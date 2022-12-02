Read full article on original website
Related
Body of ‘Green Book’ actor Frank Vallelonga Jr. found dumped in Bronx
“Green Book” actor Frank Vallelonga Jr. has been identified as the likely overdose victim whose body was found dumped in the Bronx, police said Thursday. The 60-year-old actor’s corpse was discovered outside a sheet-metal manufacturing factory in Hunts Point early Monday after being tossed out of a vehicle, cops said. His cause of his death is still being determined, but preliminary findings point to an overdose, law enforcement sources told The Post. The actor is the namesake son of the Copacabana bouncer — known as “Tony Lip” — who was portrayed by Viggo Mortensen in the “Green Book” film, which tells the true story of...
Aspiring Bronx actor beat his wife with a hammer before death plunge: police
An aspiring actor was a real-life killer who beat his wife with a hammer before tossing her from a sixth-story Bronx window — and then jumping to his death, police sources said. Mother of two Ornela Shehi, 28, died from blunt force trauma in the brutal August homicide/suicide, where one of the kids was heard wailing “Mom! Mom!” by neighbors in the Morris Park building. Her husband, Florind ...
Famed Actor Found Dead Outside Factory
"Sopranos" and "Green Book" actor Frank Vallelonga Jr. has been found dead after his body was reportedly dumped near a sheet metal factory in New York, The Hollywood Reporter reports.
Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch
Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
Dad of Bronx kids allegedly butchered by mom struggling to speak after horror, pal says
The Bronx dad who discovered the bodies of his two young sons at a city homeless shelter is so distraught that he is struggling to even speak, a family friend told The Post on Monday. “He ain’t saying words,” the pal said outside the Echo Place shelter in Mount Hope. “Just shakin’ his head to some stuff, like if you ask if he wants something to eat, and you ask like 10 times.” He said the distraught dad, Columbus Canada, 31, then only shakes his head to indicate no. Canada found the butchered bodies of his boys, Deshawn Fleming, 3, and 11-month-old...
John Leguizamo calls Steven Seagal a 'horrible human' and said he based his 'washed up' character in 'The Menu' on him
Leguizamo once said watching Steven Seagal film his death scenes in "Executive Decision" was a "fantasy" in a 2012 interview with the AV Club.
OK! Magazine
Wendy Williams Barely Able To Walk, Begs For Assistance While Entering Her New York Apartment
Fans have once again voiced their concern for Wendy Williams. In a shocking video shared to Instagram on Sunday, November 27, the former host of The Wendy Williams Show struggled to walk and begged for assistance as she made her way into her New York City penthouse. "Hey Wendy, how ya doin'?" the camera man asked a wobbly Williams, to which she replied, "Fine. Thanks. Can I have your hand, please? Can I have your hand? Somebody's hand!""WENDY WILLIAMS' FRIEND REVEALS AILING FORMER TALK SHOW HOST IS 'STRONGER' AFTER CHECKING INTO REHABThe ex daytime diva almost completely lost her...
RadarOnline
Irene Cara's Autopsy Complete, Singer's Body Released To Funeral Home That Her Family Chose
Singer Irene Cara's autopsy has been completed, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal, and her body has been released to the funeral home her loved ones selected. The Pinellas County Medical Examiner in Largo, Florida, confirmed the news to RadarOnline.com on Wednesday.At this time, her cause of death has yet to be disclosed to the public. Now that her examination is completed, the report will provide answers once the results come in.The Academy Award-winning actress' publicist, Judith A. Moose, previously announced the news of her passing on November 25, confirming Cara died in her Florida home. "Please share your thoughts and memories...
Lap-dancing NYPD cop Vera Mekuli poses as villainess in sexy shots
Those are some arresting photos! Bronx rookie cop Vera Mekuli, who made headlines last year when she gave a lap dance to a superior at a holiday party, is melting Instagram with sizzling snaps dressed like DC comics bad girl Harley Quinn. Wearing harlequin makeup, fishnet stockings and carrying an oversized mallet just like the anti-hero, 27-year-old Mekuli posed next to her black Subaru WRX STI. In one image, she stands in front of the car looking back at the camera and in another she is squatting down at the rear of the Subaru, which is outfitted with a spoiler. Mekuli posted three...
Popculture
John Stamos Reveals Death of Barry Keenan, Who Kidnapped Frank Sinatra Jr.
The mastermind behind the 1963 kidnapping of Frank Sinatra, Jr. has died. Actor John Stamos confirmed such in a social media post. He says Barry Keenan penned a letter to him detailing his decision to take his own life. Just days after JFK's November 1963 assassination, Keenan led Frank a 19-year-old Frank Jr. out of his hotel room in Lake Tahoe at gunpoint. He held him for ransom in an LA home, demanding $240,000 from his superstar father. Keenan and his co-conspirators got their money, but were quickly arrested soon after Frank Jr.'s release, and later convicted in a widely covered court case. The story is now the subject of a new podcast, Snatching Sinatra.
NME
Dumbledore actor Richard Harris once found by his son with “face in pound of cocaine”
Richard Harris was once found with his face in cocaine by one of his sons, according to a new documentary. Harris, who died in 2002 at the age of 72 from cancer, had been open about his hedonistic lifestyle in the 1960s and early 1970s, which involved excessive intake of cocaine and alcohol. In 1978, Harris gave up drugs after almost dying from a cocaine overdose.
The Last Living Castmember of ‘the Honeymooners’ Turned 98 in October
Joyce Randolph turned 98 years old in October 2022. The actor famous for her role in 'The Honeymooners' is still happy to talk about the notable role.
Chuck Berry Paid out $1.2 Million After He Was Caught Installing Bathroom Cameras in His Restaurants
Chuck Berry made many happy with his music, but his legacy isn't untarnished. The late artist was sued following a major scandal.
John Lennon’s killer Mark David Chapman says he murdered beloved Beatle for fame: ‘Evil in my heart’
Mark David Chapman, who murdered John Lennon in 1980, was denied parole a 12th time in August of this year. His next parole board appearance is scheduled for February 2024.
James Arness’ Cause of Death and His Last Words to ‘Gunsmoke’ Fans
Here's 'Gunsmoke' actor James Arness' cause of death and the heartfelt final words that he left for his longtime fans.
Salma Hayek Once Tried and Failed to Avoid Kissing Kevin James in Their Comedy Film
Although they were great friends, Salma Hayek admitted that she was reluctant about making out with co-star Kevin James on the big screen.
Judge Judy Says Former Neighbor Justin Bieber Used to Avoid Her Because He's 'Scared to Death of Me'
It's safe to say Justin Bieber probably isn't keeping former neighbor Judge Judy Sheindlin on his holiday greetings list. The TV judge, who used to live beside the "Ghost" singer, claimed he used to be terrified of her after she spoke publicly about his teen years. Judge Judy, 80, explained how she knew Bieber, now 28, was fearful of her.
Popculture
Aaron Carter Cause of Death: Coroner's Office Offers Update
Fans are reeling from the death of Aaron Carter, and now the L.A. coroner has offered an update on the singer's cause of death. According to Deadline, the Los Angeles County Medical-Examiner Coroner's office has confirmed Carter was pronounced dead at 11:14 AM Saturday, Nov. 5. The former child pop-star was reportedly found unresponsive in a bathtub at his Lancaster, California home.
"Ghostbusters" Star Dies
Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
Bob McGrath, Sesame Street Veteran of Nearly Five Decades, Dead at 90
Bob McGrath, Sesame Street actor, singer, musician and children’s author, died Sunday. He was 90 years old. His family confirmed the news on Facebook writing, “Hello Facebook friends. The McGrath family has some sad news to share. Our father Bob McGrath, passed away today. He died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family.” McGrath was one of the original and longest-standing human stars of Sesame Street, appearing on the show from 1969-2017. He starred in a total of 460 episodes over the course of 47 seasons, serving as an educator and musician. He performed many of the show’s original songs including “People...
NJ.com
NJ
231K+
Followers
135K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0