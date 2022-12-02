Fritz left frustrated after ATP Awards snub despite exemplary 2022: “"Feel like I could’ve been nominated for most improved”

Read full article on original website
Kim Clijsters, Micheal Russell show support for Taylor Fritz after the American is snubbed of ATP's Most Improved Player of 2022 award nomination
On Thursday, Taylor Fritz made public his disappointment at missing out on a nomination in the Most Improved Player of the Year category at the 2022 ATP Awards. His opinion received endorsements from a few retired players like his current coach Michael Russell, Belgian icon Kim Clijsters and Justin Gimelstob.
Fritz explains reasons behind Diriyah Tennis Cup participation amid sportswashing claims: "I think it’s going to help prepare for the Australian Open and for the rest of the year"
Taylor Fritz will be part of the Diriyah Tennis Cup in Saudi Arabia and he shared his motivation to take part in the controversial event. Like the other participations, Fritz was criticised for taking part in this event due to the country's poor human rights record however Fritz has a clear goal behind it. The event is fielding a really strong field and will offer players a chance to play against some of the best which should be a good way to get ready for high-level tennis:
Federer on ambitions following retirement: “I want to go and play in places I've never been and thank the fans”
Roger Federer has big plans after his retirement as he plans to travel to places where he's never been before and play for the fans. The professional playing days of Roger Federer are over but he won't be completely allergic to tennis courts. It's still something he loves the most and he's planning to stage exhibitions worldwide to thank the fans for supporting him all these years.
"It will most likely be the last time I play in Mexico, Acapulco 2023 is not on my calendar": Nadal plays in Mexico for final time with announcement following South American Tour
Rafael Nadal took on Casper Ruud in Mexico City in a huge arena as the Spaniard made an announcement regarding Mexico. Nadal played many times over the years in Mexico but he announced that this match in Mexico City was probably his last one in the country. He was in Acapulco last year winning the event by beating Norrie 6-4 6-4 in the final but he won't be returning in 2023.
Kyrgios jokes on ATP Awards snub: "To be honest I should be in coach of the year, I coached myself to a Wimbledon final"
Nick Kyrgios joked about the ATP Awards explaining that he should have been nominated for coach of the year after getting to the Wimbledon final. Kyrgios understood a long time ago that he doesn't work well with a tennis coach and he assumed the role for himself. He coaches himself prior to match, during a match and after matches. He does have a team but no coach.
Wawrinka on Federer's influence on his career: "Thanks to him I won the Olympics and Davis Cup"
Roger Federer had a lot of influence on Stan Wawrinka and his career overall which the younger Swiss player recognized. Wawrinka and Federer shared some historic moments on the court as in Beijing in 2008 when they won the gold medal in doubles for Switzerland. They also teamed up to win the Davis Cup for Switzerland and that are some of the memories, Wawrinka mentioned when talking about Federer:
Serena Williams reveals Olympia reminds her of retirement: "She wants to make sure that I'm aware that I should have time on my hands"
Serena Williams opened up about how her daughter keeps reminding her that she's retired from tennis as he real status remains unknown. Williams has been evolving away from tennis for a while now after retiring at the US Open but her daughter wants to remember that she's actually retired and needs to spend more time with her. That was actually one of the reasons Willaims listed when she talked about evolving away from tennis:
Tennis records likely never to be broken featuring Navratilova and Isner-Mahut
There are certain records in sports that seem likely to get ever broken and let's look at four from tennis that fit that description. Tennis has many records and many have been and will be broken but some seem destined to stand forever. You probably have a few of those in mind but we'll refresh your memory with some of them. The youngest player to ever win a professional match was Mary Joe Fernandez who did it aged 13 and it doesn't seem likely that anyone will ever break that.
Serena Williams staying busy, hasn’t taken a break since last tennis match: “'I needed to keep going”
Despite not playing tennis daily, Serena Williams is keeping busy as the American explained that she needed to keep going. A hardworking person from a very early age, Williams is simply used to being and staying busy. Despite tennis not occupying most of her time, the legendary former player is staying busy with some of her other interests.
Seles heaps praise on Osaka: "She reminds me of somebody like me, but even better"
Former legendary player Monica Seles sees a lot of similarities between herself and Osaka, particularly in how they approach tennis. Seles has a pretty aggressive approach to tennis never really shying away from hitting the ball really hard and Naomi Osaka shares that with her. The Japanese player was among the heaviest of hitters when she got on Tour and many compared her to Serena Williams.
Prize Money Breakdown confirmed for Diriyah Tennis Cup with stunning $1m on offer for singles champion
The Diriyah Tennis Cup in Saudi Arabia has a great field of players and one million champions' purse for the winner is certainly a reason for it. Jokes aside players will have a chance to compete against some of the better players and many cited that as a reason why they elected to play at the event. Fans criticised most of them but the prize money certainly swayed many to take part.
Field set for Diriyah Tennis Cup: Top four seeds Tsitsipas, Medvedev, Fritz and Rublev joined by Kyrgios, Thiem, Zverev and Wawrinka among others
The Diriyah Tennis Cup is only days away with the first day being December 8th and we know now who will compete in the event. It's not a hugely popular event among pundits and fans due to the background of it but most of them will still tune in to watch some of the best play each other. We should expect some great tennis because the hefty prize money will certainly motivate most to play their best or close to their best.
"You can tell that someone put thought into it" - Naomi Osaka divulges the best gift she has ever received, along with the No.1 item on her wish-list
Former World No.1 Naomi Osaka revealed that buying the Overwatch 2 video game is the number one thing on her wish-list this year. Osaka, who has not played professionally on the tour since her withdrawal from the Pan Pacific Open, is a big fan of video games. In an interview with Elle, she stated that she was excited to get her hands on Overwatch 2 and could not wait to play the game during her off-season.
Coach Mark Philippoussis hits back at criticism surrounding Tsitsipas social media: "They are real unlike what most social media is like"
Stefanos Tsitsipas has been in the news a lot lately and all for the wrong reasons as the Greek player continues to get criticism on social media. It's something he's fully aware which is why he addressed his haters directly with his final 2022 season post but the hate keeps coming. In a recent batch of photos Tsitsipas posted on social media fans once again slammed him for taking a vacation and not working on his tennis.
Connors questions decision to suspend Bryan and Fish over betting breaches: “Do they wanna go back to the dark ages?”
Former legendary player Jimmy Connors questioned the decision of the IATA to suspend Bob Bryan and Mardy Fish over betting promotion. Betting has been tied to sports for quite a long time and while tennis has largely resisted partnering with betting providers it's entering the sport slowly. It's becoming more and more prevalent both online and it advertisement circles despite players often speaking how angry bettors harass them on social media.
"I’m too talented to give up on my career": Nishikori not giving up yet despite persistent injury problems
Kei Nishikori is adamant about returning to tennis admitting that Roger Federer inspired him to keep playing the sport. Nishikori has deal with so many injuries it's not even worth writing them all down. It would take too much, yet despite facing some many problems he's been able to carve out a decent career and is still adamant about playing.
Tsitsipas looking to get jump on competition with Diriyah Tennis Cup: "It’s very important to get matches in before I travel to Australia"
Stefanos Tsitsipas will be part of the Diriyah Tennis Cup to compete against the best players in order to get ready for 2023. It's the off-season in the tennis world but very few professional players are resting right now. Loads of them will return to the sport in just a few days in Saudia Arabia for the controversial Diriyah Tennis Cup. Tsitsipas will be among them and the reason is simple, to test himself against the best. It's something very important:
Tsitsipas feels he owes Rublev an apology: "What I said in that press conference was very unfair and not correct"
Ahead of the Diriyah Tennis Cup in Saudi Arabia, Tsitsipas admitted that he owes Andrey Rublev an apology for his comments at the ATP Finals. Rublev ousted Tsitsipas from the ATP Finals as he won the crucial match that was the deciding one as to who would continue in the semi-finals. Tsitsipas made some interesting comments after the match claiming that he was the better player.
Navratilova reacts to old quote on self belief showing up on bench in Spain: “Thanks for that needed a pick me up”
Martina Navratilova reacted to a fan showing her a bench in Spain next to a tennis court featuring her quote about self-belief. A very prominent user of social media, Navratilova never seems far away from Twitter. She's active there every day interacting with fans on multiple topics and she reacted to a fan sending her a picture of a bench in Spain with her quote.
United Cup Schedule confirmed including hotly anticipated clash between Nadal and Kyrgios
The United Cup will make its debut in the 2023 season calendar kicking off the tennis season down under in Australia. It's an event that will feature both ATP and WTA tennis players and it's basically what the Hopman Cup used to be many years ago. Players will compete under the banners of their native countries with some countries sending a strong teams.
