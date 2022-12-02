Read full article on original website
South Dearborn HS Celebrates Honor Roll Students
More than 200 students have earned their way onto the honor roll. (Aurora, Ind.) – Over 200 students have made the honor roll at South Dearborn High School. During the first trimester of the 2022-23 school year, 80 South Dearborn High School students earned Straight-A Honor Roll. Another 145...
ripleynews.com
Faith, family and friends brought her home
Counting blessings was kind of hard for the Tom Hughes family of Osgood, this year as they gathered for Thanksgiving because they have so many. Theirs is a story of ups and downs, hope and despair, positive and negative and the list continues. Donna Hughes, 56, felt bad at work....
eaglecountryonline.com
Lt. Gov. Crouch, IHCDA Announce Participants for 2023 My Community, My Vision Initiative
INDIANAPOLIS – Area students will participate in a Community planning program teaches high school age student groups to enhance development and quality of life in their communities. Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Housing and Community Development have chosen seven participants for the My Community, My Vision (MCMV)...
eaglecountryonline.com
Ohio County Names 2023 Lilly Endowment Community Scholar
Congratulations to Peyton Merica. Peyton Merica. Photo provided. (Rising Sun, Ind.) - The Ohio County Community Foundation is delighted to announce the recipient of the 2023 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship for Ohio County is Peyton Merica of Rising Sun High School. Lilly Endowment Community Scholars are known for the community involvement, academic achievement, character, and leadership. Peyton is the son of Jason and Lindsey Merica of Rising Sun.
WLWT 5
Heavy police presence reported on River Road in Hebron
HEBRON, Ky. — Heavy police presence reported on River Road in Hebron. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
eaglecountryonline.com
Traffic Shifts This Week on I-74 Bridges in Dearborn County
Traffic will shift to the new westbound bridge in the West Harrison area. (Dearborn County, Ind.) - Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Milestone Contractors LP plans to shift traffic later this week at the I-74 bridges over the Whitewater River in Dearborn County. The bridges are located just under a mile west of U.S. 52 near the Ohio state line.
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Firestone Drive in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Firestone Drive in Fairfield. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
eaglecountryonline.com
Local Sports Report - December 2-3, 2022
Report missing high school sports scores and stats to news@eaglecountryonline.com. Report missing high school sports scores and stats to news@eaglecountryonline.com. Lizzie Redar (LB): 20 points, 12 rebounds, 4 assists. Aubree Labazzo (LB): 13 points, 5 steals, 3 assists. South Ripley 30, Rising Sun 19. Katelynn Samples (SR): 12 points. SATURDAY,...
'I don't feel safe': More complaints about conditions at Roselawn apartments
Complaints continue to mount against a Roselawn apartment landlord as residents become fed up with living conditions in the building
WKRC
Bowling alley demolished to make way for $75 million development
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The demolition of a longtime bowling alley in Blue Ash is finishing up to make way for a mixed-use project that’s expected to transform the Cincinnati suburb’s downtown. Ringo Lanes, which was purchased by developer Ray Schneider, began demolition about three weeks ago,...
WLWT 5
Shots fired into several apartments on Cedar Avenue in College Hill
CINCINNATI — Shots fired into multipe apartments at 1714 Cedar Ave. in College Hill. Windows broken out in several residences. Police have responded. No report of injuries. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
cincinnatirefined.com
Featured Listing: 6303 Chandler Street
This completely renovated home in Madisonville features modern and tasteful updates throughout! Brand new kitchen with white cabinets, quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. Open floor plan! Four bedrooms, two full baths, and one partial bath. Two bedrooms on second floor have walk-in closets. Updated bathroom on each level! New electric, plumbing, flooring, and paint, with a fenced backyard. Must-see! $325,000.
WLKY.com
Kentucky man decks out his house and his neighbor's in Christmas lights
This Kentucky man has officially won Christmas. Located in the 5100 block of Christopher Drive in Independence - which is in northern Kentucky - Mark Koors not only decorated his entire home, front to back, but also his neighbor's home. It's a must-see this holiday season. Koors says the entire...
dayton.com
Pinball Garage announces arcade deal with Spooky Nook Sports
Pinball Garage owner Brad Baker announced on Friday he will be curating a new arcade inside Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill. In a video posted on Facebook, Baker, who owns Pinball Garage on North Third Street in downtown Hamilton, said they’ll open the Champion Mill Arcade. “You are looking...
WRBI Radio
One hurt in ATV accident near Osgood
Ripley County, IN — At least one person was injured in an ATV accident Saturday afternoon on County Road 325 North near Osgood. The unidentified victim was taken by helicopter to the hospital. There’s no word on their condition. The Ripley County Sheriff’s Office, the Osgood Fire Department,...
‘Puppypalooza’ to be hosted at new adoption center over the weekend; Adoption fees drop $100
CINCINNATI — For the first time ever, Cincinnati Animal CARE will reduce adoption fees for puppies at the new Pet Adoption Center, according to a spokesperson with Cincinnati Animal CARE. Cincinnati Animal CARE (CAC) is hosting ‘Puppypalooza’ on Dec. 3rd through Dec. 4th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m....
californiaexaminer.net
Grandparents Accuse The Children’s Home Of Northern Kentucky For The Death Of Grandson
In a federal complaint, the family of a 9-year-old boy who ran away from Children’s Home of Northern Kentucky in June and was later discovered drowned in the Ohio River claims that the organization’s negligence was to blame for his demise. On November 23, the Highland, Kentucky, couple...
Sheriff’s Office warns of attempted Washington Township abduction
The teenager was walking her dog when she was approached by an older white male with a beard who was driving a small, silver or gray colored vehicle. The man is said to have enticed her to get into the vehicle, but the girl ran the opposite way to the nearest home to call for help.
Fox 19
Toddler found foaming at the mouth after mom ties blanket around his neck: Sheriff’s office
SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A father had to pry his young son away from his wife after she allegedly wrapped a blanket around the child’s neck, making it difficult to breathe. Amy Dick, 38, was holding her 1-year-old son early Monday inside her 4th Avenue home when she...
