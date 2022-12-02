ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, IN

eaglecountryonline.com

South Dearborn HS Celebrates Honor Roll Students

More than 200 students have earned their way onto the honor roll. (Aurora, Ind.) – Over 200 students have made the honor roll at South Dearborn High School. During the first trimester of the 2022-23 school year, 80 South Dearborn High School students earned Straight-A Honor Roll. Another 145...
AURORA, IN
ripleynews.com

Faith, family and friends brought her home

Counting blessings was kind of hard for the Tom Hughes family of Osgood, this year as they gathered for Thanksgiving because they have so many. Theirs is a story of ups and downs, hope and despair, positive and negative and the list continues. Donna Hughes, 56, felt bad at work....
OSGOOD, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Ohio County Names 2023 Lilly Endowment Community Scholar

Congratulations to Peyton Merica. Peyton Merica. Photo provided. (Rising Sun, Ind.) - The Ohio County Community Foundation is delighted to announce the recipient of the 2023 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship for Ohio County is Peyton Merica of Rising Sun High School. Lilly Endowment Community Scholars are known for the community involvement, academic achievement, character, and leadership. Peyton is the son of Jason and Lindsey Merica of Rising Sun.
OHIO COUNTY, IN
WLWT 5

Heavy police presence reported on River Road in Hebron

HEBRON, Ky. — Heavy police presence reported on River Road in Hebron. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
HEBRON, KY
eaglecountryonline.com

Traffic Shifts This Week on I-74 Bridges in Dearborn County

Traffic will shift to the new westbound bridge in the West Harrison area. (Dearborn County, Ind.) - Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Milestone Contractors LP plans to shift traffic later this week at the I-74 bridges over the Whitewater River in Dearborn County. The bridges are located just under a mile west of U.S. 52 near the Ohio state line.
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN
WLWT 5

﻿Structure fire reported on Firestone Drive in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Firestone Drive in Fairfield. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
FAIRFIELD, OH
eaglecountryonline.com

Local Sports Report - December 2-3, 2022

Report missing high school sports scores and stats to news@eaglecountryonline.com. Report missing high school sports scores and stats to news@eaglecountryonline.com. Lizzie Redar (LB): 20 points, 12 rebounds, 4 assists. Aubree Labazzo (LB): 13 points, 5 steals, 3 assists. South Ripley 30, Rising Sun 19. Katelynn Samples (SR): 12 points. SATURDAY,...
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
WKRC

Bowling alley demolished to make way for $75 million development

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The demolition of a longtime bowling alley in Blue Ash is finishing up to make way for a mixed-use project that’s expected to transform the Cincinnati suburb’s downtown. Ringo Lanes, which was purchased by developer Ray Schneider, began demolition about three weeks ago,...
BLUE ASH, OH
cincinnatirefined.com

Featured Listing: 6303 Chandler Street

This completely renovated home in Madisonville features modern and tasteful updates throughout! Brand new kitchen with white cabinets, quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. Open floor plan! Four bedrooms, two full baths, and one partial bath. Two bedrooms on second floor have walk-in closets. Updated bathroom on each level! New electric, plumbing, flooring, and paint, with a fenced backyard. Must-see! $325,000.
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

Pinball Garage announces arcade deal with Spooky Nook Sports

Pinball Garage owner Brad Baker announced on Friday he will be curating a new arcade inside Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill. In a video posted on Facebook, Baker, who owns Pinball Garage on North Third Street in downtown Hamilton, said they’ll open the Champion Mill Arcade. “You are looking...
HAMILTON, OH
WRBI Radio

One hurt in ATV accident near Osgood

Ripley County, IN — At least one person was injured in an ATV accident Saturday afternoon on County Road 325 North near Osgood. The unidentified victim was taken by helicopter to the hospital. There’s no word on their condition. The Ripley County Sheriff’s Office, the Osgood Fire Department,...
OSGOOD, IN

