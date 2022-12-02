Coaches Say Marvin Harrison Jr. is the Best Player in the B1G, Brian Hartline Believes JSN is Still WR1 for the NFL Draft and Ohio State is Recession-Proof

Read full article on original website
Eleven Warriors
Former Ohio State Co-Offensive Coordinator and Quarterbacks Coach Tim Beck Named New Head Football Coach at Coastal Carolina
Just under six years after his departure from the Ohio State football program, the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers have hired former Buckeyes co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Tim Beck to become their next head coach. Beck — often credited as one of Joe Burrow's early mentors during the eventual Heisman winner's...
Eleven Warriors
Ryan Day Says Jaxon Smith-Njigba's Return for Ohio State's CFP Run Should Be Determined “Over the Next Couple of Days”
With five weeks between Ohio State’s final regular-season game and the CFP semifinal on Dec. 31, Ryan Day's banged-up team should have plenty of time to recoup and recover before it faces Georgia. However, when Day was asked on Sunday about Jaxon Smith-Njigba's availability for the Buckeyes’ battle with...
College football bowl schedule for 2022-23: Games, dates, times, TV channels
Bowl Season has announced the complete college football bowl schedule for the 2022-23 postseason for all 43 bowl games. One fact that sticks out on the schedule: there are no bowl games set for Jan. 1. That day officially belongs to the NFL this year, as New Year's falls on a Sunday. That includes ...
Eleven Warriors
The Haters Are Furious About Ohio State in the College Football Playoff, Buckeyes Score Big Ten Honors, and Parris Campbell Pays Tribute to Dwayne Haskins
This Week in Twitter is a look at some of the week's best and most entertaining tweets from Buckeyeland and beyond. It was a tough stretch for most of the week at Ohio State as the school grappled with the football team's first loss to Michigan in Columbus after over two decades. But then last night, the Pac-12 Championship happened.
Look: Ohio State Fans React To Michigan Quarterback's Message
With TCU and USC losing this weekend, Ohio State looks to be a lock for the College Football Playoff despite its loss to Michigan last week. Could the Buckeyes get another crack at the Wolverines? It depends on how the committee seeds the four playoff teams, which we'll know when the bracket is unveiled this afternoon.
247Sports
What Ohio State's Ryan Day, Georgia's Kirby Smart said after being matched up in Peach Bowl
Ohio State is headed back to the College Football Playoff. Although the Buckeyes missed out on playing for in the Big Ten Championship Game this weekend due to a loss to rivals Michigan the week before, results went the Scarlet and Gray's way. On Sunday, when the final Playoff rankings were announced, Ohio State was the No. 4 team, meaning the Buckeyes get the final Playoff spot.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day has been spotted recruiting in Indiana
As the 2023 cycle is coming to an “end” (it seems like it with how many players ultimately sign during the early period), the Buckeyes and Ryan Day have their sights on a few prospects that they would love to have join the fold. One of those is...
Eleven Warriors
Social Media Reaction from Ohio State Players, Others As the Buckeyes Earn a College Football Playoff Berth Against Georgia
Ohio State is headed to the College Football Playoff. More specifically, the No. 4 Buckeyes will face the defending national champions and No. 1-ranked Georgia on Dec. 31 at the Peach Bowl in Atlanta. It will be only the second-ever meeting between the two programs, the other coming in the...
Eleven Warriors
Ryan Day Says Buckeyes Are “Really, Really Excited” About Likely College Football Playoff Berth:
Ryan Day had reason to smile on Saturday morning. After a gloomy week in Columbus following Ohio State’s loss to Michigan last Saturday, the Buckeyes got good news on Friday night when USC lost to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship Game, likely propelling the Buckeyes back into the top four of the College Football Playoff rankings on Sunday, when this year’s playoff field will be set.
Geno Smith leads fourth-quarter comeback over division rival
Geno Smith’s incredible 2022 season continues. The former Mountaineer led a fourth-quarter comeback against NFC West division Los Angeles on Sunday, throwing the go-ahead touchdown pass with less than 40 seconds remaining. It is his first successful fourth-quarter comeback since Dec. 14, 2014, which was Smith’s second year in the NFL. How did he do […]
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Quarterback C.J. Stroud One of 11 Finalists For The Manning Award
C.J. Stroud has made the cut as a finalist for yet another prestigious individual honor. The Buckeye passer is one of 11 finalists for the Manning Award, which is presented annually to the collegiate quarterback judged by the Sugar Bowl Committee to be the best in the United States. The honor takes bowl performances into consideration, which means the winner won't be determined until January.
247Sports
BM5: Can the Utes get it done? | Hartline sticking around | Will Buckeyes hit portal hard in 2023?
There is much to discuss about Ohio State football as Jonah Booker drops by for his usual Friday visit. JBook and Dave Biddle look ahead to tonight's Pac-12 Championship Game between USC and Utah. If the Utes pull the mild upset (the Trojans are favored by 2.5 points), the Buckeyes will be in position to make the College Football Playoff. Also on the docket:
Eleven Warriors
Kansas State’s Win over TCU in Big 12 Championship Game Increases Possibility of Ohio State vs. Michigan Rematch in College Football Playoff Semifinals
Ohio State and Michigan could be on a collision course for a rematch in the College Football Playoff. That possibility became increasingly likely on Saturday when TCU lost to Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship Game. While TCU is still expected to make the College Football Playoff with a...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Hosts St. Francis For First Home Game in 17 Days
For the past two-and-a-half weeks, Ohio State has been all over the country. Literally. St. Francis (2-6) Schottenstein Center 12 p.m. BTN. The Buckeyes played three games in Maui before a road trip to Durham, North Carolina, on Wednesday, and they’ve taken some lumps along their travels. Ohio State suffered its first two losses of the season in the past four games, albeit both to top-20 teams, and hasn’t played at the Schottenstein Center in a full 17 days.
Brian Hartline visits key Ohio State wide receiver commit Brandon Inniss
COLUMBUS — Ohio State has taken full advantage of the contact period on its opening day. The Buckeyes’ wide receiver coach Brian Hartline returned down to South Florida on Friday and visited consensus five-star wideout Brandon Inniss. Inniss is the No. 3 rated wide receiver and the No....
Jim Leonhard resumes assistant role at Wisconsin
Jim Leonhard will return to Wisconsin’s coaching staff next season, working under new head coach Luke Fickell, the Milwaukee Journal
Ohio State pledges prepped for deep round playoff games, championship bouts
COLUMBUS — For the first time since August, Ohio State will sit on the couch while the future of its program takes the field. Yes, the Buckeyes after losing to Michigan in Ohio Stadium last Saturday will miss out on the Big Ten Championship for the second consecutive year. In turn, this is the second consecutive year the Ohio State coaching staff has hit the road the first weekend of December.
