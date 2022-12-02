ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PennLive.com

Comments / 0

Related
Roger Marsh

Delaware witness describes hovering white oval above nearby trees

Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Delaware witness at Georgetown reported watching a bright white, oval-shaped object that appeared to hover over nearby trees before disappearing at about 7:05 p.m. on February 28, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
PennLive.com

Central Pa. dogs look fetching at ‘Deck the Paws’ fashion show

The annual Pennsylvania Christmas and Gift Show brought out the puparazzi this year to kick off the howl-idays introducing their brand new dog pageant, the “Deck the Paws” fashion show. The Deck the Paws event took place early Saturday, Dec. 3, offering several cute and adoptable dogs from...
familyfunpa.com

Ponduce Farms in Elysburg is a Christmas Wonderland

Just off the beaten path in Elysburg, Pennsylvania, the Christmas season is in full swing at Ponduce Farms. Family-owned and operated, Ponduce Farms is a working farm with a Market & Eatery, Christmas Tree Farm, & a seasonal Wreath Barn Gift Shop that the whole family will enjoy. The Market & Eatery offers a variety of seasonal produce, jams and jellies, baked goods, fresh-baked Paczki donuts, and daily specials.
echo-pilot.com

Tales from PA's deer stands: Big bucks, wide racks and long shots

For a couple of years, Alex Stottle of Mifflintown has had his eye on a buck with a wide rack, and this year, he finally got him. Stottle, 61, shot the 7-point buck with a 26¼-inch outside spread Saturday. “This old warrior eluded me the past two years of...
PhillyBite

5 Best Must-Try Restaurants in York Pennsylvania

- Whether you're looking for a quiet or a lively night out, you'll find that York, PA has a restaurant for you. If you're looking for the best restaurants in York, PA, check out our list of some of the most popular restaurants in the area. Revival Social Club in...
WTAJ

Polar Plunge raises money for Centre County YMCA

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Brave swimmers of all ages took on the freezing-cold water in Black Moshannon Lake Saturday morning to raise money for the Centre County YMCA in its 20th annual Polar Plunge. “All the money raised goes to our Open Doors program,” CEO Scott Mitchell said, “which helps support kids, families and […]
Daily Voice

PHOTOS: Train Dangles Off Bridge Following Derailment In Central Pennsylvania

A train derailed in central Pennsylvania on Friday, Dec. 2, authorities say. The train was transporting "non-hazardous material" when several cars left the track on the Rockville Bridge closing South Main Street in Marysville, authorities at Norfolk Southern say. The Norfolk-Southern train appears to have partially gone off the bridge,...
local21news.com

Chilly Sunday leads into soggy weekday showers

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Skies will clear overnight as temperatures take another big tumble with a breezy overnight low near 30. Some sunshine but it will be colder tomorrow with highs in the low 40s. Monday will also bring some sunshine and it will be a little bit warmer and more seasonable.
PennLive.com

Tree removal to start this week on I-81 in Cumberland County: PennDOT

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that tree removal operations are scheduled to begin next week along Interstate 81 in East Pennsboro and Hampden townships, Cumberland County. Weather permitting, work will begin Monday. The contractor is expected to work weekdays from approximately 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m for...
WGAL

Heavy delays expected on Route 30 in Lancaster County

EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — There are expected to be delays this week on Route 30 in Lancaster County. PennDOT says work is planned for Tuesday through Thursday on Route 30 at the Centerville Road Interchange Improvement Project in East Hempfield Township, Lancaster County. This work will require daytime...
WTAJ

Centre County farmer expresses concerns of closure depending on PennDOT project

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Residents in Centre County continue to make their voices heard regarding the State College Area Connector Project, with many homes and properties potentially in the line of construction. Darlington Farms is home to a storied legacy of 13 generations of farmers. After the original 305-year-old farm in Delaware County was […]
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
195K+
Followers
83K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy