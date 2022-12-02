ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

First Trailer For ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ Confirms It Will Keep The Energy 2018’s ‘Bumblebee’ Brought

By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls
Black America Web
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Black America Web

Fantasia Hits The Stage In A Custom Blue Jumpsuit

Fantasia took the stage recently and gave us style goals in a blue ensemble that we love!. The starlet was spotted on Instagram after owning the stage in a gorgeous Albert Montris jumpsuit that was custom made to fit the beauty like a glove. The long sleeved, blue ensemble fit the beauty like a glove and featured a ruffled neckline and skirt. The starlet paired the look with blue shoes that matched the look to perfection. As for her hair, she rocked her short, black locs in her signature pixie cut and rocked minimal jewelry but dazzled fans with sparkly earrings that dangled from her ears. The songstress served face and style goals as she made her way to her appearance and shut it down in her stunning look.

Comments / 0

Community Policy