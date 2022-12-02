ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach Daily News

Best Christmas lights displays, including drive-through options, readers picks in Palm Beach County

By Laura Lordi, Palm Beach Post
Palm Beach Daily News
Palm Beach Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OVk8M_0jUvSib700

Everyone needs a little sparkle in their lives especially during the holidays. Here are some of the best Christmas lights displays in Palm Beach County.

This list is of professional lights displays. If you have a favorite neighborhood that's all deck out and worth a mention, please comment on this article with the location information and we may include your favorites on this list. Happy Holidays!

Best Christmas events:Holiday boat parades, tree lightings in Palm Beach County

Best home tours for the holidays:WPB neighborhoods open their doors for their annual historic holiday home tours

Free tickets for the holidays:Ballet Palm Beach gives away 500 tickets to 'Nutcracker' to community groups

The Square's Wishing Tree lightshow

Now through Dec. 31, enjoy nightly snowfall while enjoying The Wishing Tree lightshow at The Square, formerly Rosemary Square (CityPlace).

When: Three times every night at 6:30, 7:30 and 8:30 p.m. through Dec. 31.

Cost: Free

Where: The Square at 700 S. Rosemary Ave., West Palm Beach

Zoo Lights at Palm Beach Zoo

Presented by Florida Power & Light Company, FPL SolarNow, this holiday tradition will once again make the season sparkle with more than one million eco-friendly lights. The zoo will be aglow with unique-themed displays spread out over the zoo's 23 acres. There will also be photo opportunities with Santa through Dec. 23, season treats available and more.

New this year is snow fall at the zoo's main fountain (which will be turned off and serve as the official North Pole for the festivities). Also new will be the "Let's Jingle and Flamingle Scavenger Hunt." This seek-and-find event will lead participants on a hunt throughout the zoo. A QR code scanned after entering will provide the clues. In addition to learning about flamingos during the scavenger hunt, participants that find all the clues will be in the running to win a family membership to the zoo.

When: 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 25 to 27; Dec. 2 to 4, 9 to 11, 16 to 23; 26 to 30; Jan. 1

Where: 1301 Summit Blvd., West Palm Beach

Cost: see website for ticket prices and available time slots

Information: 561-547-9453; palmbeachzoo.org/zoolights

Holiday in Paradise with Sandi Tree and Ferris the Ferris wheel

West Palm Beach's Holiday in Paradise features the unique 35-foot, 700-ton holiday sand sculpture known as Sandi Tree. Sandi's synchronized music and light shows run nightly on the quarter-hour from 6 to 10 p.m., through Dec. 31. New this year is Ferris the Ferris wheel which features a 65-foot Ferris wheel with gondola seating and its own light show.

More on Sandi:The 700-ton, 35-foot holiday sand tree returning to West Palm Beach for the 11th year

When: Through Dec. 31

Cost: Sandi Tree light shows are free. Rides for Ferris wheel are $5 per person for a single ride or $20 per person for unlimited rides for one night.

Where: Great Lawn, 100 N. Clematis St., West Palm Beach

Info: wpb.org

Lights 4 Hope 5th Annual Drive-Through Light Show

Featuring two miles of animated and musical holiday light displays, this family-event, drive-through light show is a great way to celebrate the season and give a little. The Lights 4 Hope organization is a nonprofit that works with local hospitals to spread joy and to help local families whose child is suffering from terminal illness or a life-changing physical change.

Where: Okeeheelee Park, 7715 Forest Hill Blvd., West Palm Beach

When: Friday to Sunday through Jan. 1

Cost: $15 per vehicle

Information: lights4hope.org

Laura Lordi is the digital strategy editor for The Palm Beach Post. Contact Lordi at 561-542-6249 or lordi@pbpost.com. Instagram: @LauraDLordi

Support local journalism. Subscribe today.

Comments / 1

Related
cohaitungchi.com

15 Best Things to Do in Pompano Beach (Florida)

Pompano Beach claims to give you ‘Florida’s Warmest Welcome’ and many locals will tell you that this is one of the friendliest spots in the United States. In recent years Pompano Beach has started to witness something of a second wind, and is experiencing a new surge in domestic tourists who are flocking to this picturesque corner of Florida.
west-palm-beach-news.com

New West Palm Seaside location opens

Palm Beach County cookie lovers now have six more reasons to celebrate as another Crumbl Cookies operation opens, giving patrons half a dozen new options to choose from each week. The latest shop opens Friday in the Village Commons shopping center. Crumbl Cookies, founded in Utah in 2017 and known...
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Hepatologist Relocates from NYC to Palm Beach County to Join TGH Gastro Group of the Palm Beaches

Sonja K. Olsen, MD, brings world-renowned experience to Tampa General Hospital’s gastroenterological practice on Florida’s East Coast. December 2, 2022 – A board-certified internist, gastroenterologist, and transplant hepatologist has left New York University (NYU) Langone Health to join the Tampa General Hospital (TGH) Gastro Group of the Palm Beaches. Sonja K. Olsen, MD, will serve Palm Beach County patients as the area’s only transplant hepatologist, bringing more than a decade of experience in providing world-class digestive and liver care.
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Jupiter Medical Center First in Palm Beach County to Offer Innovative BEAR® Implant to Treat ACL Tears

December 2, 2022 – The leader in quality, safety and patient experience, Jupiter Medical Center is pleased to announce it is the first in Palm Beach County to introduce the BEAR® Implant for treatment of anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tears, one of the most common knee injuries in the U.S. The BEAR Implant is designed to enable the body to heal its own torn ACL. This new approach is a paradigm shift from the current standard of care – reconstruction that replaces the ACL with a graft – and Jupiter Medical Center is pleased to offer this innovative procedure to patients.
WPBF News 25

Man busted after stealing from Lake Worth grocery store

LAKE WORTH, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office arrested Albert Foster, 30, after he threatened and stole from El Bodegon Grocery Store. The sheriff's office reports the theft happened Nov. 2 at the store. Foster was challenged by management and insinuated he had a firearm, after that...
west-palm-beach-news.com

West Palm Seashore eating places on the way in which: Mexican meals, Child Cashew

A Mexican restaurant is headed to the former Blue Front BBQ restaurant space in Lake Worth Beach. Martin Sprock, co-founder of Moe’s Southwest Grill and Planet Smoothie, said he is going into “overdrive” on getting the signature building at 1132 N. Dixie Highway ready for a RuRu’s Tacos and Tequila — the first in a medley of new restaurants he plans to launch in the area.
cw34.com

Downtown Stuart Christmas Parade returns to the Treasure Coast

STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — Christmas has arrived on the Treasure Coast. On the evening of Dec. 2 the Downtown Stuart Christmas Parade lit up Southeast Ocean Blvd. CBS12's Frank Porter went to the parade to get a first-hand look at the festivities. The 2022 parade theme was Storybook Christmas...
BOCANEWSNOW

UPDATE: Man Found Shot On Glades Road In Boca Raton Is Broward Resident

Victim Had Just Left Boca West. Stopped Truck On Glades Road And Collapsed, Suffering From Gunshot. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The man found shot in the middle of the median on Glades Road near the Florida Turnpike Friday is a resident […]
luxury-houses.net

This $6.7 Million Dramatical Resort Style Property in Boca Raton Florida has Exceptional Waterfront Vistas

17951 Lake Estates Drive Home in Boca Raton, Florida for Sale. 17951 Lake Estates Drive, Boca Raton, Florida is a estate style property and residence has exceptional waterfront vistas overlooking the rolling hills of the Arnold Palmer signature east course par five hole. This Home in Boca Raton offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 7,800 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 17951 Lake Estates Drive, please contact Mark Nestler (Phone: 561-212-1517) & John Poletto (Phone: 561-239-0700) at One Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Jensen Beach, FL

The stunning Jensen Beach in Martin County is between West Palm Beach and Fort Pierce on Florida’s Atlantic coast. Initially, it had the title of “Pineapple Capital of the World” and now celebrates the fruit with an annual festival. The Jensen Beach region has become the retail...
BOCANEWSNOW

KINGS POINT DELRAY BEACH: Another Resident Arrested, This Time For DUI

Cellblock KP Gets One More Inmate. Nearly 20 Jailed This Year. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It’s been a few weeks, but another resident of the Kings Point senior living community in Delray Beach has been arrested, bringing the 2022 total of Kings Point […]
NewPelican

Washed up yacht could be removed as early as next week

Pompano Beach – Hurricane Nicole largely skirted South Florida, but one of its few victims here is still washed up. A beached yacht located a few feet north of Northeast 16 Street has become a mini tourist attraction, a mild obstacle for beachgoers and kite surfers, and a target for vandals.
BOCANEWSNOW

Popular Atlantic Avenue Delray Beach Restaurant Cited By Health Inspector

Twelve Violations For “The Office.” Mahi Mahi From Vietnam, Not Florida As Allegedly Stated. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Popular Atlantic Avenue restaurant “The Office” received twelve health code violation notices during its inspection on November 14th. The restaurant was never ordered to close. […]
WPBF News 25

The man that stole Christmas inflatables

LAKE WORTH, Fla. — Palm Beach County Sheriffs are looking for a male suspect who has stolen holiday inflatable decorations in a Lake Worth Neighborhood. The incident occurred Nov. 30 between 3:30 a.m. and 4:00 a.m. Sheriff's says the male-targeted decorations were located in the median of South Palm...
gotowncrier.com

Tuttle Royale Project Moves Forward In Royal Palm Beach

After countless hours of planning, development, negotiations and design, the long-planned Tuttle Royale project in Royal Palm Beach is about to kick into high gear. On Thursday, Nov. 17, the Royal Palm Beach Village Council approved several items related to the project, including the rules around the new mixed-use social center (MXS) designation that will be applied for the first time at Tuttle Royale.
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Deputies search for answers after Broward man, shot, exits vehicle at red light and collapses in western Boca

A Hollywood man with at least one gunshot wound exited his lunch truck at a red light Friday afternoon and collapsed in a busy roadway in western Boca Raton, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. As of Saturday afternoon, the man, who is in his early 50s, remains in critical condition at a nearby hospital while deputies try to piece together where — and why — he was shot. “The ...
Palm Beach Daily News

Palm Beach Daily News

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Palm Beach, Florida from Palm Beach Post.

 http://palmbeachpost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy