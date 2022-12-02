ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach News-Journal

Rose Bowl gives the OK, and college football playoffs will expand to 12 | KEN WILLIS

By Ken Willis, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18d8tq_0jUvSlFI00

Grandpa has nodded his approval. Begrudgingly, of course, because he’s that way.

College football’s “Be Careful What You Wish For” party, still unable to digest the recent servings jammed down its throat, has announced a new menu item: A 12-team playoff, beginning with the 2024 season.

Prediction: By ’25, many will be crying for an expansion to 16 schools.

“Schools,” I should say.

Overlords from The “Granddaddy of ’em all,” the vaunted and/or sainted Rose Bowl, gave their thumbs-up this week after preserving what it could of Pasadena’s once-a-year hold on a remaining sliver of yesteryear’s pomp and pageantry of the old campus game.

Coming in two years, arguments over who sits just outside that final top-12 and whether or not No. 13 got robbed and now has to settle for the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl in El Paso. Grrrreat.

FSU STATE CHAMPS!:Seminoles' turnaround season stands out around here | STATE OF FOOTBALL

TIGER WOODS:He cashes in on PGA Tour's bonus pool, and yes, Greg Norman helped | KEN WILLIS

IT'S OFFICIAL:College Football Playoff expanding to 12 teams for 2024 season

By the way, today’s No. 13 is Florida State, a three-loss team that lost to the only three ranked teams it played this year. Such a team, in 2024, will undoubtedly be screaming “We’re No. 12!”

No need to gripe, really, because we all knew this was coming the moment they started a four-team playoff eight years ago.

There’s been drama and plenty theatrics. And in the end, the crowning of a decidedly more worthy champ than was crowned under the previous system (1 vs. 2), which was better than the older days when pollsters alone hung the banners.

A 12-team playoff will offer even more. Math tells us that. More teams, more games, more opportunities. Followed by demands to make it 16 teams. Do I hear 24?

It's Dawgs, Wolverines, Horned Frogs and Trojans (for now)

Meanwhile, back here in the lengthening shadows of ’22, we still have some work to do.

But the mission has changed as the College Football Playoff committee members sharpen their #2 Ticonderogas and prepare to give us a final four (not to be confused with NCAA basketball’s officially licensed Final Four).

Now, we’re simply pulling for a very long committee meeting. Not as long as a Papal election among the College of Cardinals, but something long enough to make committee chairman Boo Corrigan (you heard me: Boo) consider a following day’s catered breakfast.

If the current top four teams win their conference championship games Friday (USC) and Saturday (Dawgs, TCU, Michigan), it’s way too easy for the committee. It just can’t happen.

And you know it won’t. Nothing is routine anymore, so why start here and why start now?

The original goal was to thread some needles and force the committee to strongly consider a two-loss Alabama team — if, for no other reason, to hear the howls from the anti-SEC and anti-Nick Saban crowds (a bit of overlap there, by the way).

But after last week, the committee only dropped Ohio State to fifth, one spot ahead of the Tide. A one-loss ahead of a two-loss, and you can obviously make the case for that.

But what if it’s Michigan that loses this week? Will a 12-1 Wolverines drop below an 11-1 Buckeyes team they just beat, given the Michigan loss is to ho-hum Purdue?

Might want to also order tomorrow’s lunch, Boo, and settle in.

Now, what if that happens and there’s another upset among the current top four?

No way, right?

Ha!

Haven’t you been paying attention?

The Picks: Purdue? Utah? You bet

A bag of emergency White Castles and Alka Seltzer shooters for Boo and the boys.

The Spoilermakers of Purdue over Michigan.

But only after Utah beats Southern Cal Friday night.

• Elsewhere: Dawgs by 12 over LSU; TCU by 6 over K-State; Tulane beats UCF; North Carolina by 6 over Clemson; and the unbeaten Cardinals of North Central, at home, over the equally unbeaten Ithaca Bombers.

BTW: North Central, the ultimate Directional School if you ask me, is located in Naperville, about 28 miles west of Chicago (with an east wind on a quiet night, you can hear the sirens).

The Cardinals play their home games at Benedetti-Wehrli Stadium, which is within walking distance of Fat Rosie’s Taco & Tequila Bar, where the Purple Basil Margarita includes muddled blueberries and, yes, fresh basil, and where you can get your salmon tacos on either flour or corn tortillas.

— Reach Ken Willis at ken.willis@news-jrnl.com

Comments / 0

Related
tigerdroppings.com

Missouri Is Reportedly Refusing To Play Kansas In The Liberty Bowl

Apparently, Missouri is being a little bratty about their Liberty Bowl matchup. Per Action Network... The Border War between Missouri and Kansas has been dormant since 2011, but there was an opportunity for the iconic rivalry to resume in the Liberty Bowl this month. There was just one problem: Missouri...
CBS Sports

2022 College Football Playoff bowl games: Georgia, Michigan, TCU, Ohio State fill four-team field

After winning their first SEC championship since 2017 on Saturday night, the reigning national champion Georgia Bulldogs remained atop the pack as the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff as determined Sunday by the CFP Selection Committee. Georgia, 13-0 for the first time in program history, leads the four-team field as it looks to defend its national title and become the first back-to-back champions of the CFP era.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Georgia leads CFP Top 4, Michigan, TCU and ... Ohio State follow

The Georgia Bulldogs are the top team in the College Football Playoff rankings, released on Sunday. The Bulldogs will play in Atlanta in the Peach Bowl. Michigan finished undefeated and comes in second in the final rankings. The Wolverines will play TCU in the Fiesta Bowl. The third and fourth...
AllTrojans

Ohio State replaces USC in final College Football Playoff rankings

Predictably the USC Trojans did not make the 2022 College Football Playoff. The Trojans entered the Pac-12 championship game No. 4 in the CFP rankings, knowing they needed to beat Utah to hold onto their spot. USC collapsed in the second half in a 47-24 loss to the Utes that shattered their CFP hopes.
AllTrojans

Cotton Bowl confirmed: USC Trojans will play Tulane in Texas

It's official: Lincoln Riley's USC Trojans will play Tulane in the Cotton Bowl. The Cotton Bowl berth was expected after USC's loss to Utah in the Pac-12 championship game, and it was confirmed Sunday morning by Cotton Bowl officials. The Cotton Bowl is scheduled for January 2 in Arlington, Texas...
AllTrojans

Cotton Bowl berth worth at least $4 million to USC Trojans and Pac-12

The USC Trojans received an at-large berth to the Cotton Bowl on Sunday. They will play AAC champion Tulane at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on January 2. The Cotton Bowl is a New Year's Six bowl game, along with the Peach Bowl, the Fiesta Bowl, the Rose Bowl, the Sugar Bowl and the Orange Bowl.
NOLA.com

Tulane will face Southern Cal in Cotton Bowl in Arlington, Texas; see details here

As expected, Tulane’s reward for winning the American Athletic Conference championship is a date with blue-blood program Southern Cal in the Cotton Bowl. The buzz of Saturday’s 45-28 home win against Central Florida had not worn off when the official pairing was announced a little past 1:30 p.m. Sunday as the entire team watched ESPN’s bowl selection show in the Glazer Club at Yulman Stadium. This particular matchup, though, added a little more electricity.
Daytona Beach News-Journal

Daytona Beach News-Journal

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Daytona Beach, FL from Daytona Beach News-Journal.

 http://news-journalonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy