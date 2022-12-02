Opinion: Some conservative women support abortion rights

The Daily Memphian welcomes a diverse range of views from guest columnists on topics of local interest and impact. Columns are subject to editorial review and editing for length and clarity. If you’re interested in having a guest column considered by The Daily Memphian, email Eric Barnes .

People stereotype Republicans all of the time. That Republicans are all Christians. That they are all white. That they live in the country, that they live in the suburbs, that they live in the penthouses in the city’s tall towers. That all are a bunch of “_________________.” (Fill in the blank with rich people, sexists, lawyers, rednecks, etc.)

However, the truth is I have met Republicans from all creeds, races, genders, sexual orientations and communities as well as those who practice religions such as Judaism, Christianity, Islam, Sikhism, Hinduism and those who don’t believe in a higher power at all.

Those are just some of the Republicans I have met personally, so you know there are even more in the mix and match of life with my “Girl Raised In The South” experience. This GRITS experience has shaped my views on women’s rights or lack thereof in certain situations. Is medical freedom a right? Is liberty? What are the beliefs of a Republican anyway?

Most define Republicans as being for economic libertarianism and a low degree of government interference. They are typically large supporters of the private sector, of individual freedoms, of the right to bear arms, and of a strong military to provide peace. Most are promoters of state and local rights and, finally, less federal regulations. Additionally, the party is socially conservative and claims to be a proponent of religious freedom. All that sounds good to me!

“ The United States is not a theocracy, so why do lawmakers even get a say in medical rights? ”

But since the GOP is generally “pro-life” and opposes the legal right to abortion, religion doubles back and re-enters into the conversation. When it comes to abortion, the “individual freedom” over your body is “too free” in the opinion of many conservatives, even if a person was raped or if giving birth would cause death to the mother.

The United States is not a theocracy, so why do lawmakers even get a say in medical rights? Conservatives, despite giving lip service to religious freedom and individual freedoms, continue to want all abortion to be illegal based on personal religious reasons.

I’m not alone as a conservative who wants women’s health care rights. I’m not the only one pointing out the how perception of Republicans’ stance on abortion might not be the reality. According to a Pew Research poll, half of Republicans are generally in favor of abortion being legal in most circumstances .

In every presidential election since 1980, the proportion of eligible female adults who voted has exceeded the proportion of eligible male adults who voted. One would think politicians would court this vote. One would think politicians would crave this vote. And yet they do the absolute opposite politically.

Right now, women — even conservative women — are extremely vexed with politicians. These politicians do not seem to understand that women, all women, whether Christian, conservatives, or not, demand to have the right over their own bodies and for their daughters to have the right over their own bodies. And these women will fight in the form of voting or not voting in order to claim that right.

So many women have told me that they left blank certain Republican races on the ballot rather than vote for those Republican candidates or their opponents. Basically, their words were, “I am not voting for that person, even though I am a Republican, because I don’t believe this candidate has women’s best interests at heart.”

Women feel unheard. This is a big reason why voter turnout is low. Because people who don’t have a platform to protest just give up and don’t vote. They do this because of the attitude that: “We don’t care if you’re raped; we can’t/won’t do anything about this even as crime skyrockets, but you have to have this child and listen to us about your rights, and you have no rights that we do not approve.”

Most women get that this is not simply about running to get abortions. It’s about legislators controlling the system, their health care, their bodies, their lives. I don’t want anyone to have to have an abortion.

But I certainly don’t think it’s my place or any randomly elected or appointed man’s place — especially one that doesn’t even understand women’s anatomy — to decide on health care for all women. Or to legally punish them.

Did you know that the national rape-related pregnancy rate is 5.0% per rape among victims of reproductive age (aged 12 to 45), according to National Library of Medicine ? Among adult women an estimated 32,101 pregnancies result from rape each year. Only 11.7% of the victims received immediate medical attention. And almost half the victims (47.1%) received no rape-related medical attention.

“ So many women have told me ... ‘I am not voting for that person, even though I am a Republican, because I don’t believe this candidate has women’s best interests at heart. ’ ”

Adolescents aged 14-17 were by far the most likely to be sexually victimized ; nearly one in six (16.3%) was victimized in the past year.

When someone’s 12-year-old is raped, I don’t feel the decision on whether that child will have an abortion should be a public referendum. It’s a private decision. Why should the child even have to visit a physician to document risks and go through more testimonials bringing up the same trauma?

Even if the sex was “consensual minor sex” between, for example, a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old, there is still emotional trauma for a girl, where often the girl is shamed and ridiculed while the boy might even be celebrated. The trauma of having to make this decision is hurt enough. It’s a private decision. It’s nobody’s business. Do you believe in reproductive coercion or medical freedom?

Plan B and other forms of birth control have significantly reduced abortions. Imagine if schools here actually taught sex education about pregnancy prevention. In 2020, 80.9% of abortions were performed at less than 9 weeks’ gestation, and nearly all (93.1%) were performed at less than 13 weeks’ gestation .

If you want to research ensoulment and religious beliefs, many religions — including forms of Christianity — believe there was no soul attached to the fetus that early. Are frozen embryos frozen souls? There are possibly millions of embryos that have been abandoned and could be discarded. So is that abortion?

We do not have a state religion. These are not decisions for lawmakers to decide. But they can decide to provide education to prevent pregnancy.

I interviewed a woman in her 40s that had been abducted and raped as a teen. She was held for more than six hours in the dark. Since she couldn’t identify her rapist, she beat the odds and was released alive.

She described to me her years of living in terror afterwards. Her relief of not being pregnant was huge, as she was spared the decision of what to do in such a case. Describing the incident to me, she became emotional as she said if she had been pregnant there was no way she could have had this monster’s child, that she would have aborted it or died first. Heartbreakingly, this is the case for many women.

Let me say again, I don’t want anyone to have an abortion. But it’s not my place or any legislator’s place to decide that for a 13-year-old. It’s a decision for her, her parents and her doctor. And that’s true for any woman; it’s her and her doctor’s place to make these decisions.

These laws limiting abortion are a slap in the face for the medical community as well. Laws that impede the freedom of physicians to provide care using their best medical judgment are contrary to human rights. Thirty percent of women raped by their intimate partner encountered reproductive coercion. Read that again. These are situations where men make women sex slaves, forcing them to bear children.

Lawmakers are condoning this right here in the U.S. Being denied medical care to save your life, or being denied mental care to save you from a life of misery or abuse, is definitely denying women their rights.

Again, there are many stereotypes about Republicans. It’s time for those elected to stop believing stereotypes and start paying attention. Sometimes voters speak with silence.