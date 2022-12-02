Read full article on original website
Related
cryptopotato.com
Litecoin Soars 9% Daily, is $100 Next? (LTC Price Analysis)
Litecoin continues to move higher with a total disregard for the current bear market. Could this be the start of a broader recovery?. Litecoin’s price action is getting closer to deleting a lot of the losses marked throughout the ongoing bear market, and it’s on its way to testing another critical resistance at $95. Bulls seem to be in complete control at the time of this writing.
cryptopotato.com
DOGE Soars 6%, BTC Stuck at $17K Amid Low Trading Volumes (Weekend Watch)
Dogecoin is the best performer from the larger-cap alts, while CELO and NEXO have gained the most from the mid-caps. As it typically happens during the weekend, the trading volumes have gone down, which results in little-to-no price movements for BTC. Most altcoins are in a similar position, with a...
cryptopotato.com
Multiple SBF Appearances, Fed Chair Speech, and Market Bounce: The Week’s Crypto Recap
Sam Bankman-Fried appeared on a few occasions this week, leaving more questions than answers. Fed Chair Powell hinted at incoming hikes while the market managed to recover a bit. The past seven days were filled with a lot of information as the situation around FTX keeps unraveling. The former CEO...
cryptogazette.com
Important Ethereum Competitor Gets Ready For Massive Rally
It’s been just revealed that an Ethereum competitor is getting ready for a massive rally. Check out the latest reports below. A really popular crypto analyst is predicting that one Ethereum (ETH) rival is setting up for an epic surge. This is reportedly bound to happen even after outperforming the broader crypto markets over the last few days.
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Remains Calm at $17K After Latest US Job Report (Weekend Watch)
The US job report, which beat expectations, didn’t result in massive price movements for BTC as it has done in the past. The latest US job report brought some brief volatility for bitcoin, but the asset remained calm overall, around $17,000. Most altcoins are also quite stagnant now, and...
cryptopotato.com
How Wide Does FTX Contagion Spread? The Affected Companies So Far
Apart from crashing the crypto market, FTX’s catastrophe prompted severe financial losses for multiple firms. The collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX will go down as one of the darkest moments in crypto’s history. The company experienced severe liquidity issues in November and couldn’t honor the withdrawal requests of its customers.
3 Unparalleled Stocks to Buy That Have Never Been This Cheap
These three leading companies are ripe for the picking and may never be this cheap again.
CNN Fear & Greed Index In 'Greed' Zone After November Jobs Data
The CNN Money Fear and Greed index remained in the "Greed" zone following the release of nonfarm payrolls data. Labor data released Friday showed nonfarm payrolls increased by 263,000 in November, higher than market estimates of 200,000. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell recently suggested the central bank could begin easing...
cryptopotato.com
Tether Responds to Media FUD Regarding Rising Loan Risk
The world’s largest stablecoin issuer, Tether, has responded to the latest round of mainstream media FUD (fear, uncertainty, and doubt). On Dec. 1, the Wall Street Journal published another attack on the crypto industry, targeting Tether this time. The outlet claims that the company has “increasingly been lending its...
cryptopotato.com
MEXC Global Becomes 1st Exchange to Launch a Zero Maker Fee Event for Futures Orders
In September of this year, blockchain media outlet, Cointelegraph reported that cryptocurrency trading platform MEXC has ranked as the world’s top liquidity provider. Recently, MEXC announced the growth of its contract businesses, and its average daily trading volume has reached an increase of 1,200%. [Users first, MEXC’s Changing for...
cryptopotato.com
Solana-Based NFT Marketplace Magic Eden Launches Tool to Enforce Creator Royalties
In recent times, several NFT marketplaces had either rejected such fees or made them optional for traders to pay. The non-fungible token (NFT) space may have been spared the brunt of the catastrophic fall of FTX, but the battle for market share continues. Amidst the chaos, Magic Eden – the most popular marketplace for Solana NFTs – announced the launch of a new tool that will enforce royalties on all new collections that opt-in.
cryptopotato.com
Japanese Customers’ Cash and Crypto not Part of FTX Japan’s Estate, Will Resume Withdrawals
FTX Japan set to resume customer withdrawals as cash and crypto stored on the platform are not part of the company’s estate. The Japanese arm of the troubled cryptocurrency exchange FTX is set to resume customer withdrawals after scoring important clarifications with Japan’s Financial Services Authority. According to...
cryptopotato.com
Zipmex Sees Buyout Offer of $100M as it Secures Creditor Protection: Report
Zipmex was reportedly still in “advanced talks” for a potential rescue deal last month. Embattled cryptocurrency exchange Zipmex is all set to be acquired by V Ventures, a subsidiary of Thoresen Thai Agencies Pcl, for $100 million. The venture capital fund is reportedly offering $30 million in cash, and the rest will be paid in crypto tokens.
cryptopotato.com
Alameda Covered a $1 Billion Loss for FTX in 2021 (Report)
Alameda lost hundreds of millions covering a client’s unusually large margin position on an obscure token in April 2021. FTX’s sister trading desk, Alameda Research, bailed out the exchange before it suffered a possible $1 billion trade loss in early 2021. This news comes amid claims from former...
cryptopotato.com
Coinbase CEO: Even The Most Gullible People Should Not Believe SBF
Coinbase’s chief executive doesn’t buy SBF’s story about the missing $8 billion. Samuel Bankman-Fried took Do Kwon’s spot by becoming the most talked-about and arguably hated person in the cryptocurrency industry in November when his empire collapsed, and the community found out about his dirty laundry.
cryptopotato.com
Indian CBDC Fails to Impress Bankers in Initial Trials: Report
The country launched an e-rupee pilot for the wholesale segment on November 1. The initial excitement among Indian bankers over the launch of a central bank-sponsored digital rupee seems to be fizzling out. They find it adding to their paper and accounting work without bringing any significant benefits over the existing procedures.
cryptopotato.com
Indian Crypto Association Seeks Relief from High Taxes
As budget consultations are going on, the crypto advocacy group is lobbying to secure concessions from the unfriendly taxes. A prominent Indian cryptocurrency trade body – Bharat Web3 Association (BWA) – has red-flagged the high taxes and regulatory uncertainty in its draft of concerns and recommendations submitted to the Indian Finance Ministry, which is holding consultations in the run-up to the budget for 2023-24.
UK car sales jumped 23.5% in November despite 2023 recession looming – business live
Rolling coverage of the latest economic and financial news, as CBI warns UK faces recession and a lost decade without a government growth plan
cryptopotato.com
The Recent Wave of Mysterious Deaths in Crypto
Amber Group’s Co-Founder – Tiantian Kullander – is the latest crypto entrepreneur to die in mysterious conditions. Tiantian Kullander – Co-Founder of the crypto firm Amber Group – unexpectedly passed away in his sleep at the age of 30. The bear market negatively affected his...
cryptopotato.com
FNCY Launches Own Mainnet With New Tokenomics
Singapore Dec. 2, 2022 – FNCY, the Web3 entertainment platform presented by Metaverse World, a blockchain subsidiary of Netmarble F&C, launches its own mainnet today and they are one step closer to bring the Web3 world where people can enjoy complete access to all forms of entertainment such as games, web-toons, web-novels, K-Pop, metaverse and more to come.
Comments / 0