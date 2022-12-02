ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jupiter turnpike exits closed for the weekend as state removes Indiantown Road toll booths

By Lianna Norman, Palm Beach Post
 3 days ago

From Saturday until early Monday. drivers will need to take alternate routes around the northernmost entrance and exit points in Palm Beach County.

JUPITER — The Florida Department of Transportation this weekend is demolishing toll booths at the north and southbound exits from Florida's Turnpike to Indiantown Road. The road work will close the exit from 2 a.m. Saturday until 4 a.m. Monday.

Those driving northbound who want to exit from the turnpike onto Indiantown Road will be redirected to exit at PGA Boulevard in Palm Beach Gardens, and use Interstate 95 to continue onto Indiantown.

Spring training in Jupiter: Stadium makeover payments must have 'public benefit,' town says

A Jupiter Fire Department? Town ponders switch from Palm Beach County Fire Rescue

Storytellers Project:Jonathan Tully of Jupiter speaks at Palm Beach Post Storytellers Project

Southbound turnpike drivers who need to access Indiantown Road will be redirected to leave the highway at exit 133, marked for Palm City and Stuart, and continue south on Interstate 95.

Those who want to travel north from Indiantown can access the turnpike by taking I-95 north to High Meadow Avenue at exit 102 in Stuart.

Drivers on Indiantown who want to travel south will be redirected to access the turnpike via I-95 to PGA Boulevard at exit 79.

Lianna Norman covers northern Palm Beach County for the Palm Beach Post.

