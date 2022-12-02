Read full article on original website
NMSU heading to the Quick Lane Bowl versus Bowling Green
UPDATE - The Quick Lane Bowl has officially announced that the New Mexico State Aggies will be taking on the Bowling Green Falcons at the 2022 Quick Lane Bowl here. LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - The New Mexico State Aggies are going bowling at the Quick Lane where they'll be taking on the Bowling Green The post NMSU heading to the Quick Lane Bowl versus Bowling Green appeared first on KVIA.
UTEP cruises past Northern New Mexico for sixth win of season
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Three days ago, UTEP saw their five-game win streak come to an end. The worst part about it was that the Miners saw that streak get snapped by their Battle of I-10 rival: New Mexico State. On Saturday, UTEP bounced back with an expected 87-50 win over Northern New Mexico, […]
New Mexico State snaps three-game skid with win 57-52 win against San Diego
SAN DIEGO – NM State ended their three-game skid after a narrow 57-52 road win against San Diego on Saturday. This also ended a near two-year doubt which saw the Aggies drop 15 straight games on the road until today. This was the first game of the weekend for the Aggies as they’re scheduled to play […]
Yahoo Sports
No. 7 Notre Dame upsets No. 3 UConn after Azzi Fudd leaves with knee injury
UConn dropped its first game of the season on Sunday afternoon in a loss that may prove to be costly. No. 7 Notre Dame rolled past No. 3 UConn 74-60 at Purcell Pavilion in the Jimmy V's Women's Classic, marking a great win following the Irish’s two-point upset loss to No. 20 Maryland on Thursday.
golobos.com
New Mexico to Meet San Francisco on Dec. 12 in Las Vegas in Jack Jones Hoopfest
ALBUQUERQUE N.M. – The New Mexico men’s basketball team has added a Dec. 12 date to its schedule, playing San Francisco in Las Vegas as part of the Jack Jones Hoopfest. The game at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino will tip off at 8:30 p.m. PT and will be the second game of a doubleheader, following Creighton vs. Arizona State at 6:00 p.m. PT.
Franklin boys roll into semifinals of McDonald’s Classic
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Franklin boys won two games on Friday to finish pool play of the 2022 McDonald’s Classic undefeated and secure a spot in the semifinals on Saturday. The Cougars first beat Cooper International 51-45, then took down Canutillo 60-49 later in the day. Franklin will face the Balboa School (California) […]
Franklin finishes in 3rd place in McDonald’s Classic Basketball Tournament
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – It was the last day of the McDonald’s Classic Basketball Tournament on Saturday. Franklin played in Balboa School in the semifinals of the tournament. Franklin suffered a 54-35 defeat to Balboa School. The Cougars finished tournament play with a 3-1 record. Chapin became consolation bracket champions after a 50-38 win […]
klaq.com
El Paso Restaurant Makes List Of Best Tamales In Texas
A list of the best tamales in Texas was recently released and an El Paso restaurant made the cut. Tamales are a necessity in El Paso, especially at Christmas. Just in case you don't already know, tamales are a Mexican staple made out of masa, (which is a corn based dough), that is steamed in a corn husk and filled with a mix of chicken, beef or pork, along with cheese and/or veggies in a spicy sauce mix.
krwg.org
KRWG News This Week- NMSU grad workers picket and thoughts on midterm election
This week, NMSU grad student workers picket on campus. Scott Brocato talked with those speaking out. Also, we gain insight from the recent midterm election. KC Counts talks with political strategist Dr. Gabriela Vitela to learn more about the impact young people had on this recent election.
KFOX 14
Motorcycle crash on Loop 375 west near UTEP on ramp sends one person to hospital
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person was injured after a motorcycle crash in west El Paso Sunday morning according to the El Paso Fire Department Dispatch. The accident occurred at Loop 375 West at exit 63 near the UTEP on ramp. According to dispatch one person was sent...
How much should New Mexicans spend on Christmas this year?
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new WalletHub study in time for the Christmas shopping season has calculated the maximum holiday budgets for over 550 U.S. cities – including Albuquerque, Rio Rancho, Las Cruces, and Santa Fe. The study compared 558 cities across five metrics: 1) Income, 2) Age, 3) Debt-to-Income Ratio, 4) Monthly Income-to-Monthly Expenses Ratio, […]
KVIA
ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Some rain tomorrow and warmer through Monday
Happy Saturday! Today has been a cloudy and cool day with scattered rain showers across the region. What we saw today is what we will see tomorrow as well...scattered rain showers and cloudy skies. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s tomorrow and even warmer for Monday and Tuesday- in the low 70s!
The Buzz Adams Morning Show
3 Places Future-Former El Paso D.A. Yvonne Rosales Could Be Hiding
The embattled future-former district attorney of El Paso, Texas, Yvonne Rosales hasn't been seen by anyone for quite some time, and I have some theories. Even when summoned to her own removal proceedings in front of a judge, defunct and incompetent district attorney Yvonne Rosales failed to make an appearance on Monday, November 28th.
Two men terrorize Cincinnati district bar with guns after being thrown out earlier
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso and the El Paso Police Department are asking for the public’s help in finding two men who were kicked out of a Cincinnati Entertainment District bar and then returned armed with guns, terrorizing the establishment. At about 1:40 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, two men who […]
Las Cruces police make arrest during special operation to combat porch piracy
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Las Cruces police working on a special project to deter porch piracy made an arrest. Gabriel J. Sierra, 34, was arrested this past week and has been charged with one count of larceny up to $500. Las Cruces Community Outreach officers witnessed Sierra approach a home in south-central Las Cruces and […]
Crash near Santa Teresa sends 3 people to hospital
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A two-vehicle crash near Santa Teresa, New Mexico late Friday night sent three people to the hospital. The crash happened along the Pete Domenici Highway and McNutt road. The injuries were described as non-life-threatening, according to a tweet by the Sunland Park Fire Department, which responded along with the Dona […]
El Paso man drags unconscious driver out of wrecked vehicle moments before it burst into flames
EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso man dragged another man out of a wrecked vehicle late Friday night moments before it burst into flames. 21-year-old Alexyz Mayorga said he was driving back from Downtown El Paso when he noticed a car swerving in between lanes in front of him. Later on, Mayorga said he The post El Paso man drags unconscious driver out of wrecked vehicle moments before it burst into flames appeared first on KVIA.
Novipax brings 130 jobs to El Paso for the 2023 year
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A manufacturing company based in Illinois will be bringing 130 jobs to East El Paso and will also be investing around 50 million dollars in the local economy. The announcement was made Thursday, Dec.1 at the County Courthouse with County Judge Ricardo Samaniego and Borderplex Alliance CEO Jon Barela present. The […]
krwg.org
Deming Headlight stays local after recent acquisition
Nickolas Seibel, Editor and Publisher of the Silver City Daily Press, recently acquired the Deming Headlight from newspaper conglomerate Gannett. The Headlight had seen a large number of layoffs, but once he acquired the paper, it began circulating again in early November. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the number...
Tips from public lead to arrest of man who allegedly shot at car near East El Paso bar
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Tips to Crime Stoppers of El Paso and investigative work by EPPD has led to the identification of the man responsible for the alleged shooting outside a bar in East El Paso. El Paso Police was able to identify 27-year-old Ricardo Llamas, who allegedly shot and injured one person on […]
