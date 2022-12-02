Best Christmas lights displays, including drive-through options, readers picks in Palm Beach County

Everyone needs a little sparkle in their lives especially during the holidays. Here are some of the best Christmas lights displays in Palm Beach County.

This list is of professional lights displays. If you have a favorite neighborhood that's all deck out and worth a mention, please comment on this article with the location information and we may include your favorites on this list. Happy Holidays!

The Square's Wishing Tree lightshow

Now through Dec. 31, enjoy nightly snowfall while enjoying The Wishing Tree lightshow at The Square, formerly Rosemary Square (CityPlace).

When: Three times every night at 6:30, 7:30 and 8:30 p.m. through Dec. 31.

Cost: Free

Where: The Square at 700 S. Rosemary Ave., West Palm Beach

Zoo Lights at Palm Beach Zoo

Presented by Florida Power & Light Company, FPL SolarNow, this holiday tradition will once again make the season sparkle with more than one million eco-friendly lights. The zoo will be aglow with unique-themed displays spread out over the zoo's 23 acres. There will also be photo opportunities with Santa through Dec. 23, season treats available and more.

New this year is snow fall at the zoo's main fountain (which will be turned off and serve as the official North Pole for the festivities). Also new will be the "Let's Jingle and Flamingle Scavenger Hunt." This seek-and-find event will lead participants on a hunt throughout the zoo. A QR code scanned after entering will provide the clues. In addition to learning about flamingos during the scavenger hunt, participants that find all the clues will be in the running to win a family membership to the zoo.

When: 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 25 to 27; Dec. 2 to 4, 9 to 11, 16 to 23; 26 to 30; Jan. 1

Where: 1301 Summit Blvd., West Palm Beach

Cost: see website for ticket prices and available time slots

Information: 561-547-9453; palmbeachzoo.org/zoolights

Holiday in Paradise with Sandi Tree and Ferris the Ferris wheel

West Palm Beach's Holiday in Paradise features the unique 35-foot, 700-ton holiday sand sculpture known as Sandi Tree. Sandi's synchronized music and light shows run nightly on the quarter-hour from 6 to 10 p.m., through Dec. 31. New this year is Ferris the Ferris wheel which features a 65-foot Ferris wheel with gondola seating and its own light show.

When: Through Dec. 31

Cost: Sandi Tree light shows are free. Rides for Ferris wheel are $5 per person for a single ride or $20 per person for unlimited rides for one night.

Where: Great Lawn, 100 N. Clematis St., West Palm Beach

Info: wpb.org

Lights 4 Hope 5th Annual Drive-Through Light Show

Featuring two miles of animated and musical holiday light displays, this family-event, drive-through light show is a great way to celebrate the season and give a little. The Lights 4 Hope organization is a nonprofit that works with local hospitals to spread joy and to help local families whose child is suffering from terminal illness or a life-changing physical change.

Where: Okeeheelee Park, 7715 Forest Hill Blvd., West Palm Beach

When: Friday to Sunday through Jan. 1

Cost: $15 per vehicle

Information: lights4hope.org

Laura Lordi is the digital strategy editor for The Palm Beach Post. Contact Lordi at 561-542-6249 or lordi@pbpost.com. Instagram: @LauraDLordi

