Hundreds report seeing fireball streak across sky in Pa. and 11 states, Canada
The sky over the Pittsburgh region Thursday night was mostly obliterated by clouds, according to the National Weather Service. But anyone casting their gaze to the heavens around 7:30 p.m. and was lucky enough to catch a break in the clouds was treated to a spectacular light streaking across the sky.
Snow expected in parts of Pa. as temps dip overnight and through Sunday, NWS says
If you are reading this Saturday evening, it might be worth breaking out an extra blanket before calling it a night because the National Weather Service in State College says it is about to get chilly. And parts of the state are expected to see snow, too. If you are...
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Pennsylvania
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
Delaware witness describes hovering white oval above nearby trees
Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Delaware witness at Georgetown reported watching a bright white, oval-shaped object that appeared to hover over nearby trees before disappearing at about 7:05 p.m. on February 28, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Ice cream recall: This brand was recalled in 7 states, including Pennsylvania
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Weis Markets has recalled 108 containers of Weis Quality Sea Salt Caramel Ripple Ice Cream due to undeclared soy and coconut products the dessert might contain, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The product may have been distributed to as many as 197...
This Massive Thrift Shop in Pennsylvania is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
This Small Connecticut Town Was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of Connecticut, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic beaches to hilly alpines and an incredible amount of charming towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Nutmeg State?
Seasonable temps, periods of rain to mark first full week of December: NWS
This week’s weather looks like a continuation of the pattern that has existed around central Pennsylvania for the past few weeks. Temperatures will continue on average to be seasonable, and the area can expect at least several rainy days into next weekend. Today will be sunny, with light winds...
Central Pa. dogs look fetching at ‘Deck the Paws’ fashion show
The annual Pennsylvania Christmas and Gift Show brought out the puparazzi this year to kick off the howl-idays introducing their brand new dog pageant, the “Deck the Paws” fashion show. The Deck the Paws event took place early Saturday, Dec. 3, offering several cute and adoptable dogs from...
Ponduce Farms in Elysburg is a Christmas Wonderland
Just off the beaten path in Elysburg, Pennsylvania, the Christmas season is in full swing at Ponduce Farms. Family-owned and operated, Ponduce Farms is a working farm with a Market & Eatery, Christmas Tree Farm, & a seasonal Wreath Barn Gift Shop that the whole family will enjoy. The Market & Eatery offers a variety of seasonal produce, jams and jellies, baked goods, fresh-baked Paczki donuts, and daily specials.
echo-pilot.com
Tales from PA's deer stands: Big bucks, wide racks and long shots
For a couple of years, Alex Stottle of Mifflintown has had his eye on a buck with a wide rack, and this year, he finally got him. Stottle, 61, shot the 7-point buck with a 26¼-inch outside spread Saturday. “This old warrior eluded me the past two years of...
PhillyBite
5 Best Must-Try Restaurants in York Pennsylvania
- Whether you're looking for a quiet or a lively night out, you'll find that York, PA has a restaurant for you. If you're looking for the best restaurants in York, PA, check out our list of some of the most popular restaurants in the area. Revival Social Club in...
Pa. registers its highest flu count in years, with the surge also weeks early
Pennsylvania registered more flu cases last week than in any single week for at least eight years, according to new numbers from the state health department. The surge is also happening several weeks before cases begin their normal climb that often peaks in January following the Christmas and New Year holidays.
abc27.com
Train derailment causes fiber cut, widespread internet, phone outages in Central Pennsylvania
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Comcast says Friday’s train derailment in Perry County is the cause of a widespread internet and phone outage. Verizon also confirmed they are experiencing an outage due to the fiber cut. Both companies say they have crews on site to begin repairs as soon as the area is safe to work in.
Polar Plunge raises money for Centre County YMCA
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Brave swimmers of all ages took on the freezing-cold water in Black Moshannon Lake Saturday morning to raise money for the Centre County YMCA in its 20th annual Polar Plunge. “All the money raised goes to our Open Doors program,” CEO Scott Mitchell said, “which helps support kids, families and […]
PHOTOS: Train Dangles Off Bridge Following Derailment In Central Pennsylvania
A train derailed in central Pennsylvania on Friday, Dec. 2, authorities say. The train was transporting "non-hazardous material" when several cars left the track on the Rockville Bridge closing South Main Street in Marysville, authorities at Norfolk Southern say. The Norfolk-Southern train appears to have partially gone off the bridge,...
local21news.com
Chilly Sunday leads into soggy weekday showers
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Skies will clear overnight as temperatures take another big tumble with a breezy overnight low near 30. Some sunshine but it will be colder tomorrow with highs in the low 40s. Monday will also bring some sunshine and it will be a little bit warmer and more seasonable.
Tree removal to start this week on I-81 in Cumberland County: PennDOT
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that tree removal operations are scheduled to begin next week along Interstate 81 in East Pennsboro and Hampden townships, Cumberland County. Weather permitting, work will begin Monday. The contractor is expected to work weekdays from approximately 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m for...
WGAL
Heavy delays expected on Route 30 in Lancaster County
EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — There are expected to be delays this week on Route 30 in Lancaster County. PennDOT says work is planned for Tuesday through Thursday on Route 30 at the Centerville Road Interchange Improvement Project in East Hempfield Township, Lancaster County. This work will require daytime...
Centre County farmer expresses concerns of closure depending on PennDOT project
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Residents in Centre County continue to make their voices heard regarding the State College Area Connector Project, with many homes and properties potentially in the line of construction. Darlington Farms is home to a storied legacy of 13 generations of farmers. After the original 305-year-old farm in Delaware County was […]
