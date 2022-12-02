ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach Daily News

Food Editor: Looking forward to a delicious December with a half-dozen best bites and events

By Liz Balmaseda, Palm Beach Post
Palm Beach Daily News
Palm Beach Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TVRW4_0jUvSjTq00

Let’s say hello to December and its tasty promises, from cookies to tamales. Here are a half-dozen bites and events I’m looking forward to during the most festive month of the year.

Cookies by Clay Conley

The Buccan Palm Beach chef, whose eclectic small plates revolutionized the island’s dining scene, makes a mean chocolate chip cookie. If you’ve ordered one from Buccan’s midday Sandwich Shop, you may understand my cookie craving.

Now you can order those Palm Beach-famous jumbo cookies online via same-day shipping. They’re individually wrapped and boxed in a nifty Buccan-branded box that proclaims, “Fresh from Palm Beach.”

The scratch-made cookies are sold by the dozen ($84.95 plus tax) or half-dozen ($48.95 plus tax). They’re shipped out nationally for free on the same day they’re ordered.

All orders, local and national, are accepted at BuccanCookies.com.

Christmas tamales by Aurora

What makes Aurora García Ramos’ Mexican tamales so special is that she makes them in the old-school tradition she learned from her grandmother in their native town of Tehuitzingo in Puebla state. In fact, she still has her grandmother’s vintage metate mealing stone for grinding alkalized corn.

The tamales are delicious because they’re not over-seasoned. You can taste the beautiful corn and the four, lovingly made fillings: pork, chicken, cheese or vegan veggie.

Aurora sells them at her Delray Beach GreenMarket stand on Saturdays. She’ll be at the market through Dec. 17. After that, she’s taking tamal orders on her Aurora’s Mexican Kitchen Facebook page.

Immokalee hot sauce (and more)

Because we’ll need hot sauce for those Christmas tamales, how about sauce that’s made and bottled in Florida? The young entrepreneurs at Taste of Immokalee, a nonprofit that teaches business skills to the children of Immokalee’s farmworker community, sell their own branded line of hot sauces, salsas and barbecue sauces online.

A bottle of Taste of Immokalee habanero hot sauce ($3.99) ought to do for a large batch of tamales or tacos. But it’s hard to resist the brand’s gift bundles, like the Bonfire Cookout ($50), which includes the habanero sauce as well as serrano hot sauce, chipotle barbecue sauce, Mandarin tangerine barbecue sauce and a customized apron.

This year, the Taste of Immokalee team has added other Florida-made products to their bundles. You’ll find cookies by Fort Myers chocolatier Norman Love, roasted coffee by Cape Coral’s Java D’Oro, gluten-free treats by Immokalee’s Epiphany Bakery, honey by Winter Park Honey and other local treats.

Orders are accepted online at TasteofImmokalee.com.

Andy’s Venezuelan holiday plate

The hallacas (Venezuelan tamales) looked so tasty on Andy’s Latin Food’s Instagram site, I decided I couldn’t wait until December. I tasted them before Thanksgiving.

Andres and Patricia Villalobos, who named their Palm Beach Gardens eatery after their beautiful boxer Andy, make the corn hallacas in the style of their native Maracaibo, Venezuela. They stuff the gluten-free corn dough with stewed chicken, olives, raisins, chickpeas, potatoes and aromatics, and wrap them in plantain leaves before boiling them. The result is an hallaca with a savory-sweet middle, scented by the plantain leaf.

The hallacas are sold at $10.99 each, $60 for a six-pack and $115 for a dozen. They are also sold as part of Andy’s holiday combos. The holiday plate ($25), for instance, includes an hallaca, pork, pan de jamón (sweet bread stuffed with ham and olives) and chicken-potato salad.

For Christmas Eve pickup, hallaca orders must be placed by Dec. 17. For New Year’s Eve, they must be placed by Dec. 20 and picked up on Dec. 30.

Andy’s Latin Food: 9920 Alternate A1A, Suite 803, between Publix and Planet Fitness in the Promenade Shopping Plaza, Palm Beach Gardens, 561-702-7710

Palm Beach Food and Wine Fest fun

One of my favorite “foodie” events starts in less than a week. The Palm Beach Food and Wine Festival, which goes from Dec. 8-11, is a favorite because it’s grand and intimate at once. It’s grand not only because it gathers Michelin-starred chefs, James Beard Award winners and others you’ll recognize from food TV, but because you can actually chat with them and because festival organizers spare no detail at the events.

Want to say hi to Food Network’s Maneet Chauhan? Walk up to her stand at next Saturday’s “Chillin’ n’ Grillin’” cookout ($200) at the Eau Palm Beach Resort next Saturday.

Want to meet some of the country’s top pitmasters? Check out the festival’s “Smoke and Sunshine, a Craft BBQ Meat-Up” event ($125) at Tropical Smokehouse, also Saturday.

Want to sip bourbon with star chef Robert Irvine? You’ll find him at the fest’s “Beef N Bourbon Experience” at Okeechobee Steakhouse Thursday night ($350).

As of this writing, tickets for those events are still available. Although more than half of the festival’s events are sold out, good events do remain.

In addition to the three above, tickets remain for chefs Lindsay Autry and Ashley Christensen’s “Southern Revival” lunch ($200) at Autry’s Regional restaurant on Friday, Dec. 9. Ditto for Friday’s “Mexican Lunch” at chef Julien Gremaud’s Avocado Grill, an event ($200) that now features chef Clay Conley as well as Harrison Ford’s famous-chef son Ben Ford (of Ford’s Filling Station in Los Angeles).

Tickets also are available for “Bubbles and Bites, a Yacht Rock Experience” on Sat., Dec. 10. The walk-around tasting event ($200) at PGA National Resort stars chefs Jeremy Ford and Lindsay Autry, who have restaurants at the resort.

Of course, there’s also the festival’s grand finale, the one-stop-shopping event known as the Grand Tasting on Sunday, Dec. 11. The event ($95) returns to the Palm Beach County Convention Center from 2 to 6 p.m. that day.

For information and tickets, visit PBFoodWineFest.com.

Jenniffer Woo’s Reindeer Cake

Rising star pastry chef Jenniffer Woo of Jupiter’s Love Street restaurants has a tempting duo of holiday cakes to consider ($75 each). They include an adorable chocolate reindeer cake. It’s a Black Forest cake that’s rich with cherry liqueur, layered with vanilla Chantilly cream and cherry compote and frosted with chocolate buttercream.

And, yes, Reindeer’s nose is red.

The Charlie and Joe’s at Love Street restaurants are accepting cake orders through Dec. 19. They can be placed by calling 561-955-0208 or by emailing Liz Soulen at lsoulen@lessings.com. The cakes can be picked up December 23 and 24 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Love Street’s Beacon restaurant.

Read recent columns by Liz Balmaseda

◾ Stone crabs, fancy Frito pies, new restaurants and other October finds.

◾ Best reasons to visit Florida's oldest steakhouse in Palm Beach County.

◾ I'll miss this neighborhood gem, but there's some "joy" in its closing.

◾ Goodbye to a beloved and iconic pizzeria's final location.

Liz Balmaseda is a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist for The Palm Beach Post, part of the USA Today Network. She oversees The Post's daily food and dining coverage. Follow her on Instagram and Post on Food Facebook. She can be reached by email at lbalmaseda@pbpost.com.

Comments / 0

Related
cohaitungchi.com

15 Best Things to Do in Pompano Beach (Florida)

Pompano Beach claims to give you ‘Florida’s Warmest Welcome’ and many locals will tell you that this is one of the friendliest spots in the United States. In recent years Pompano Beach has started to witness something of a second wind, and is experiencing a new surge in domestic tourists who are flocking to this picturesque corner of Florida.
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Ask Lois: Who are the great Fort Lauderdale chefs and what are the best “hidden gem” restaurants?

“We are returning to live in the area after spending years in Los Angeles. We love it here, but most restaurants taste the same. They taste like Sysco. The food tastes like it was frozen at some point. It’s lacking original flavor and the special touch you can taste when a chef/cook puts a lot of love into the dish. Where are all the chefs in this town and fresh ingredients? What I don’t ...
west-palm-beach-news.com

West Palm Seashore eating places on the way in which: Mexican meals, Child Cashew

A Mexican restaurant is headed to the former Blue Front BBQ restaurant space in Lake Worth Beach. Martin Sprock, co-founder of Moe’s Southwest Grill and Planet Smoothie, said he is going into “overdrive” on getting the signature building at 1132 N. Dixie Highway ready for a RuRu’s Tacos and Tequila — the first in a medley of new restaurants he plans to launch in the area.
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Jensen Beach, FL

The stunning Jensen Beach in Martin County is between West Palm Beach and Fort Pierce on Florida’s Atlantic coast. Initially, it had the title of “Pineapple Capital of the World” and now celebrates the fruit with an annual festival. The Jensen Beach region has become the retail...
luxury-houses.net

This $6.7 Million Dramatical Resort Style Property in Boca Raton Florida has Exceptional Waterfront Vistas

17951 Lake Estates Drive Home in Boca Raton, Florida for Sale. 17951 Lake Estates Drive, Boca Raton, Florida is a estate style property and residence has exceptional waterfront vistas overlooking the rolling hills of the Arnold Palmer signature east course par five hole. This Home in Boca Raton offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 7,800 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 17951 Lake Estates Drive, please contact Mark Nestler (Phone: 561-212-1517) & John Poletto (Phone: 561-239-0700) at One Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
Travel Maven

This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Florida

Florida is a state abundant with pizza options and with so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which ones are great. That's why articles like this one published by Food & Wine come in handy. Singling out one pizzeria and deeming it "the best" is no easy feat, but that's exactly what the online media website has done. The article published earlier this year highlights the best pizza in all 50 states and the winner for Florida is Miami's Mister O1. Keep reading to learn more.
luxury-houses.net

Listed at $5.25 Million, This Sophisticated Perfectly Waterfront Home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida comes with Sleek Design and Inviting Atmosphere

2881 NE 27th Street Home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida for Sale. 2881 NE 27th Street, Fort Lauderdale, Florida is a modern and sophisticated residence features a floor-to-ceiling stone stacked fireplace, large sliding doors leading outside, and full connectivity to the rest of the open concept living areas. This Home in Fort Lauderdale offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 4,400 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 2881 NE 27th Street, please contact Benjamin Lilla (Phone: 954-551-3298) at Engel & Volkers Boca Raton for full support and perfect service.
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Hepatologist Relocates from NYC to Palm Beach County to Join TGH Gastro Group of the Palm Beaches

Sonja K. Olsen, MD, brings world-renowned experience to Tampa General Hospital’s gastroenterological practice on Florida’s East Coast. December 2, 2022 – A board-certified internist, gastroenterologist, and transplant hepatologist has left New York University (NYU) Langone Health to join the Tampa General Hospital (TGH) Gastro Group of the Palm Beaches. Sonja K. Olsen, MD, will serve Palm Beach County patients as the area’s only transplant hepatologist, bringing more than a decade of experience in providing world-class digestive and liver care.
southbeachtopchefs.com

Nakash family hit with $17M judgment tied to South Beach hotel

In an allegedly illegal quest to oust a restaurant operator from one of its South Beach hotels, the Nakash family enterprise hired a private investigator to pose as a guest who concocted bogus noise complaints about the tenant. The tactic failed spectacularly and provided substantial proof for Miami-Dade Circuit Court...
bocaratontribune.com

The RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl Annual Great Chefs Tailgate Showcase Presented by Boca Raton Innovation Campus (BRiC) and CP Group Delivered Creative Palate-pleasing“Takes on Tailgate”

Top Area Chefs, Brew Masters and Mixologists Served Up Winning Recipes. Monies Raised Will Grant 550 Gift Wishes in Spirit of Giving’s 2022 Annual Holiday Gift Drive. Boca Raton, FL – A cheering squad of 300+ residents, civic and business leaders, community supporters and football fans all dressed in their alma mater or favorite college team’s colors enjoyed fresh new takes on tailgate classics created by popular area chefs, brewmasters and mixologists. The friendly competition at the Annual RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl Great Chefs Tailgate Showcase Presented by Boca Raton Innovation Campus (BRiC) and CP Group fielded a wave of Palm Beach County excitement and pride for the ninth annual college bowl game set for Tuesday, December 20 at FAU Stadium while raising monies to grant 550 gift wishes for Spirit of Giving’s 2022 Annual Holiday Gift Drive.
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Matthew Motisi, D.O., joins Baptist Health as an Orthopedic Surgeon

November 29, 2022 – Matthew Motisi, D.O., is an orthopedic surgeon at Baptist Health Orthopedic Care. “We are pleased to welcome Dr. Motisi to Baptist Health Orthopedic Care,” said Anthony Miniaci, M.D., deputy chief medical executive of Baptist Health Orthopedic Care. “His extensive orthopedic experience make him a valuable addition to our team.”
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Weekend things to do: New pizza, Vegan Block Party, John Mulaney at iTHINK, ‘Real Housewives’ in Boca Raton

As you may know, this is Art Basel Weekend in Miami Beach and environs, where many of the world’s most important gallerists and compelling new artists will gather, inevitably engulfed by a mosh pit of borderline celebrities, luxury branders, crypto mobsters, opportunists and grifters who put the con in contemporary art. But we love them all. Who doesn’t remember Maurizio Cattelan’s $120,000 ...
BOCANEWSNOW

Popular Atlantic Avenue Delray Beach Restaurant Cited By Health Inspector

Twelve Violations For “The Office.” Mahi Mahi From Vietnam, Not Florida As Allegedly Stated. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Popular Atlantic Avenue restaurant “The Office” received twelve health code violation notices during its inspection on November 14th. The restaurant was never ordered to close. […]
west-palm-beach-news.com

Luxurious Hospitality Model AKA Declares Opening in Downtown West Palm Seaside, Florida

AKA, a global leader in luxury hospitality, announces the December 1 opening of its second South Florida location, AKA West Palm, located at 695 South Olive Avenue. In the heart of West Palm Beach’s central business district, the five-story property features 215 brand-new hotel residences comprised of studios, one- and two-bedroom accommodations, and penthouse suites that combine the ambiance of a private residence with the indulgent services of a luxury hotel. En-suite amenities include sleek kitchens, washers and dryers, and private terraces while public spaces offer an indoor/outdoor lounge and bar, a resort-style pool and deck, a state-of-the-art Technogym, an executive conference room and smaller conference nooks, and a dedicated pet spa.
cw34.com

Downtown Stuart Christmas Parade returns to the Treasure Coast

STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — Christmas has arrived on the Treasure Coast. On the evening of Dec. 2 the Downtown Stuart Christmas Parade lit up Southeast Ocean Blvd. CBS12's Frank Porter went to the parade to get a first-hand look at the festivities. The 2022 parade theme was Storybook Christmas...
CBS Miami

Jewel of the Seas doctor 'MacGyver's it' to keep 2-pound newborn alive

MIAMI - An incredible story of survival after a child was born prematurely on a cruise ship. He's being treated at a Miami hospital. That 28-year-old mother went into labor while on, "The Jewel of the Seas." At the time, she was 22 weeks along. The little boy was just 2 pounds and 2 ounces when he was born. After the birth, the ship's doctor called Miami neonatologist Dr. Jorge Perez from Kidz Medical Services. Dr. Perez stayed in contact with the ship for the next 12 hours and had to "MacGyver" it to keep that child...
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Jupiter Medical Center First in Palm Beach County to Offer Innovative BEAR® Implant to Treat ACL Tears

December 2, 2022 – The leader in quality, safety and patient experience, Jupiter Medical Center is pleased to announce it is the first in Palm Beach County to introduce the BEAR® Implant for treatment of anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tears, one of the most common knee injuries in the U.S. The BEAR Implant is designed to enable the body to heal its own torn ACL. This new approach is a paradigm shift from the current standard of care – reconstruction that replaces the ACL with a graft – and Jupiter Medical Center is pleased to offer this innovative procedure to patients.
Talk Media

Coral Springs Church Offers Unique Spiritual Experience on Sunday Evenings

Scape Service on November 27 at St. Mary Magdalene and St. Martin Episcopal Church. A multi-sensory worship service at St. Mary Magdalene and St. Martin Episcopal Church in Coral Springs invites people into a unique spiritual experience – an exploration into the landscape of the soul through ancient prayers, live music, projected images, and a walking meditation in the candlelight.
Palm Beach Daily News

Palm Beach Daily News

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Palm Beach, Florida from Palm Beach Post.

 http://palmbeachpost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy