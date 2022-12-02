ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madonna Learning Center is now in the candy business and offering a sweet deal

By Jennifer Biggs
 3 days ago

This week trainees from the Madonna Learning Center have been busy with the sweet job of making and packaging pans and pans of toffee — plus more — for the Shoemaker Financial Christmas Pop-up Shop on Friday, Dec. 2.

“This is dark chocolate,” said trainee Rachel Krug as she pulled pieces from a bin. “Everyone loves dark chocolate, but I like milk chocolate, too. I’m not picky.”

Krug is one of the special needs adults who is part of the center’s Continuing Education Class, which prepares students 18 and older to work.

“We have students from 18 up to 47, and our purpose is to prepare them for an independent life,” said Jo Gilbert, CEO of Madonna Learning Center.

There’s considerably more to the program, but right now, toffee is front and center. Madonna now owns Bluff City Toffee, which was started by Stephanie Upshaw in 2016.

Libi Aldrich puts the finishing touches on gift bags. Besides toffee, the program makes toffee popcorn, macadamia nut candies, and butter toffee cookies. (Patrick Lantrip/The Daily Memphian)

It was a gift of sorts, a holiday blessing that happened to coincide with a very busy time of year.

“We bought it through a gift from a generous donor,” Gilbert said.

On Wednesday, Gilbert and two instructors were at the East Memphis Bluff City Toffee retail store along with three trainees, prepping for Friday’s market and getting gift baskets ready for corporate gifts.

They took over the business at the beginning of November, and between the buzz of the sale and the giving season, they’ve been busy but having a good time, too.

“We already had our holiday market, and they had so much fun, selling the toffee and talking to everyone about it,” Gilbert said.

It’s not just toffee (though it’s very good toffee, and that would be plenty). The trainees at Bluff City Toffee also make toffee popcorn (which will also be for sale at the Shoemaker Pop-up), macadamia nut candies, and butter toffee cookies, made from the trimmings when the toffee is cut in squares for packing.

And that’s just part of Madonna’s training program.

Trainee Libi Aldrich loads up gift bags of toffee. Bluff City Toffee products and other local vendors will be at the Shoemaker Financial Christmas Pop-up Shop on Friday, Dec. 2. (Patrick Lantrip/The Daily Memphian)

“We have trainees at assisted living facilities, hotels, restaurants like Corky’s and the Collierville Commissary, and we’re always looking for new opportunities,” Gilbert said.

They also have a commercial kitchen at the Germantown campus, where they run the Monarch Market.

There the students cook a variety of meals and dishes that can be ordered online and picked up at the campus.

Elisabeth Ann Neel’s specialty is her meatballs.

“I make them with grape jelly and chili sauce,” she said.

Krug’s favorite dish to make is the chicken spectacular.

“It’s rice and cream of celery, cream of mushroom, pimentos, and, of course, chicken, diced chicken,” she said. “And green beans.”

They’re also proud of their dips — onion, zesty sausage, Buffalo chicken and more — as well as soups and scones.

The school is for both intellectually disabled children and adults, but the work programs are for adults.

Trainee Elisabeth Ann Neel measures out servings of toffee. Madonna Learning Center has training programs not only in Bluff City Toffee but also in organizations, hotels and restaurants. (Patrick Lantrip/The Daily Memphian)

In addition to the Bluff City Toffee products, the training program plans to offer plates and other pottery, like a signature pinch pot called an elbow bowl, at the Shoemaker Pop-up. Any of the products can also be bought online at the Madonna Learning Center website .

Bluff City Toffee is at 5160 Sanderlin Ave., Suite 5, and is open Tuesday and Thursday, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., and by appointment.

The Shoemaker Financial Market is 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Friday, Dec. 2, at Shoemaker Financial, 2176 West St. in Germantown. Other items for sale there include products from Prima’s Bakery and Boutique, The Mighty Olive, Janey Bee Jams, 901 Drift and more.

