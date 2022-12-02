ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend Tribune

Lawsuit filed following truck-bus crash in Warsaw that injured St. Ignatius hockey players

By Claire Reid, South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zNd9C_0jUvXCIW00

Wendy Cook and a group of fellow St. Ignatius College Prep JV hockey parents were at a restaurant about 50 minutes from their sons' hockey tournament when the phone calls started coming.

"People were standing up, screaming, 'The bus has rolled over. The bus has rolled over,' and we all just ran to the car," Cook recalled.

As the Chicago-based hockey team was returning from a tournament in Culver, Ind. on Nov. 12, their school bus was hit by a semitruck at the intersection of U.S. 30 and Center Street in Warsaw, Ind., just after 8 p.m. The collision caused the bus to turn over on its side.

All 23 players and their two coaches were sent to the hospital following the crash. Many boys were injured, including Wendy's 15-year-old son Alex Cook, who sustained two fractured bones in his face and a concussion. He also had a seizure while still on the bus.

Wendy was one of many St. Ignatius parents who spoke at a news conference Tuesday, Nov. 29, in which Chicago-based Cavanagh Law Group announced it had filed a lawsuit on behalf of the parents and two coaches of 16 St. Ignatius hockey players against the driver of the semitruck, Victor Santos. Cavanagh Law Group filed the lawsuit on Monday, Nov. 28, in Kosciusko County.

The lawsuit alleges Santos had a blood alcohol level of 0.13%, almost twice the legal limit in Indiana, when he ran a red light and hit the school bus. According to a news release, Santos was charged with 26 felony counts of causing serious bodily injury while operating a vehicle and criminal recklessness while armed with a deadly weapon.

The news release also states that Santos is a registered sex offender in the state of New York and was convicted of rape in 1999. He also was previously charged in Indiana with failure to comply with federal motor carrier safety regulations and failure to register under the unified carrier registration system, the release states.

The lawsuit names Santos and trucking companies N&V Trucking Express, B&W Cartage Company, Inc., B&W Cartage, Inc. and B&W Cartage International, Inc. as defendants.

"We believe that the driver was an employee or agent of every one of those trucking companies. You can see on the photographs that N&V had their logo on the tractor with the DOT number … and B&W is on the trailer," attorney Tim Cavanagh said. "So those companies would have had a responsibility based on federal law … to place a safe truck driver in the truck. They did not do that. We want to know why. Because this man is a criminal with a criminal record."

'Mom, it is really bad'

Moments after learning of the crash, Wendy got into a car with four other moms. She said none of the boys were answering their phones.

"For 50 minutes, we tried to figure out if these boys were alive," she said. "Two of the boys were able to call their moms because some bystanders came and gave them their phones. And the first thing we heard about the accident was, 'Mom, it is really bad. It's really, really bad.' And to hear that come from a 14- or 15-year-old boy was so hard to hear."

Eileen Murphy, mother of St. Ignatius hockey player Emmett Murphy, was another parent present at Tuesday's news conference.

"As a child, everyone's been on a school bus. As a parent, you've sent your kids on field trips, you've sent them to tournaments. You think that your child is going to be safe, and, in our case, our kids were on a school bus with the most amazing coaching staff in a small town in Indiana," Eileen said. "We just assumed that they were going to be safe, and unfortunately, this happened. … There needs to be accountability in this. That man should never have been able to drive a semitruck and hit our school bus."

Jeff Rogers, father of 14-year-old hockey player Jack Rogers, expressed a similar sentiment, saying neither the boys nor their coaches should have ever been put in this situation. Jack sustained a pelvic injury, a skull fracture and several broken ribs, his father said at the news conference.

"It's a day-by-day process," Jeff said. "He'll have a long road to recovery, you know, months to recover."

Jeff said all the boys want to do is "be back on the ice with each other."

The boys have been getting together for pizza and to watch those who are able to skate practice, Wendy said. She said Alex told her that when the team is able to play again, he thinks they will be stronger than ever.

"He said to me, 'Mom, you know when we get back out there, I think we may win the whole thing because we're going to have a tighter bond than any other team has ever had,'" Wendy said. "It's not the way you want to get a bond, but, to me, the fact that they can think that way is great."

Email Tribune staff writer Claire Reid at cereid@gannett.com.

Comments / 0

Related
wvpe.org

Brother of Elkhart mayor found dead in car submerged in water in Michigan

Tony has become WVPEs program director, after working as operations manager since 2014. He also produces Michiana Chronicles and works on other special programming and digital projects. He joined the station as All Things Considered host in 1997, hosted Morning Edition in 2000 and 2001, then returned to the ATC host chair from 2007 to 2016. One of his Morning Edition newscasts earned WVPE a Best Radio Newscast Award from the Associated Press in 2002. An Iowa native, Tony got his start in radio as a student at Eastern Mennonite University (EMU), Harrisonburg, Va., and managed the radio station there for three years after graduating. He also worked in commercial and Christian radio prior to his time at WVPE. Tony lives in Goshen.
103GBF

Thousands of Guests Visit This Indiana State Park Every Winter to Ride the Toboggan Run

People love to get out and play in the snow - from skiing and snowboarding to snow angels, snowball fights, and sledding. Who knows when we will see any serious snow here in Southern Indiana? So, what do you do when there is no snow? There is a state park in Northern Indiana, that has figured out how to provide some serious sledding regardless of the amount of snow on the ground.
abc57.com

Violent Crimes Unit investigating suspicious death in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Officers responded to the 1000 block of O'Brien Street around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday for the report of a person down, according to the South Bend Police Department. The case is currently being treated as a suspicious death investigation and the department's Violent Crimes Unit is...
WANE-TV

Police investigate stabbing near Parkview Field

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police investigated a stabbing Thursday night near the intersection of Ewing and Brackenridge streets by Parkview Field that left one man in non life-threatening condition. Police responded to a call at approximately 7:02 p.m. regarding a battery in progress near the intersection. When police...
WNDU

Iconic ‘Holiday Train’ to pass through Goshen early Friday morning

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - An annual tradition is returning to Goshen, if only for a moment!. According to the City of Goshen’s Facebook page, the iconic Holiday Train will pass through Goshen early Friday morning, sometime between 12:30 a.m. and 2 a.m.! It is worth noting that the train will not stop!
inkfreenews.com

Area Police Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 7:32 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, 12600 block South SR 13, North Manchester. Hannah J. Garwood reported residential entry. 1:27 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, 1200 block South Honeybee Court, Warsaw. Lesley M. Rohrbaugh reported fraud. 7:10 a.m. Thursday, Dec....
WLKY.com

LOOK: Indiana's tallest outdoor Christmas tree is now lit

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The tallest outdoor Christmas tree in the state of Indiana is on display and now lit. It sits on the campus of St. Mary's in South Bend. This year's tree is 75 feet tall. That's as big as the one in Rockefeller Center in New York City and ranks in the top five nationwide.
WTHR

Detectives investigate inmate's death at northwest Indiana prison

WESTVILLE, Ind. — Detectives are investigating an inmate's death at a northwest Indiana state prison. The Westville Correctional Facility requested Friday that Indiana State Police investigate the death of an inmate at the facility. The inmate was identified as 53-year-old Matthew Chester. Indiana State Police said detectives with its...
WNDU

3 arrested after police recover drugs, firearms from South Bend home

Former Washington standout Mila Reynolds talks about transition from high school to college. After the game, Mila talked about the difference between playing high school ball in South Bend and college ball in College Park. Michiana Corvette Club donates to Toys for Tots. Updated: 7 hours ago. Michiana Corvette Club...
WTWO/WAWV

Northern Indiana man found dead after Silver Alert

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. — An Elkhart man was found dead nearly a week after he went missing. On Friday, the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office said the Michigan State Police found the vehicle that Garvin Roberson was driving when he went missing Sunday. A Silver Alert was issued in connection with his disappearance Monday. The vehicle […]
wfft.com

Anchor Terra Brantley joins WFFT FOX 55 News team

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – FOX 55 News is excited to announce that award-winning anchor Terra Brantley will soon be joining the team to anchor FOX 55 News First at 10. Brantley will first appear behind the desk on Dec. 12th. "Terra is Fort Wayne,” WFFT News Director Andy...
WNDU

16-year-old girl from South Bend missing

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A search is underway for a missing 16-year-old girl from South Bend. According to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, Arianna Rizzo has been missing since Nov. 12, 2022. She is 5′3″, 160 lbs., and has brown hair with hazel eyes.
FOX59

Kokomo police looking for missing 3-month-old and mom

On Friday morning, Kokomo police announced Spence and her daughter were found safe KOKOMO, Ind. — Police in Kokomo are searching for a 31-year-old mom and her infant daughter. Police say April Spence and her 3-month-old, Dominique, haven’t been seen since November 28. Kokomo police said a missing person report was made to them, but […]
wkvi.com

Starke County Sheriff’s Office

11/21/22 A camper was reported to be on fire in the area of 700 S. and 300 E. in Knox. 11/21/22 A Culver resident reported damage to his residence. 11/21/22 A Knox resident filed a theft report. 11/21/22 A North Judson resident reported the theft of a gun. 11/21/22 Two...
casscountyonline.com

Crash injures two and closes roadway for helicopter landing

Last Updated on December 2, 2022 by Cass County Sheriff’s Department. On Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 at approximately 3:39 p.m., Cass County Central Dispatch was notified of a two-vehicle crash at County Road 300 South and State Road 25. Deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Clymers Fire, Logansport Fire, Carroll County Emergency Medical Services and Cass County Emergency Medial Services responded to the crash. Initial scene assessment found a southeast bound Jeep was struck in the driver’s door by a southwest bound Nissan pickup truck. Both vehicles came to rest in the median of State Road 25 at County Road 300 South.
South Bend Tribune

South Bend Tribune

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
812K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in South Bend, IN from South Bend Tribune.

 http://southbendtribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy