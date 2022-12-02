Stakhovsky messages players involved in Russian exhibition, shares responses: “It's better to be Instagram clown defending your country, than be a Russian money b*tch”

Read full article on original website
RadarOnline
Vladimir Putin 'Falls Down Stairs' & 'Soils Himself' Inside Moscow Home As His Health Is Questioned Yet Again
Vladimir Putin’s alleged battle with cancer has been called back into question after the Russian leader fell down a set of stairs and “soiled himself” earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night at the 70-year-old leader’s residence in Moscow.According to General SVR, an anti-Putin Telegram channel allegedly run by a former Kremlin spy, Putin fell five steps before landing on his tailbone.Even more surprising is the channel’s claim that Putin “involuntarily defecated” himself as a result of the “cancer affecting his stomach and bowels.”“Three bodyguards helped the president get to the nearest couch...
Russia Finally Slips Up
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made a surprise admission at his annual news conference in Moscow on Thursday.
Fortune
‘This is blood money, pure and simple’: A top aide to Ukraine’s President Zelensky accuses BP of war profiteering with stake in Russian oil firm
A major energy company that pledged to sell its stake in Russia has yet to do so, and a top Ukrainian official just accused it of pocketing millions from the war. British Petroleum is one of the world’s largest oil and gas companies, so when it announced in February that it would sell its 19.75% stake in Russian energy company Rosneft in the wake of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, it held weight.
Ukrainian Docs Saved Orphan Babies From Russians With Fake Medical Records
Ukrainian doctors saved orphaned babies from being deportation by faking their medical records within hours of the Russian invasion in February. Medics at the children’s regional hospital in Kherson told the Associated Press that they altered the documents to make the children seem more unwell than they really were. “We deliberately wrote false information that the children were sick and could not be transported,” said Dr. Olga Pilyarska, head of intensive care. “We were scared that [the Russians] would find out … [but] we decided that we would save the children at any cost.” Local authorities say at least 1,000 Ukrainian kids were snatched from orphanages and schools throughout the city during Moscow’s eight-month occupation, with the children being sent to Russia or Russian-held territories for the children to be raised as Russian families’ own.Read it at Associated Presss
Kamala Harris Is Regal In Black Gown For President Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photos
Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The Vice President arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shouldered black dress. The top portion of the gown featured sparkles that twinkled in the light.
Imprisoned American Paul Whelan in Russian prison hospital, says family
The family of Paul Whelan said the unjustly detained American has been transferred to a Russian prison hospital, confirming the former U.S. Marine is alive but saying they have little information about his health. David Whelan, Paul Whelan’s brother, reportedly released a statement saying the family was able to hold...
tennisuptodate.com
Tsitsipas draws anger on social media after retweeting anti-feminist message before doubling down in own tweet
Stefanos Tsitsipas enraged many fans by retweeting what many perceived as an anti-feminism stance and then he responded. Tsitsipas has been quite outspoken recently in some of his views and often tweets philosophical quotes about many different topics. He retweeted a message that many perceived to be quite anti-feminist. It reads:
Sudanese generals, pro-democracy group sign framework deal
Sudan's ruling generals and the main pro-democracy group have signed a framework deal until elections but key dissenters have stayed out of the agreement
Russia-Ukraine war live: three killed after explosion at Russian airfield; German chancellor warns west to avoid new cold war
Fuel tanker explodes at airfield near Ryazan; Olaf Scholz warns against ‘temptation’ to divide world into blocs
Do you want to be a good member of society? Voting, climate change efforts are a start, survey says
People have a broad idea of being a good member of society, but voting topped the list, said Richard Wike, Pew's global attitudes research director.
Trial of 10 accused over Brussels suicide attacks underway
BRUSSELS — (AP) — More than six years after the deadliest peacetime attack on Belgian soil, the trial of 10 men accused over the suicide bombings at Brussels airport and a subway station started in earnest under high security on Monday. Among the accused is Salah Abdeslam, the...
tennisuptodate.com
Todd Woodbridge believes Canada's Davis Cup win should have an asterisk in the record books - "They shouldn't have even been in the final, they lost in April"
Former Australian tennis player Todd Woodbridge has expressed his disappointment with Canada's title triumph at the Davis Cup, stating that the team did not deserve a second chance in the tournament. Canada was initially knocked out of the team event in the qualifying round, losing 4-0 to the Netherlands earlier...
