ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WEKU

Celebs and dignitaries meet at the White House for Biden's state dinner

By Dustin Jones
WEKU
WEKU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WwbaW_0jUvWwqt00

Orchestrated in part by the first lady, President Biden hosted French President Emmanuel Macron and several hundred other guests at the White House Thursday evening for his first state dinner as commander in chief.

State dinners honoring foreign leaders are a White House tradition dating back to the 1800s, the first of which welcomed King Kalakaua of Hawaii, hosted by President Ulysses S. Grant on Dec. 22, 1874. The occasion is a show of hospitality to some of the most powerful people and a sign of friendship, attended by U.S. and foreign officials, as well as actors, musicians and other stars.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eAMuz_0jUvWwqt00

Biden's dinner extends an olive branch to Macron after the United States torpedoed a nuclear submarine deal between France — America's oldest ally — and Australia last summer. The two leaders have spent the past few days discussing shared interests, culminating in a glamorous black tie event Thursday evening.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rnRDY_0jUvWwqt00

A look at the guest list

More than 300 additional guests made their way to the White House for Biden's party. Among them were members of the French and American elite, including business magnates, movie stars, TV personalities, musical artists, dozens of state and federal officials, military leaders, a Medal of Honor recipient, and Kurt Russell, the 2022 teacher of the year.

Some notable star attendees included actress Jennifer Garner, R&B singer John Legend — who played at Biden's 2021 inauguration, comedian and TV host Stephen Colbert.

From the government, attendees included Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, along with senators, representatives, governors, mayors and other officials.

House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy and his mother joined Biden and the Democrats for dinner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mae1N_0jUvWwqt00

And representing America's military were Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Medal of Honor recipient Army Cpt. Florent Groberg.

Grammy-award winning singer and songwriter Jon Batiste performed for Biden, Macron and guests after dinner concluded.

"We're thrilled to have him perform at the White House for the first state dinner of the Biden-Harris administration," said Vanessa Valdivia, spokesperson for first lady Jill Biden.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1msNeb_0jUvWwqt00

Dinner with a red, white and blue theme

The first lady said her red, white and blue design for Thursday's dinner was inspired by shared colors and values between France and the U.S.: liberty, democracy, equality and fellowship.

Tables set on the South Lawn of the White House displayed red roses, blue delphiniums and white irises, "...Which are the symbols of our nation's capital and of France — their intricate petals reflecting the interwoven history of our nations," the first lady said in a statement Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nVp7D_0jUvWwqt00

As for the meal itself, the White House spared no expense. Lobsters were brought in from Maine and there was beef with shallot marmalade, prepared by White House Executive Chef Cris Comerford.

And for dessert, White House Executive Pastry Chef Susie Morrison presented the guests with orange chiffon cake, roasted pears topped off with crème fraiche ice cream, The Associated Press reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a3OfO_0jUvWwqt00

What the world leaders wore

Both presidents Biden and Macron sported classic black tuxedos for the evening, while their wives seized the opportunity to sport something more in tune with the event's color scheme. According to Vogue, Jill Biden wore a navy gown by Oscar de la Renta hanging off her shoulder neckline. It had long sleeves and a botanical lace pattern.

As for Brigitte Macron, she donned a white turtleneck dress with silver detailing at the waist and neckline.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jZLnX_0jUvWwqt00

Comments / 1

Related
The List

Why Jill Biden's Christmas Decor Has Everyone Talking About Melania Trump

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in the White House! On November 28, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden announced the beginning of the holiday season by tweeting photos of the White House's festive décor. This year's theme celebrates the U.S. Constitution, as she explained: "For this year's holidays at the White House, we hope to capture the spirit embodied in the very idea of America: We the People." She added, "As our country gathers for the holidays, traditions may vary, but our shared American values — a belief in possibility, optimism, and unity — endure each season. Room by room, visitors will be reminded of what brings us together during the holidays, and throughout the year."
Shine My Crown

White House Press Secretary Shuts Down Disrespectful Reporter During Conference

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has hit back against a pool of reporters during a heated exchange at the White House Tuesday. White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci was in the midst of discussing the administration’s vaccine efforts when Daily Caller White House correspondent Diana Glebova shouted out a question about investigations into the 2020 coronavirus outbreak. Jean-Pierre quickly intervened, stating Glebova was being “disrespectful.”
News Breaking LIVE

Nancy Pelosi Named to New Position

House Democrats have voted to give House Speaker Nancy Pelosi the honorary title of "Speaker Emerita," according to Axios' Andrew Solender. The decision was made in a vote on Tuesday by the House Democrats' steering committee. The decision does not need to be approved by the whole House as it is simply an honorary title given by the Democratic caucus.
HollywoodLife

Nancy Pelosi Glows In Gold Gown With Daughter Alexandra At Joe & Jill Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photo

Nancy Pelosi, 82, shined at the White House State Dinner hosted by POTUS Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden on Dec. 1. Nancy, who stepped down as the Democratic House Speaker last month, wore a gorgeous gold gown to the event. She was joined by her daughter, Emmy-nominated journalist Alexandra Pelosi, 52, who wore an elegant, plunging black gown. Nancy and Alexandra stepped out together over one month after the politician’s husband Paul Pelosi, 82, was the victim of a home invasion attack.
Salon

"Biden jumps the gun on Christmas": Fox News now complaining White House is "too pro-Christmas"

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Over the years, many critics of Fox News and its sister channel Fox Business have mocked the right-wing cable media outlets for claiming that liberals and progressives are carrying out a "War On Christmas." It's a claim that's difficult to back up, as Christmas music, Christmas celebrations and Christmas decorations become ubiquitous in a long list of major U.S. cities that are overwhelmingly Democratic — from Boston and Philadelphia to Seattle to Chicago. Nonetheless, many Fox News and Fox Business hosts have insisted, year after year, that there is a movement among liberals, progressives and Democrats to attack Christmas.
HollywoodLife

Ashley Biden, 41, Slays In Blue Strapless Gown At Dad’s 1st State Dinner

President Joe Biden’s daughter Ashley stunned as she arrived for the state dinner with France on Thursday, December 1. The first daughter, 41, rocked an eye-catching blue, strapless gown for the black tie event, which was held at the White House on the South Lawn. She looked ready to celebrate the momentous occasion, which marked a first for her dad, 80, and his presidency.
The Independent

Melania predicts what Trump’s return to White House would look like in three words

Former first lady Melania Trump hailed her husband's bid to run for the president's office in 2024, suggesting that his return to the White House would lead to "success and prosperity".Donald Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign to try to return to the White House for a second time. His team filed his paperwork with the Federal Election Commission, establishing his candidacy to run for the office. "America's comeback starts right now," he said in a speech."I support my husband’s decision to run for president of this...
People

Jill Biden Unveils White House Holiday Decorations, Complete with Life-Sized Replicas of Commander and Willow

The 2022 decorations are themed "We the People," and feature 83,615 holiday lights, 77 Christmas trees, a gingerbread house bedecked in 40 pounds of icing Jill Biden on Monday unveiled this year's White House holiday decorations, the results of months of planning and coordination between the first lady, the executive residence staff and a team of more than 150 volunteers. The 2022 decorations are themed "We the People," and feature 83,615 holiday lights, 77 Christmas trees, a gingerbread house bedecked in 40 pounds of icing — and nods...
Newsweek

Mike Pence Committed Felony Concealing Trump's Election Crimes: Kirschner

Former Vice President Mike Pence may have committed a felony after he "concealed" evidence of Donald Trump's alleged crimes in the wake of the 2020 election, according to a former federal prosecutor. Glenn Kirschner, an attorney and legal analyst for NBC and MSNBC, was discussing details from Pence's new book...
HollywoodLife

Jill Biden Shines In Off The Shoulder Black Gown With Cutouts For State Dinner With POTUS Joe: Photos

First Lady Jill Biden always wears beautiful outfits when attending major events as FLOTUS, and the State Dinner on Thursday, Dec. 1 was no exception. Jill looked absolutely stunning for the evening in a black long-sleeve dress that featured an off-shoulder design along with geometric cutouts. She completed her look with a pair of droplet diamond earrings, her main jewelry piece. The blonde beauty opted to wear her tresses in a half-up-half-down style with her stylish bangs parted in the middle. The first lady and President Joe Biden held the event on the White House’s South Lawn to celebrate the United States’ relationship with France, and they were joined by French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, First Lady Brigitte Macron.
The Independent

Michelle Obama reveals whether she'd run for US president

Michelle Obama has addressed a question she has repeatedly been asked over the years - whether or not she will run for president.The former first lady has already had experience in the White House, during her husband Barack Obama’s presidency from 2009 to 2017.Speaking to Naga Munchetty on BBC Breakfast, Ms Obama admitted that she “detests” being asked whether she would ever consider running for the top position herself, and gave a straightforward answer.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
WSPA 7News

Ranking the Democrats who could run for president in 2024

CORRECTION: President Biden will turn 80 later this month. An earlier version of this story included incorrect information. Democrats bracing for a brutal midterm election instead got a big surprise: Democratic candidates performed much more strongly than many had expected.   The result will likely be one of the strongest performances for a president’s party […]
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
151K+
Followers
15K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy