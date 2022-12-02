In the bag at TPC Sawgrass: Furyk Foundation will host its 11th Hope for the Holidays event

A decade ago, the first Jim and Tabitha Furyk Foundation's Hope for the Holidays event produced 500 food bags during the holiday season.

That number has since increased tenfold, to 5,000.

That's the goal again on Dec. 8 for the 11th annual event at the TPC Sawgrass, where volunteers will plow through a small mountain of food for distribution in food-insecure areas in Duval and St. Johns Counties.

The food drive is getting support from AT&T, Feeding Northeast Florida, Conagra Bands, PepsiCo and Target to provide the food and supplies. Volunteers will pack the food bags between 6-7:30 p.m. in a tent set up in the lower parking lot of the TPC Sawgrass (next to the Players Championship Media Center). Additional volunteers are welcome to drop by and help.

The food bags will contain more than 70,000 food items such as canned ham, green beans, corn, mashed potatoes, stuffing, noodles, cornbread, corned beef, cream of mushroom soup, cream of chicken soup, canned sausage, applesauce and candy canes for families and children who might otherwise go hungry during the long holiday break.

Last year, the food bags went to children served by Blessings in a Backpack, Title 1 schools in Duval & St. Johns Country, Guardian Catholic School families, USO families, MaliVai Washington Youth Foundation children, Daniel Kids families, Community PedsCare families, Foster Closet children, the Mission House, Jewish Family & Community Services, Beaches Chapel School, BEAM and the Carver Center.

Friends of JAGA nears goal

The Jacksonville Area Golf Association "Friends of JAGA" campaign is only $700 short of its goal of $20,000 in donations, with one month left in the year.

“JAGA is very happy with the response our new Friends of JAGA program received among golfers in the greater Jacksonville area,” said JAGA president Jeff Adams. “Quite honestly, we weren’t sure if we were going to raise $10,000, $20,000 or $30,000. So, we’re pleased with the results and have already begun to address some of the needs we identified when the program was being developed."

People interested in learning more and/or donating to FRIENDS may visit jaxareagolf.org for details.

The objective of Friends of JAGA is to solicit funds to meet JAGA’s growing costs and demands and to enhance the overall impact and capabilities of JAGA’s operations, and if proceeds allow, to earmark funds for the JAGA scholarship program.

The JAGA Executive Committee met recently and determined that the initial purchases being made with Friends’ money will be for upgrades to JAGA’s tournament operations in advance of the 2023 season.

A JAGA scholarship of $2,000 has been earmarked from Friends funds.

Friends' donations start at $25 and any donation of $100 or more includes the attractive and personalized Friends of JAGA bag tags.

Players tickets on sale

Public sales of Players Championship tickets went on sale Dec. 1.

The PGA Tour's largest purse of $25 million will go to the players who compete at the TPC Sawgrass Players Stadium Course March 9-12.

The tournament offers a variety of programming and entertainment alongside the competition, such as Military Appreciation Day on March 7 which honors those who serve by offering complimentary tickets for service members and hosting a ceremony and concert at the 17th hole’s island green.

The initial prices may fluctuate in the future based on market demand. The opening daily ticket prices are $30 for the two practice round days, $85 for the first and fourth rounds, and $90 for the second and third rounds.

Tickets can be purchased at theplayers.com/tickets. Parking passes must be purchased separately.

Contact Garry Smits at gsmits@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @GSmitter