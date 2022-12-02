Read full article on original website
FTX Fallout Affects Over $125 Million in State Pension Funds As Bankruptcies Accumulate Around the World
The bankruptcy of FTX gave a front-row seat at just how unstable the world of cryptocurrency can be when people are left to their own vices amid a lack of experience and an infinite supply of money.
Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX spent $300 million on homes and vacation properties for senior staff, an attorney for the collapsed crypto exchange said
Sam Bankman-Fried ran FTX like a "personal fiefdom", a bankruptcy lawyer said Tuesday. "Substantial amounts of money were spent on things not related to the business," James Bromley said. The crypto exchange spent around $300 million buying senior executives houses in the Bahamas, he told a bankruptcy court. FTX spent...
Hacker Makes Off With Millions After Minting Six Quadrillion of Ankr’s BNB Staking Tokens
Ankr, a web3 infrastructure project on BNB Chain, has suffered a major exploit with an attacker minting and dumping millions worth of its wrapped BNB token, aBNBc. On Dec. 2, Nansen, an on-chain analytics provider, flagged that six quadrillion aBNBc had been abruptly minted. It added that the hacker was...
Over $5M Stolen From Ankr Protocol, Binance Pauses Withdrawals
The team is currently drafting a plan to compensate the affected users. Another multi-million dollar hack has hit the decentralized finance space. The latest victim is BNB Chain-based DeFi protocol – Ankr. Initial reports suggest that a vulnerability in its code that enabled unlimited minting of tokens was exploited.
Can you buy crypto with a credit card? Yes, but it might cost you in fees and interest
You can buy cryptocurrency with certain credit cards, but you'll face high fees and interest charges, and your creditor may even process the transaction as a loan.
Social Security Payments for December: When Will Your Money Arrive?
December Social Security payments are getting disbursed soon and will be the final checks before you see your increased benefit amount, which starts in January 2023. For SSI recipients, you'll get your first increase in December. We'll explain why below and how the timing of Social Security payments works. (Here's the schedule for Social Security Disability Insurance beneficiaries.)
Thousands of Americans waking up to $800 direct payments in their bank accounts – what to do if you missed out
THOUSANDS of Americans are waking up to direct payments worth up to $800 thanks to a tax rebate issued to eligible South Carolina residents. Taxpaying South Carolinians who filed their 2021 individual income tax return by October 17 may be eligible to receive the nearly $1,000 payment. State lawmakers approved...
Thousands of Americans to Receive One-Time Payment
Since October, California taxpayers have been receiving direct payments between $200 and $1,050. The financial relief is set to continue in the form of debit cards throughout the holiday season. The program is called the Middle Class Tax Refund (MCTR). The one-time payment will be automatically sent to eligible residents. Payments will be directly deposited in a bank account or a debit card will be sent in the mail. (source)
Payment up to $1,050 coming your way courtesy of the state
money and envelopePhoto byPhoto by PIxabay (Creative Commons) Did you get your Inflation Relief check yet? Well, if you don't receive it very soon, you may have wait a little bit longer. An estimated 23 million people are receiving a payment for up to $1,050 from the state of California. So far, the state has issued more than 6 million direct deposit payments and 1.6 million debit cards worth more than $4.1 billion. So clearly these payments are being sent out to a lot of people.
Social Security COLA: When Will My Checks Be Increased?
Social Security beneficiaries will see the largest payment increase on their checks in more than 40 years in 2023. As a result of ongoing inflation, the 2023 cost of living adjustment, or COLA, will be 8.7%, the biggest bump since 1981 when it went up by 11.2%, the all-time record.
One-time payment for up to $1,050 being sent out
Photo of money rolled upPhoto byPhoto by PIxabay (Creative Commons) Did you get your Inflation Relief check yet? Well, if you don't receive it very soon, you may have wait a little bit longer. Approximately 23 million people are receiving a payment for up to $1,050 from the state of California. So far, the state has issued more than 6 million direct deposit payments and 1.6 million debit cards worth more than $4.1 billion.
Millions of people want monthly payments from the government
money rolled upPhoto byPhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons. As you know, the cost of housing and living expenses are going up more everyday due to inflation. In the state of New Jersey inflation is costing households approximately $445 more every month.
The 10 best money market accounts for December 2022
Here are the money market accounts that made our top 10 based on their APY, minimum opening deposit, maintenance fees, and customer service options.
Common Retirement Questions: Should I Roll My 401(k) Over into an IRA?
Retirement Daily’s Robert Powell sits down with Dana Anspach from Sensible Money to tackle the 10 most common questions in retirement. In today’s episode, Anspach discusses another common retirement question: Should I roll my 401(k) over into an IRA?. Anspach says that she likes to discuss this question...
Hundreds of Billions of SHIB Moved as SHIB Becomes Most Wanted Coin for Whales
ATM use jumps as cost-of-living payments land in bank accounts
Cash machine use jumped this week as some cost-of-living payments started to hit bank accounts, according to ATM network Link. The second instalment of a £650 payment to help people on low incomes started to be paid into bank accounts from Tuesday November 8, as part of a wider package of Government support measures.
Here’s How to Earn the $4,194 Social Security Monthly Max
Earning the maximum Social Security benefit is no easy feat; you not only need to earn quite a bit over the course of your career, you have to do it consistently. On top of that, you need to wait until age 70 to earn more deferred retirement credits and ultimately maximize your monthly check.
Discover Bank Review 2022: Savings account APY 5 times higher than national average, but limited account options
Generous APYs on Discover Bank’s savings and its CDs, but only one type of checking account, savings account, and money market account.
CNN Fear & Greed Index In 'Greed' Zone After November Jobs Data
The CNN Money Fear and Greed index remained in the "Greed" zone following the release of nonfarm payrolls data. Labor data released Friday showed nonfarm payrolls increased by 263,000 in November, higher than market estimates of 200,000. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell recently suggested the central bank could begin easing...
IRS warns Americans about $600 threshold to report Venmo, Cash App payments
Beginning this year, taxpayers need to prepare to report transactions exceeding $600 that are received through Venmo, PayPal and other cash apps to the IRS.
