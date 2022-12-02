In-the-moment experiences inspire Thomas Linger, finalist for Indy's national jazz contest

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomas Linger finds inspiration for his compositions in a lot of places.

"If I hear a leaf blower in B-flat, I'll make a leaf blower in B-flat song," he said with a laugh as he hummed a low note to illustrate what that might sound like.

Linger, a jazz pianist, made the joke to explain how his personality and experiences inform the in-the-moment types of pieces he writes. One real-life example is called "Night Ride," which draws on time he spent at a gig on Mackinac Island in Michigan. Finding himself with a break between 9 p.m. and 11:45 p.m., Linger began riding his bike. The rest of the trio later joined him, changing back into performance clothes before they finished the performance each night.

It became a track on his debut album "Out In It" — one of several of Linger's achievements leading up to the 2023 American Pianists Awards. He'll perform at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the Jazz Kitchen, 5377 N. College Ave. Tickets are $20 to $40. All five finalists will return to Indianapolis for the final round in April.

Meet Paul Cornish:Performing is personal for pianist Paul Cornish, a finalist for Indy's national contest

Linger, 29, won the 2017 American Jazz Pianist Competition and has performed at the Village Vanguard and Jazz at Lincoln Center, among other venues.

His journey to performing started at age three with a toy piano before he moved to a real one. He took classical lessons but improvised and composed on his own. Along the way, Linger has picked up the accordion, drums and more — a habit he made as a kid playing instruments around the family's home. He studied at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and grew up in Waynesville, North Carolina.

Although Linger began college by double majoring in bassoon and jazz piano, he dropped the former.

"When I got to college, I was meeting all these jazz musicians and jamming in the practice room every night until they kick you out, having house jam sessions, so that's when I really started to have more fun," he said.

Linger is now based in New York, where he finds plenty of fodder for songwriting and where he's performed with star musicians including guitarist Peter Bernstein and drummer Joe Farnsworth, who played on his album. He said he met Farnsworth unexpectedly when the two played with the same trio at the restaurant Fine & Rare.

"You never know. It could be a restaurant gig — that's New York. Sometimes you're just with an incredible musician," he said. "The setting might be kind of funny, but you're still having a great time."

Jazz piano finalist Esteban Castro:Meet jazz pianist Esteban Castro, a finalist in a prestigious Indy-based contest

The pianist finds plenty of inspiration from a number of iconic jazz greats, too, listing Miles Davis, John Coltrane, Erroll Garner and Bud Powell, among others. Their authenticity stands out, he said.

"You can always go back to it. Sometimes I'll have the same CD in my car for weeks, and I just don't ever feel compelled to take it out," Linger said. "You turn on the car and it starts up again and it's just such good music."

For tickets and more information on Saturday's shows, visit americanpianists.org.

Looking for things to do? Our newsletter has the best concerts, art, shows and more — and the stories behind them

Contact IndyStar reporter Domenica Bongiovanni at 317-444-7339 or d.bongiovanni@indystar.com. Follow her on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter: @domenicareports.

