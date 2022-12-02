Campbell Clinic's Arlington location to cut down patient travel

Campbell Clinic is making some big expansion moves, including a new location in Arlington, converting a former OrthoOne facility.

The Arlington clinic is just one of several new satellite offices for Campbell. The medical provider also has opened new locations in East Memphis and Olive Branch. The Arlington outlet is at 11851 Will Harris Drive fronting Airline Road.

“We’ve been looking at the Arlington market for quite some time now,” Campbell Clinic CEO Dan Shumate said. “It’s an exciting place. There’s certainly a lot of growth there. We get a lot of patients from that area.”

Following recent locations in East Memphis and Olive Branch, Campbell Clinic has opened a new office in Arlington at 11851 Will Harris Drive. (Michael Waddell/Special to The Daily Memphian)

He points out that previously patients from Arlington drove to Germantown or Collierville for a Campbell Clinic location.

“Part of our philosophy is trying to meet the patients where they are and provide better access points so that people can receive the care they need without having to drive an hour to get it,” Shumate said.

He cites important factors for expanding there, like the Arlington Community Schools district, Ford’s BlueOval City planned about 15 miles east in Haywood County and a new Baptist Memorial Health Care emergency department opening soon across the street from Campbell’s new Arlington site.

“We pull from all the way over into Nashville at times, and the closest spot where you could come to see us had been either Collierville or Germantown,” Shumate said. “So this was kind of a natural move for us to be able to extend out and provide an opportunity not only for patients to come in and see a physician but also to offer physical therapy.”

Campbell Clinic does surgery on patients from 27 different states on average in a given year. Patients come through referrals and from situations like accidents on Interstate 40, where patients are taken to Regional One Health or Methodist Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, which Campbell Clinic covers exclusively from an orthopedic standpoint.

“But many times, we also get patients who live out either in the suburbs of Memphis or out in the rural outlying communities. They have surgery, but they want a more convenient place to do their physical therapy,” Shumate said.

Traditional breaks, sprains and strains and trauma-related incidents are the typical things handled by Campbell Clinic. Elective surgeries happen at the clinic’s surgery centers downtown and in Germantown, while services in Arlington include physician visits, X-rays, applying casts and physical therapy.

Campbell Clinic bought the building for the new clinic in Arlington from OrthoOne, and very little work was needed to get it ready for operations. The approximate cost of acquiring the building and opening the clinic was $3 million.

“We’re already looking from an architectural standpoint at expanding the building so that we can accommodate more patients in the future,” Shumate said.

Arlington Mayor Mike Wissman, an EMT for the Memphis Fire Department, has children active in youth sports. He has seen his share of ortho-related injuries.

“Any time you have a bunch of sports and a young community like we do, to have that access close by in town and be able to be seen promptly at the right level of care is a great asset for everyone,” Wissman said.

During his sons’ sports careers, they have visited orthopedic clinics and minor meds several times for X-rays and treatment.

“So it’s definitely a plus if you have something like that five minutes from you versus having to drive 30 minutes across town, especially depending on the level of trauma,” Wissman said.