ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Florida Times-Union

In the bag at TPC Sawgrass: Furyk Foundation will host its 11th Hope for the Holidays event

By Garry Smits, Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10cQMW_0jUvSdBU00

A decade ago, the first Jim and Tabitha Furyk Foundation's Hope for the Holidays event produced 500 food bags during the holiday season.

That number has since increased tenfold, to 5,000.

That's the goal again on Dec. 8 for the 11th annual event at the TPC Sawgrass, where volunteers will plow through a small mountain of food for distribution in food-insecure areas in Duval and St. Johns Counties.

More golf coverage

The food drive is getting support from AT&T, Feeding Northeast Florida, Conagra Bands, PepsiCo and Target to provide the food and supplies. Volunteers will pack the food bags between 6-7:30 p.m. in a tent set up in the lower parking lot of the TPC Sawgrass (next to the Players Championship Media Center). Additional volunteers are welcome to drop by and help.

The food bags will contain more than 70,000 food items such as canned ham, green beans, corn, mashed potatoes, stuffing, noodles, cornbread, corned beef, cream of mushroom soup, cream of chicken soup, canned sausage, applesauce and candy canes for families and children who might otherwise go hungry during the long holiday break.

Last year, the food bags went to children served by Blessings in a Backpack, Title 1 schools in Duval & St. Johns Country, Guardian Catholic School families, USO families, MaliVai Washington Youth Foundation children, Daniel Kids families, Community PedsCare families, Foster Closet children, the Mission House, Jewish Family & Community Services, Beaches Chapel School, BEAM and the Carver Center.

Friends of JAGA nears goal

The Jacksonville Area Golf Association "Friends of JAGA" campaign is only $700 short of its goal of $20,000 in donations, with one month left in the year.

“JAGA is very happy with the response our new Friends of JAGA program received among golfers in the greater Jacksonville area,” said JAGA president Jeff Adams. “Quite honestly, we weren’t sure if we were going to raise $10,000, $20,000 or $30,000. So, we’re pleased with the results and have already begun to address some of the needs we identified when the program was being developed."

People interested in learning more and/or donating to FRIENDS may visit jaxareagolf.org for details.

The objective of Friends of JAGA is to solicit funds to meet JAGA’s growing costs and demands and to enhance the overall impact and capabilities of JAGA’s operations, and if proceeds allow, to earmark funds for the JAGA scholarship program.

The JAGA Executive Committee met recently and determined that the initial purchases being made with Friends’ money will be for upgrades to JAGA’s tournament operations in advance of the 2023 season.

A JAGA scholarship of $2,000 has been earmarked from Friends funds.

Friends' donations start at $25 and any donation of $100 or more includes the attractive and personalized Friends of JAGA bag tags.

Players tickets on sale

Public sales of Players Championship tickets went on sale Dec. 1.

The PGA Tour's largest purse of $25 million will go to the players who compete at the TPC Sawgrass Players Stadium Course March 9-12.

The tournament offers a variety of programming and entertainment alongside the competition, such as Military Appreciation Day on March 7 which honors those who serve by offering complimentary tickets for service members and hosting a ceremony and concert at the 17th hole’s island green.

The initial prices may fluctuate in the future based on market demand. The opening daily ticket prices are $30 for the two practice round days, $85 for the first and fourth rounds, and $90 for the second and third rounds.

Tickets can be purchased at theplayers.com/tickets. Parking passes must be purchased separately.

Contact Garry Smits at gsmits@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @GSmitter

Comments / 0

Related
First Coast News

Gingerbread Extravaganza returns to Jacksonville for 20th year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Gingerbread Extravaganza returns to Jacksonville for a 20th year at Old St. Andrew’s Church in downtown. The display is being hosted by the Jacksonville Historical Society and has transformed the church into a winter wonderland. From December 8th to December 27th, more than 50...
Action News Jax

Welcome to Vintage Market Days of Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Vintage Market Days will be taking place at Clay County Fairgrounds, 2497 State Rd 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Vintage Market Days is an upscale vintage-inspired market featuring original art, antiques, clothing, jewelry, handmade items, home décor, outdoor furnishings, food, art, and more.
residentnews.net

Riverside author brings Jacksonville communities to life in short story collection

Riverside resident and author Sohrab Homi Fracis draws inspiration from many things, including the Jacksonville neighborhood where he lives and its surrounding communities. In “True Fiction,” his second short story collection, Fracis brings to life the Riverside and Five Points neighborhoods, which serve as the settings for several of the stories in the collection. Readers will recognize familiar locales, from Bold Bean to Riverside Park to Five Points Coffee and Spice.
flaglernewsweekly.com

Palm Coast Boat Parade Breaks Record in 2022

PALM COAST, Fla. (December 3, 2022) Building excitement with each update, organizers of the Palm Coast Holiday Boat Parade made Saturday night’s event one of the must-do things for residents and visitors this season. Lining the banks along St. Joe Walkway, parking was at a premium at Waterfront Park...
wjct.org

Go | The Best Concerts in Jax This Week

Each week the JME team looks long and hard at the concert calendar to identify the best live music in Jacksonville. Our weekly Go concert recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org. For the comprehensive list of this week’s concerts, go to our live music...
Action News Jax

City of Jacksonville hosts mobile E-Waste collection

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — This Saturday, December 3rd, the City of Jacksonville’s Solid Waste Division is hosting another Mobile Household Hazardous & E-Waste Collection Event at Oceanway Park (12215 Sago Ave) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Types of hazardous household waste...
WOKV

Enter Here to Win Tickets to The Beach Boys!

The Beach Boys are coming to Jacksonville in 2023 and we want you to see him live! That’s why 104.5 WOKV has your chance to win tickets to their show on February 25th at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre. Enter here for your shot at a pair of tickets!. Can’t...
a-z-animals.com

7 Adorable Puppies In Jacksonville To Adopt For Christmas

Puppies know how to steal our hearts. They are sweet and quickly become part of the family. If you live in Jacksonville, Florida, many shelters and rescues are looking for families to adopt their cute pups. However, adopting dogs is a huge responsibility. They aren’t just cute accessories, but living things with unique needs. Consider your options before adopting a new furry member into your family. No rescue wants to see a newly adopted dog return. With that being said, here are 7 adorable puppies in Jacksonville to adopt for Christmas.
Action News Jax

Maintenance scheduled for Vilano Beach pier

St. Augustine, Fla. — The Vilano Beach Pier will undergo maintenance, including resurfacing and pressure washing, on Monday, Dec 5. The pier is located at 260 Vilano Road, St. Augustine. The project is expected to last four weeks. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News...
residentnews.net

Local Folks: Audrey and Sean Mangum

Meet the Mangums! Newly wed. And new to San Marco. Audrey and Sean both grew up in Jacksonville, but in different parts—Audrey in Ponte Vedra and Sean in Mandarin. They met in middle school at Providence, a Christian college prep school. According to Sean, they saw each other five times before they liked each other. Then, he left Providence for Landon. “We parted ways as star-crossed middle schoolers,” he said.
residentnews.net

The Way We Were: Marlene Goodwin

Marlene Goodwin is a Jacksonville native, as were her father and his parents. She entered the world in 1936 at St. Vincent’s Hospital. She was the youngest of seven children and had a sister 18 years her senior who served as a second mom. Growing up on Colonial Avenue...
First Coast News

1800's shipwreck revealed on Little Talbot Island

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A shipwreck has been revealed on the First Coast. Wooded beams protrude out of the sand, the remnants of a ship from the 1800’s, according to Archaeologist Chuck Meide with the St. Augustine Lighthouse Archaeological Maritime Program. They are investigating the wreckage this week, now...
fernandinaobserver.com

Pat’s Wildways: Bosque Bello Cemetery

If you are looking for an interesting walk on Amelia Island beyond the offerings of Fort Clinch State Park, the Egan’s Creek Greenway or the beach, head out to Bosque Bello Cemetery. You don’t have to know anyone buried there or even be a history buff to enjoy the place. There’s a lot even for a nature lover like me.
Travel Maven

This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Florida

Florida is a state abundant with pizza options and with so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which ones are great. That's why articles like this one published by Food & Wine come in handy. Singling out one pizzeria and deeming it "the best" is no easy feat, but that's exactly what the online media website has done. The article published earlier this year highlights the best pizza in all 50 states and the winner for Florida is Miami's Mister O1. Keep reading to learn more.
pontevedrarecorder.com

St. Augustine photographer produces 2023 calendar

St. Augustine photographer Jackie Hird has been creating calendars featuring stunning St. Augustine scenery since 2015. Her 2023 calendar is now available, with 12 new photographs and local event details on all 12 months, and there’s even a bonus month with updated events for December 2022. In addition, she...
The Florida Times-Union

The Florida Times-Union

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Jacksonville, FL from the Florida Times-Union.

 http://jacksonville.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy