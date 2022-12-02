Read full article on original website
SkySports
Tyson Fury Fury dominates Derek Chisora to stop him in 10 rounds and retain WBC heavyweight title | 'Usyk you're next!'
Tyson Fury dominated Derek Chisora to defend his WBC heavyweight title in 10 rounds at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Saturday night. It was a dominant performance from Fury. He subjected Chisora to sustained punishment until finally, with nine seconds left in the 10th round, referee Victor Loughlin stepped in to wave it off.
wonderwall.com
Iggy Azalea unable to walk following complications from back surgery, Elon Musk suspends Kanye from Twitter for swastika post, more news ICYMI
Iggy Azalea was left unable to walk for three weeks after "complications" arose following a "rather mundane surgery" she underwent to repair lingering back issues. The rapper detailed her struggle on Twitter on Nov. 28. "It didn't end up being very mundane because I had complications with my recovery & ended up in bed hooked up to a million machines and in so much pain there are about 3 days I actually just can't remember at all," she said. "I didn't walk except to use the bathroom (a whole other ordeal lol) for 3 weeks & you'd be shocked to know how weak you can get when you don't actually move. It happens really fast." Iggy is now slowly beginning to walk, work out and recover. "It's been very mentally challenging to suddenly not be able to do anything for yourself and have no answers about when you will recover. That was the hardest part but all the Drs have been so happy with how quickly I'm getting better now that I'm back moving & walking," she shared.
'Fight night ready': Paris Fury turns heads in a pink dress as she cheers on her Gypsy King husband Tyson Fury to victory at his boxing match against Derek Chisora
Paris Fury was dressed to the nines on Saturday as she cheered on her husband Tyson Fury in his match against Derek Chisora at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The blonde, 32, shared a series of pictures of herself dressed up in a pink dress as she and her family cheered him onto victory.
Boxing Insider
Tyson Fury Stops Derek Chisora In Tenth, Lashes Out At Oleksandr Usyk To His Face Afterward
Make no mistake about it – Derek Chisora is a game and honorable fighter. But even longtime experienced pros like Chisora can only take so much punishment. And punishment is what the Englishman received on Saturday in London. Taking on WBC and lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury for the third time, Chisora took a real a beating from his friend and competitor. While Chisora continued to fight on, there was a point in the match where the man didn’t have a chance. The referee wisely stopped the fight in the 10th. No one in their right mind would argue the official didn’t make the right call.
Popculture
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Michael Bisping concerned that Paddy Pimblett may be “underestimating” Jared Gordon ahead of UFC 282
Michael Bisping is concerned that Paddy Pimblett may be ‘underestimating’ Jared Gordon ahead of UFC 282. It will be Paddy Pimblett (19-3 MMA) vs Jared Gordon (19-5 MMA) in the co-headliner lightweight match-up on UFC 282 on Saturday December 10th at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada. It is to be ‘Baddy’s’ first pay-per-view event.
Tyson Fury and Derek Chisora share burgers in dressing room after brutal boxing match
Tyson Fury visited Derek Chisora in his dressing room to chat, meet his children and share Five Guys burgers after their brutal boxing bout on Saturday night.Fury maintained his unbeaten record in front of close to 60,000 people at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, dominating his opponent until the referee waved off the contest in the 10th round.“When the war is complete we break bread,” Chisora wrote, posting the video to social media.The pair can be seen discussing their fight together as Fury says hello to his opponent’s young children.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Tyson Fury targets Oleksandr Usyk after victory over Derek Chisora: 'I'll do him'Tyson Fury targets Oleksandr Usyk after victory over Derek Chisora: 'I'll do him'World Cup round-up: Messi inspires Argentina to victory as Netherlands advance
Boxing Scene
Tyson Fury To Usyk: You’re Next, You Little B!tch! I Ain’t No Bodybuilder, Sucker!
Oleksandr Usyk stood silent on the ring apron and appeared as if he were trying not to laugh. Tyson Fury yelled in Usyk’s face just a few minutes after he was done dismantling Dereck Chisora, an opponent who gave Usyk a difficult fight just two years ago. An ever-rowdy Fury promised the undefeated IBF/IBO/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion he’ll get some of the same if they fight next at some point early in 2023.
MMAmania.com
Odd man out? Tyson Fury calls out Usyk, Joyce, Wilder ... but not Francis Ngannou
Tyson Fury made easy work of Derek Chisora tonight (Sat., Dec. 3, 2022) in front of a sold-out crowd inside Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England. While the fight wasn’t competitive in the least, Fury did his best to make up for it with some spectacle before and after the fight. The eventual tenth round mercy stoppage by the referee was a good two to three rounds late, and came with a smattering of boos from the otherwise chuffed and cheerful crowd of 60,000 people.
Britney Spears Tells Haters To Start 'Clapping' As She Poses In The Bathtub
Britney Spears has a message for her haters, delivered from the comfort of her bathtub.
Tai Tuivasa reacts after suffering first-round TKO loss to Sergei Pavlovich at UFC Orlando: “Got done tonight”
Tai Tuivasa has reacted after suffering a brutal first-round TKO loss to Sergei Pavlovich at tonight’s UFC Orlando event. Tuivasa (14-5 MMA) had entered the bout looking to rebound, this after suffering a knockout loss to Ciryl Gane in his most previous effort at UFC Paris. Prior to that setback, the Aussie had put together a five-fight winning streak, with all five victories coming by way of knockout.
Shakira Is All Smiles While Rocking A Wetsuit At The Beach With Her 2 Sons Amidst Tax Fraud Case
Late November isn’t usually a time to go surfing in the Northern Hemisphere, but when you’re Shakira, you make time for the beach. On Wednesday (Nov. 30), Shakira, 45, took her sons – Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7 – to the beach in Cantabria, Spain. The singer sported a navy-colored wetsuit to keep herself warm in the chilly ocean waters, while her boys dressed in black wetsuits when they were out in the waves.
ng-sportingnews.com
Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora 3 live fight updates, results, highlights from 2022 boxing fight
Tyson Fury returns following a short retirement to face a familiar foe in Derek Chisora. The WBC heavyweight title is on the line at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Fury is 2-0 against Chisora. He is also the heavy favourite, as Caesars has him as the -2000 favourite. Despite a...
'It should have been him here tonight': Tyson Fury says Anthony Joshua let Derek Chisora 'take a hiding' and his next fight is against either Oleksandr Usyk or Joe Joyce with AJ out in the cold
Tyson Fury has continued his war of words with Anthony Joshua following his brutal victory over Derek Chisora - claiming he allowed Del Boy to take a beating when he should have fought in his place. The Gypsy King dispatched his opponent inside 10 rounds with a dominant display -...
webisjericho.com
Lacey Evans Sets Pulses Racing While Teasing Her New Calendar
Lacey Evans has never been shy when it comes to showing off her body, and she recently trolled fans into thinking she was launching an OnlyFans account. However, in what is factual and going to set pulses racing, the 32-year-old WWE star has revealed she has a calendar coming out for 2023 and shared a very patriotic preview with her Instagram followers.
worldboxingnews.net
Floyd Mayweather ignored in TWO calls for less world boxing titles
Floyd Mayweather took pride in showing off all his world championships over the years, but the pound-for-pound king longed for less. “Money” always hoped the boxing-sanctioning bodies would unite and unify some of the belts for the sport’s good. It never happened. Now there are more straps than...
Yardbarker
Tyson Fury & Oleksandr Usyk had an intense face-off inside the ring
Oleksandr Usyk defeated Anthony Joshua twice already and now it’s time to take on the best that Britain has to offer in the Manchester born boxer Tyson Fury. It will make for a massive fight and will surely be a sell out wherever the fight takes place. Who do you see coming out on top in that one? Don’t write off Oleksandr Usyk, a lot of people did against Joshua and he beat him twice!
Organ-Devouring ‘Liver King’ Blasted by Bodybuilders Over Alleged Steroid Use
Brian Johnson, who rocketed to internet fame as a fitness and masculinity influencer calling himself “Liver King,” is facing the wrath of acolytes after another bodybuilder presented what he says is evidence that Johnson has been using steroids. Since August 2021, Johnson — a boastful, heavily bearded man with a bulging physique and apparently not a single shirt to his name — has built an Instagram following of 1.7 million by showcasing what he calls the “ancestral lifestyle.” This program consists of nine “tenets,” one of which calls for a diet of “primal fare,” including animal lungs and testicles....
Sporting News
Boxing schedule 2023: Dates, division, location for best upcoming fights
Following a boxing schedule in 2022 that featured great fights like Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano and Erickson Lubin vs. Sebastian Fundora, 2023 is looking to continue the momentum. Like the previous year, there is a lot to be excited about in boxing. Major title fights will take place that...
Liver King admits to using steroids in six minute apology video
The Liver King controversy has come to a head, after the fitness and lifestyle influencer admitted to using steroids. Liver King, real name Brian Johnson, has become known online for eating raw organs on Instagram and previously said it was the secret to his ripped physique. He has previously denied taking steroids after Joe Rogan talked about him on an episode of his podcast and accused him of having “an ass filled with steroids”.Johnson in the news this week after fitness influencer Derek from the YouTube channel More Plates More Dates shared an expose containing ‘leaked emails’ showing he did...
