Read full article on original website
Related
Golf.com
Greg Norman’s next new venture? This Miami-area golf-course design
From his home base in Florida, Greg Norman has been working on a big-money venture, something intended to shake up the golf landscape. Nope, not LIV Golf — a different startup project. This is a golf course, a high-end private club at the heart of a real estate development...
Hurricanes hoping to keep talented Chaminade-Madonna players close to home
While the Hurricanes try to shore up their 2023 recruiting class, the UM staff also has eyes on some of the top players in the 2024 class. It helps that some of that year’s top players are not far from the Miami campus. Chaminade-Madonna prospects Zaquan Patterson, Jeremiah Smith, Joshisa Trader and more helped lead the Lions to their seventh straight trip to the state championship with a ...
Palm Beach County high school football live updates: Apopka at Palm Beach Central
Palm Beach Central is the last high school football team from Palm Beach County!. The Broncos (12-1) host Apopka (10-3) on Friday with a place in the Class 4M state championship game on the line. Keys to the win:Palm Beach Central faces Apopka for place in Class 4M final. More...
U.S. team eliminated from World Cup much to fans dismay at O'Shea's Irish Pub
The World Cup ambitions of the United States men's soccer team ended in a 3-1 loss to the Netherlands. That was a major disappointment for fans who gathered at O'Shea's Irish Pub in downtown West Palm Beach on Saturday morning to watch the game, which was played in Qatar.
Florida high school football state championships matchups set
We now know who all will be playing within the final nine state championship games in the Sunshine State as they title matchups will begin next week at Gene Cox Stadium in Tallahassee and then the following week at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale. With the road to Tallahassee and Fort ...
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Florida
Florida is a state abundant with pizza options and with so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which ones are great. That's why articles like this one published by Food & Wine come in handy. Singling out one pizzeria and deeming it "the best" is no easy feat, but that's exactly what the online media website has done. The article published earlier this year highlights the best pizza in all 50 states and the winner for Florida is Miami's Mister O1. Keep reading to learn more.
Bissli Grill to Open in Boynton Beach
The new restaurant will open with Mediterranean and Kosher Cuisine
What it took for FAU to lure Tom Herman back to college football | D'Angelo
BOCA RATON — Tom Herman was in the press box at North Texas on Labor Day weekend, preparing for his first assignment as an analyst for CBS Sports, when he felt something tugging on his heart. First, it was seeing the students file into the stadium. Then, the band and the cheerleaders. Finally, the pregame...
'It's been horrendous,' Art Week visitors deal with South Florida traffic
MIAMI - Visitors in town for Miami's Art Week are learning what South Florida residents already know. "Traffic has been horrendous we've been spending two hours a day in Ubers it's crazy!" says Kristina Schneider, who's visiting Miami. Schneider like many coming in for Art Week and Art Basel have been hit with long lines of vehicles. Even artists are struggling to make their way around to shows, but they say that's just Miami. "We're pretty much just used to it we come every year so, we know what to expect. Yeah, we know the deal, it's just Miami. I mean you know, it's...
Palm Beach Boat Parade ready to set sail
The 28th annual Marine Industries Association Palm Beach Boat Parade will get underway Saturday Dec. 3 at 6 p.m.
cohaitungchi.com
15 Best Things to Do in Pompano Beach (Florida)
Pompano Beach claims to give you ‘Florida’s Warmest Welcome’ and many locals will tell you that this is one of the friendliest spots in the United States. In recent years Pompano Beach has started to witness something of a second wind, and is experiencing a new surge in domestic tourists who are flocking to this picturesque corner of Florida.
cbs12.com
Winning Fantasy 5 ticket sold at Publix in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A big win at a local grocery store. On Dec. 4, the Florida Lottery announced that a winning ticket was sold in Port St. Lucie. The $204,514.75 prize was sold at the Publix on NW Saint Lucie West Boulevard.
Why FAU football was 'total package' for Tom Herman's coaching return
BOCA RATON — Florida Atlantic introduced Tom Herman as the eighth head coach in the football program’s history on Friday morning just days after parting ways with Willie Taggart. The Owls' loss to Western Kentucky on Nov. 26 kept them short of bowl eligibility for a second straight season, motivating the administration to announce a...
luxury-houses.net
This $6.7 Million Dramatical Resort Style Property in Boca Raton Florida has Exceptional Waterfront Vistas
17951 Lake Estates Drive Home in Boca Raton, Florida for Sale. 17951 Lake Estates Drive, Boca Raton, Florida is a estate style property and residence has exceptional waterfront vistas overlooking the rolling hills of the Arnold Palmer signature east course par five hole. This Home in Boca Raton offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 7,800 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 17951 Lake Estates Drive, please contact Mark Nestler (Phone: 561-212-1517) & John Poletto (Phone: 561-239-0700) at One Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Jensen Beach, FL
The stunning Jensen Beach in Martin County is between West Palm Beach and Fort Pierce on Florida’s Atlantic coast. Initially, it had the title of “Pineapple Capital of the World” and now celebrates the fruit with an annual festival. The Jensen Beach region has become the retail...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Hepatologist Relocates from NYC to Palm Beach County to Join TGH Gastro Group of the Palm Beaches
Sonja K. Olsen, MD, brings world-renowned experience to Tampa General Hospital’s gastroenterological practice on Florida’s East Coast. December 2, 2022 – A board-certified internist, gastroenterologist, and transplant hepatologist has left New York University (NYU) Langone Health to join the Tampa General Hospital (TGH) Gastro Group of the Palm Beaches. Sonja K. Olsen, MD, will serve Palm Beach County patients as the area’s only transplant hepatologist, bringing more than a decade of experience in providing world-class digestive and liver care.
The Sports Card Vault Now Open in Coral Springs
South Florida residents, a new place for gathering and collecting sports memorabilia, is now open in Coral Springs. The Sports Card Vault is a hobby shop that creates a one-of-a-kind experience for sports enthusiasts of all ages. Owner and collector Kevin Barrett has dreamed of opening a local card shop...
Popular Atlantic Avenue Delray Beach Restaurant Cited By Health Inspector
Twelve Violations For “The Office.” Mahi Mahi From Vietnam, Not Florida As Allegedly Stated. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Popular Atlantic Avenue restaurant “The Office” received twelve health code violation notices during its inspection on November 14th. The restaurant was never ordered to close. […]
eastcoasttraveller.com
Miami's Best Hot Dogs at Arbetter's
The menu is simple. Arbetter's offers four types of franks: a chili dog, a corn dog, a monster dog, and a hot dog. The chili dog has a unique recipe. It's a meaty quarter-pound beef dog topped with a sprinkling of shredded cheese, a dash of chili sauce, and a sprinkle of chili powder. It's the perfect meal to satisfy your inner meat lover.
New restaurants: Amar Bakery & Market and Great American Cookies open; Detroit Eats shuts down
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Amar Bakery & Market, Delray Beach The second location of Amar Bakery & Market has opened in downtown Delray Beach. Like the first one in ...
Comments / 0