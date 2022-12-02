Needy Fund aids woman after COVID requires time off from work

A Centerville woman, who has diabetes, needed to take additional time off of work due to the threat of new COVID-19 strains.

But, she then found herself needing help with her mortgage payment.

The woman works in retail and does not qualify for help from public assistance programs because she earns too much money.

Cape Cod neighbors in need:Needy Fund kicks off holiday season fundraiser

Making ends meet became a struggle. In addition to these challenges, she had four deaths in her family in the last two years.

The Cape Cod Times Needy Fund provided assistance with her mortgage payment.

More about the Needy Fund

Many human service agencies offer assistance to those in need, but the Cape Cod Times Needy Fund has been helping with a host of immediate, short-term emergencies such as food, rent, medical costs and other basic expenses since 1936. In 2022 the Needy Fund received more than 7,500 requests for assistance as of November and provided direct financial assistance to more than 4,000 clients.

No cash is given to Needy Fund recipients. Instead, the nonprofit pays vendors through a voucher program. The case described above was provided by the Needy Fund on the condition of anonymity.

Last year's total:Cape Cod Times Needy Fund campaign raises $1.62M, exceeding goal

How to donate to the Needy Fund

Donations, which are tax-deductible, may be made at needyfund.org. Checks also can be made payable to the Cape Cod Times Needy Fund and mailed to Cape Cod Times Needy Fund, P.O. Box 36, Hyannis, MA 02601.

How to get Needy Fund assistance

Those needing assistance may contact the Needy Fund at 508-778-5661 or 800-422-1446.

Questions can be emailed to info@needyfund.org. The Needy Fund is also on Facebook (facebook.com/NeedyFund) and Twitter (@NeedyFund).

Total Contributions to Date: $249,563.62

E. Lee Drinane;$2,500

Susan & Joe Finnemore;$1,000

Robert Lingeman;$1,000

James and Jeanne Longo;$1;000

Stanley Kaczynski and Theresa Cummings;$1,000

Patricia and Jonathan Stott;$1,000

Frank and Marie Fortunato;$1,000

Anonymous;$1,000

John and Anne Oliver;$750

Cape Cod Coastal Realty,LLC;$500

Robert and Doris David;$500

Anonymous;$500

Stanley Nowak;$500

Kenneth and Lilla Robinson;$500

Regina Mullen;$500

James Kowalski;$500

Anonymous;$400

Bob Friese;$300

Marti and Mike Sekerak;$300

Patti and Andy Machado;$300

In memory of Bill and Lorraine Finkel from HJM Realty,LLC;$250

Stephanie G. Wall,M.D.;$250

In loving memory of Kath and Maud Ann Kirk from Paul and Gail K.;$250

In memory of Louis Rosado,Jr. and Jennifer Rosado;$250

Stephen and Deirdre Burke;$250

M. Virginia Waterman-Casey;$250

Anonymous;$250

Betsy Lessig;$250

David and Lucy Banner;$100

Anonymous;$100

John Crook;$200

In memory of Carolyn Keating;$100

Anonymous;$100

Patricia Driscoll;$200

Phyllis M. MacIntyre;$50

God Bless America;$100

Elsa Norman;$25

Phil and Beverly Johnston;$100

In memory of Susan West Babcock from your loving family ;$103

Foster Furcolo;$200

Carolyn Richardson;$50

Paul and Marilyn;$100

Anonymous;$100

Dan and Jane Kunhardt;$103

Dee McGrath and Jim Wisner;$50

Buzz & Tish Friend;$100

Victoria Hampton;$25

Brian and Susan Abbott;$200

In memory of Lawrence R. Holmes;$200

In memory of Chad Cerulli from Mom and Dad;$50

Anonymous;$200

In memory of Shawna DeMello Dennery;$100

In memory of Joseph Langway and John Hopkins;$100

In memory of Susan McLellan;$50

In memory of Kristin A. Johnson;$100

Steven and Susan Bissonnette;$200

Tom and Marcia VanderVoort;$200

Joan G. Hensler;$25

Pat Foley;$25

Anonymous;$100

Ellen M. Evans;$100

David and Susan Sheinkopf;$50

John and Pauline Sherman;$200

Anonymous;$25

Sandra J. Perry;$100

Anonymous;$100

Edward and M. Elizabeth Mason;$100

Arthur N. King;$100

In memory of Donna and John Vincent Calabrese;$25

Robert and Theresa Dollak;$100

Peter and Kathleen Holcombe;$50

William and Chip Diniak;$100

Carolyn H. Weeks;$100

Anonymous;$200

Anonymous;$25

Richard Boyden;$103

Robert and Kathy Corradi;$100

Charles and Judith Lewis;$100

In memory of David Coupal from Peggy Coupal;$25

Carol and Bruce Barnard;$50

Mary Nazarian;$25

Steve and Elizabeth Robbins;$200

In memory of Grace and Cal;$100

In memory of Jeanette Mann;$100

Eleanor Quealey;$200

Robert and Paula George;$50

Kathy and Brian Shanahan;$50

Marilyn Grannemann and Lee Avery;$100

In honor of Becky King;$100

Daniel and Frances Disenso;$50

Linda and William Lord;$50

Anonymous;$100

Eric Gordon and Carole Hebb;$200

Pamela l Flynn;$25

In memory of Florence and Harold George and Jeanine and Joseph Morvan from Linda and Lloyd George ;$100

In memory of Paula Mazzotti and Elsa Supley from Victor and Liz Mazzotti;$200

In thanks for blessings of family and friends from Tom and Sue Carey;$100

Carol McCabe;$50

George & Jane Howe;$25

In memory of Beverly Boudreau by Steve Flynn;$200

Lewis and Maureen Andujar;$50

Paul and Michele Smith;$100

In memory of Margaret M. Lewis from Warren Lewis;$100

In memory of Robert and Margaret Dilzer ;$25

William and Patricia Thomas;$50

Charlene and James Miller;$25

In memory of Dad and Mom;$100

Andre and Carlene Duprey;$50

Byron and Linda Fulcher;$100