kill over 1 million people."When Hector David Rodriguez, 22, and Brenis Maribel Diaz Maldonado, 26, were taken into custody on Friday, their 10-month-old daughter was at the home. The child was turned over to a relative, Marin County Sheriff's spokesperson Sgt. Brenton Schneider said..The investigation lasted several months and led detectives to Rodriguez, who was suspected of selling selling narcotics in Marin County and other locations around the Bay Area. During the investigation, Rodriguez allegedly sold more than a half-pound of methamphetamine to an undercover detective.On Friday, detectives arrested both Rodriguez and Maldonado at their home on Florida Avenue in Richmond. Authorities seized more than 4 pounds of suspected fentanyl in bulk and also packaged for sales and about $15,000 cash."The amount of fentanyl seized in this investigation is enough to kill over 1,000,000 people according to the Drug Enforcement Administration," the sheriff's department said.Rodriguez and Maldonado were booked into the Marin County Jail on the suspicion of crimes that include narcotics, conspiracy and child endangerment.
NBC Bay Area
Novato Shelter-in-Place Order Cancelled
Novato police issued a shelter-in-place order Sunday due to "police activity." The order was issued for the area of Kristy Ct at around 10:23 a.m. and was cancelled before 11 a.m. No more details have been released. This is a developing story.
Minor shot in Vacaville Monday evening
VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — A minor was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in Vacaville on Monday evening, the Vacaville Police Department said. VPD officers responded to the area of Rocky Hill Road and Holly Lane for the shooting. In a Facebook post at 6:07 p.m., VPD said the shooting had “just occurred.” KRON […]
Man accused of attacking family, threatening police during Vallejo crime spree
VALLEJO – Vallejo police arrested a man Friday night for allegedly attacking his family, threatening police with a gun, fleeing from police, trying to break into a house, and possessing two guns. Police received a call at 8:43 p.m. about a man allegedly attacking family members, including a 70-year-old woman. When the caller dialed 911, the man allegedly threatened to kill the family members and the police with a gun. The male fled when officers arrived. They located him a few blocks away, trying to break into a house and arrested him while he was allegedly trying to kick down the front door. During a search of the man, police say they found him in possession of Smith & Wesson SFPD .357 revolver and Heckler & Koch P2000 9mm, both of which they discovered were allegedly stolen. They also discovered the suspect was on probation for false imprisonment and booked him into Solano County Jail. Police have not released the suspect's name.
KTVU FOX 2
San Mateo woman allegedly kidnapped while walking puppy in Mexico
Tepatitlan, Mexico - A San Mateo woman went missing in Mexico last week, and her family is pleading for help finding her. Monica De Leon was last seen walking her puppy on Nov. 29 around 5 p.m. when she was apparently forced into a van and taken, according to a Facebook group. She was on her way to a gym called FIT 4 LIFE in Tepatitlan, near Guadalajara, they said.
Over 4 pounds of fentanyl seized in Marin County drug bust
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A narcotics investigation launched by the Marin County Sheriff's Office led to the arrest of two and the seizure of over four pounds of fentanyl, according to a news release from the sheriff's office. Hector David Rodriguz, 22 of Richmond, and Maribel Diaz Maldonado, 26 of Richmond, were arrested in […]
Pedestrian dies after traffic collision in Fremont
FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) -- One woman has died following a traffic accident in Fremont on Friday, according to the Fremont Police Department.
San Mateo County pays Woodside equestrian $750K settlement in wrongful arrest lawsuit
Sheriff's Department ignored Odette Riegman's signs of serious illness and left her in a jail cell with no medical attention, suit alleges. A Woodside woman who was arrested while suffering a medical emergency that deputies mistook for drug or alcohol impairment has settled her lawsuit against San Mateo County for $750,000, according to an agreement dated Aug. 1.
sfstandard.com
Hundreds of SF Cops Cleared in State’s Sweeping Review of Psych Exams
Hundreds of officers flagged for potentially failing the psych exams required to become a cop in San Francisco have been cleared after a monthslong review. The Police Officers Standards and Training (POST)—California’s authority on law enforcement training—put SFPD under the microscope in October as part of a broader review of the psychological tests.
thesfnews.com
Joe Walls Arrested For Tenderloin Murder
SAN FRANCISCO—A suspect has been arrested by the San Francisco Police Department in connection to a homicide that occurred in the Tenderloin District. The SFPD reported on November 26, at approximately 10:21 a.m., officers assigned to Tenderloin Station viewed a shooting on the 100 block of Leavenworth Street. Officers rendered aid and summoned medics to the scene that transported the male victim to the hospital for life-threatening injuries.
KTVU FOX 2
Police investigate possible cold-weather related deaths, volunteers work to protect homeless
SF police investigate possible cold-weather related deaths, volunteers work to protect homeless. The cold, rainy weather on Saturday may have already cost two people their lives on the Peninsula. Two people were found dead in a vehicle late Friday night on Randolph Ave. near Green Ave. in South San Francisco.
CHP: Man found wandering on I-580 with a gun had $110,000 worth of fentanyl in his vehicle
A man found wandering through lanes of traffic with a gun last Tuesday was allegedly discovered to have thousands of dollars worth of fentanyl in his vehicle, according to the California Highway Patrol.
San Francisco business burns in massive fire
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Part of San Francisco history is lost forever after a massive fire burned down a business. Now, the owners are trying to assess how to move forward. An overnight fire destroyed Babylon Burning on Bluxome Street in the city’s South of Market neighborhood over the weekend. It is a legacy business […]
San Mateo woman missing in Mexico
A San Mateo woman was reportedly kidnapped in Mexico and has been missing for six days, according to her friend's and family's Facebook group.
1 arrested after ATM theft in Oakland; 2 suspects still at large
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — One person was arrested Thursday after an overnight ATM theft last month, the Oakland Police Department announced in a Facebook post. The incident happened on Nov. 6 around 1 a.m. at One Stop Market located on the 8400 block of International Boulevard. Police said three people entered the business and loaded […]
