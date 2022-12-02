ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KFOR

Oklahoma man confesses to brutal murders after disappearance

An alleged confession in the brutal murders of four men in Okmulgee County has been released. Newly unsealed court documents reveal that 67-year-old Joseph Kennedy told a friend that he killed the men and cut them up after they had stolen from him.
okcfox.com

Oklahoma Game Wardens arrest 2 felons after finding illegal deer head

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Game Wardens arrested two men they call "notorious wildlife violators". Game Wardens found Dustin Higgins and Darrell Gregory near Foraker in Osage County last week. Wardens Larry Green and Spencer Grace said the two convicted felons were in possession of a firearm, had no...
NBC News

Man allegedly confessed to slayings of 4 Oklahoma bicyclists, court records show

A man arrested in connection with the slayings of four Oklahoma bicyclists’ allegedly told a friend that he killed and dismembered them because "they were stealing from him," court documents show. Disturbing details about the Oct. 9 killings were included in unsealed documents after Okmulgee County prosecutors requested that...
KTUL

Haskell County Sheriffs locate stolen boat, church van, camper in 48 hours

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — In 48 hours, the Haskell County Sheriff's Office located a stolen boat, church van and camper trailer. Deputies say a church van was stolen from LeFlore County and abandoned near Keota, where it was found. A boat taken from the Keota area around Nov. 28...
KTEN.com

Tulsa man arrested in Davis on drug charges

DAVIS, Okla. (KTEN) — A Tulsa man was arrested in Davis earlier this week for possession of drug paraphernalia. Johnathan Williams was pulled over for a traffic violation in Murray County, where a Davis police K-9 discovered 24 grams of methamphetamine. Williams was booked into the Murray County Jail...
KOKI FOX 23

One dead after Adair County car crash

TULSA, Okla. — One person was killed and two others were injured in a car accident in Adair County on Friday night, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash happened around 10:40 p.m. on Dec. 2, on County Road Salem, about a quarter mile east of US-59 and five miles south of Stilwell.
5NEWS

14-year-old found bloodied after an alleged shooting in Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — An investigation is underway after a shooting at a Springdale park on Thursday, Dec. 1. According to Springdale Police, at around 4:30 p.m. a Springdale officer noticed a group near Luther George Park running down the street after a car. Police say as the officer approached,...
fourstateshomepage.com

Baxter Springs shooting autopsies complete

BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. – Autopsies have been completed on the victims of a recent shooting in Baxter Springs, Kans. Initial reports show that Jeremy Murphy, 47, of Anderson and Craig Guinn, 59, of Pineville died from gunshot wounds. Allegedly the victims were shot by Kyle Butts, 41, of Independence,...
YAHOO!

UPDATE: Suspect in custody

Dec. 2—Law enforcement officers said a suspect in an out-of-town shooting is in custody. Officials did not yet release the suspect's name but they were searching in the 200 block of North Ash Street in McAlester for a person they believe is a suspect for an out-of-town shooting. Officials...
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa women search for answers after their sister was murdered, suspect still at large

TULSA, Okla. — Rosa Valla Dolid, Juana Mendoza and Cassandra Valla Dolid are all searching for answers after Tulsa Police said their 32-year-old sister, Monica Deleon, was murdered Wednesday. “She made a friend wherever she went,” said Rosa. “Anybody she could talk to she made friends with, and sometimes...
KRMG

Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office issues jury duty scam warning

OKMULGEE, Okla. — The Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office is issuing a scam warning about jury duty. The sheriff’s office reported residents receiving a call from “918-304-6173″ and the person on the line wanting to speak to person about jury duty. When the number is called...
KRMG

Town of Sperry mourns loss of police captain

SPERRY, Okla. — Sperry Mayor Debra Burch said on Facebook, “It is with a great deal of sadness that I report the passing of our part-time Captain Scott Henderson.”. Burch announced Henderson’s death Friday morning, and she said the Sperry Police Department remembers Henderson for his “smile, laugh and positive views on the future.”
KRMG

Tow Truck drivers gather in Muskogee to honor life of John Mills and push for change

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — An urgent plea from the owners of Oklahoma tow truck companies just six days after Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) says John Mills was killed after being struck by a vehicle while assisting a stranded motorist by trying to load their car onto his wrecker parked on the shoulder of US-69 just south of Wagoner Saturday night.
YAHOO!

Man arrested following police standoff on N. Ash Street

Dec. 2—Police from multiple law enforcement agencies helped take a man in custody following a standoff Friday afternoon at a house near a daycare on N. Ash Street in McAlester. McAlester Dep. Chief Darrell Miller said the daycare was not involved in any way, but police called parents to...

