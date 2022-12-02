ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fan Friday: Answering your questions about the Jaguars' matchup against the Lions in Week 13

By Demetrius Harvey, Florida Times-Union
Coming off their most thrilling victory this season, the Jacksonville Jaguars (4-7) are set to face off against a very similar opponent in the Detroit Lions (4-7). The trip to Detroit this week begins a two-week road trip for the Jaguars as they face off against the Tennessee Titans a week later in Week 14.

Still, what happened against the Baltimore Ravens last week was nothing short of remarkable. The team defeated Baltimore by one point, 28-27, on a two-point conversion to end the game. It was something that Jacksonville has never done before in its history.

The excitement that has radiated off of the team is palpable this week. Their confidence hasn't wavered much this season, but it has been tested by the tune of six one-score defeats. Earning a victory over one of the best teams within the AFC on Sunday validated a lot of what Jaguars players expected of themselves this year.

In any event, you've asked and I have the answers for this week's Fan Friday as Jacksonville gets set to head up to Detroit, Michigan to take on the Lions.

Note: To submit questions, stay tuned to my Twitter page at @Demetrius82 or email me directly at dsharvey@gannett.com.

Skyler from Orlando, Fla.

Question: Regardless of the outcome of this game, which team do you think has a brighter future?

Demetrius: This is a tough one. I believe the Lions are a much better team than they're given credit for, and that has been seen through the past few weeks, including a close loss against the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving Day.

Jacksonville is an incredibly similar team, too. Both squads have youth, and an energized head coach — though Dan Campbell is less experienced than Pederson.

They have young leadership and offenses that can beat you in multiple ways. For now, I think Jacksonville inherently has the better future, though, and that's thanks to the quarterback position.

Jefferson Everett from Jacksonville, Fla.

Q: Since we are playing Detroit this week, I want to know who you think is a better No. 2 wide receiver, DJ Chark or Zay Jones?

D: This is a hindsight question. It's easy to say that Zay Jones is the better of the two if you compare their stats. The question has been posed because Jacksonville lost Chark to the Lions via free agency in March. Chark was coming off of a season-ending injury and Jacksonville opted to go in another direction.

The direction they went in was to sign both Jones and WR Christian Kirk. Both players have paid off. Thus far this season, Jones has accounted for 58 receptions for 562 yards and a touchdown. Chark has hauled in just nine catches for 114 yards and two touchdowns for Detroit through five games this year.

Chark has the speed over Jones and perhaps some more big-play ability, but consistency-wise, I think Jones has proven he's better in that department.

Jason from Portland, OR

Q: What’s the progress on Shaq’s injury? Do you think he’ll suit up again as a Jaguar?

D: There has been no official status update in regard to Shaq Griffin's back injury and availability for the remainder of the season. He was placed on the team's reserve/injured list following the team's game against the New York Giants (which he was inactive for).

He is eligible to be put on the designated-to-return list this week, but that move has yet to be made.

For now, it would be a surprise to see Griffin back anytime soon, and even if he does come back, I doubt that he would be handed the keys to the starting cornerback position right away.

Felix from Ulm, Germany

Q: Was this a one-game adaptation to the Ravens or do you think they use more three safety sets and/or rotate more at safety? I always thought Andrew Wingard was a better player than he’s thought to be.

D: Hi Felix! Great question and I believe it is a one-game adaptation the Jaguars used specifically for the Ravens. Now, they could do something similar against the Tennessee Titans to slow down their run game and running back Derrick Henry, but it is not likely they do the same, three-safety look that we saw heavy usage of against Baltimore.

The game plan changes from week to week and Jacksonville had a solid one on Sunday. It would be a surprise to see more heavy fronts again this week, but you never know considering how old-school the Lions' offense is under Campbell. Also, kudos to Andrew Wingard, he's played well when asked.

Asa Waggoner from Fresno, Ca.

Q: I am a creature of habit and superstition. Since I asked last week and the Jags win a thriller, I have to ask another question. Do you think Etienne catches that JaMycal Hasty touchdown?

D: Interesting question, Asa. It's hard to say. Etienne has had a couple of drops this season, but I don't know why he wouldn't have been able to catch the one that Hasty caught on Sunday for the team's first touchdown of the day.

I will say, though, if Etienne was in the contest, perhaps Baltimore gives him a bit more respect than Hasty, who had never caught a touchdown pass in his NFL career.

Chris from Jacksonville, Fla.

Q: What is the current mood in the building? Are they excited, hopeful, or disappointed the season hasn’t gone quite as they hoped after starting 2-1?

D: Hi Chris, thanks for writing in! The mood in the Jaguars' locker room is fantastic as it has been throughout the course of the season. Of course, the team has had its down moments, losing five games in a row there can make a bad situation feel worse. But, there hasn't been any sign of the team giving up or mailing it in.

They've consistently been optimistic and felt they were close — that's a positive sign and indicative of the type of coaching staff the Jaguars have at the moment.

Demetrius Harvey is the Jacksonville Jaguars reporter for the Florida Times-Union. You can follow him on Twitter at @Demetrius82 .

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Fan Friday: Answering your questions about the Jaguars' matchup against the Lions in Week 13

