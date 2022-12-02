ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

cryptopotato.com

Over $5M Stolen From Ankr Protocol, Binance Pauses Withdrawals

The team is currently drafting a plan to compensate the affected users. Another multi-million dollar hack has hit the decentralized finance space. The latest victim is BNB Chain-based DeFi protocol – Ankr. Initial reports suggest that a vulnerability in its code that enabled unlimited minting of tokens was exploited.
CNET

Social Security Payments for December: When Will Your Money Arrive?

December Social Security payments are getting disbursed soon and will be the final checks before you see your increased benefit amount, which starts in January 2023. For SSI recipients, you'll get your first increase in December. We'll explain why below and how the timing of Social Security payments works. (Here's the schedule for Social Security Disability Insurance beneficiaries.)
Aneka Duncan

Thousands of Americans to Receive One-Time Payment

Since October, California taxpayers have been receiving direct payments between $200 and $1,050. The financial relief is set to continue in the form of debit cards throughout the holiday season. The program is called the Middle Class Tax Refund (MCTR). The one-time payment will be automatically sent to eligible residents. Payments will be directly deposited in a bank account or a debit card will be sent in the mail. (source)
R.A. Heim

Payment up to $1,050 coming your way courtesy of the state

money and envelopePhoto byPhoto by PIxabay (Creative Commons) Did you get your Inflation Relief check yet? Well, if you don't receive it very soon, you may have wait a little bit longer. An estimated 23 million people are receiving a payment for up to $1,050 from the state of California. So far, the state has issued more than 6 million direct deposit payments and 1.6 million debit cards worth more than $4.1 billion. So clearly these payments are being sent out to a lot of people.
CNET

Social Security COLA: When Will My Checks Be Increased?

Social Security beneficiaries will see the largest payment increase on their checks in more than 40 years in 2023. As a result of ongoing inflation, the 2023 cost of living adjustment, or COLA, will be 8.7%, the biggest bump since 1981 when it went up by 11.2%, the all-time record.
R.A. Heim

u.today

Hundreds of Billions of SHIB Moved as SHIB Becomes Most Wanted Coin for Whales

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
The Independent

ATM use jumps as cost-of-living payments land in bank accounts

Cash machine use jumped this week as some cost-of-living payments started to hit bank accounts, according to ATM network Link. The second instalment of a £650 payment to help people on low incomes started to be paid into bank accounts from Tuesday November 8, as part of a wider package of Government support measures.
KXLY

Here’s How to Earn the $4,194 Social Security Monthly Max

Earning the maximum Social Security benefit is no easy feat; you not only need to earn quite a bit over the course of your career, you have to do it consistently. On top of that, you need to wait until age 70 to earn more deferred retirement credits and ultimately maximize your monthly check.
Benzinga

CNN Fear & Greed Index In 'Greed' Zone After November Jobs Data

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index remained in the "Greed" zone following the release of nonfarm payrolls data. Labor data released Friday showed nonfarm payrolls increased by 263,000 in November, higher than market estimates of 200,000. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell recently suggested the central bank could begin easing...

